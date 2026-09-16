Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is $10 off at Amazon and Walmart — score a rare pre-order discount on the biggest Switch 2 game of 2026

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is landing exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, just two weeks before GTA 6 hits rival consoles. And while pre-orders of Link's remastered adventure are already live, there's currently a $10 price cut on the game's physical editions at both Amazon and Walmart.

This brings the price down to $59, which is in line with the digital version of the game. You need to add the game to your cart to see the discount. If you're a physical game collector, you'll want to act fast to snap one up. Nintendo has announced that the first print run of the physical version features "special packaging that features textured foil cover art."

Nintendo's recent Zelda Direct gave us our first look at the remade N64 classic, and it looks simply jaw-dropping. The deliberate art style was designed to invoke nostalgia while also bringing the game up to a more modern standard. Beyond the improvements in graphics, there are a few additional features, such as a new Threads of Time feature in the pause menu. It's used to track your adventures across Hyrule. Essentially, it's a quest log, but it'll surely be a useful QoL feature.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct 9.8.2026 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo is also marking 40 years since the original Legend of Zelda was released in Japan with a limited-edition Switch 2 console. It's the same great console, but Nintendo has given it a Zelda makeover with the golden TriForce emblazoned on the Switch 2’s dock.

Meanwhile, the console’s Joy-Con controllers have also been given a Zelda look. They come in contrasting shades of green, with golden highlights underneath the joy-sticks.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This is the first limited-edition Switch 2 console, and Nintendo definitely hasn’t skimped on the design. Pre-orders are already available at a range of retailers for the console. Here's the full list of links to check:

This limited-edition console really celebrates Zelda's storied history. It's just a shame it doesn't come packaged with the Ocarina of Time remake!

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