Huge Nintendo Switch game sale at Target — 9 deals I’d buy now

If you've got a case of the midweek blues, one of the best Nintendo Switch games can be a great pick-me-up. And lucky for you, Target have a great sale on that discounts a bunch of our favorite Switch titles.

My colleague Rory Mellon has emphasized why Persona is the perfect game series for winter, so I highly recommend picking up Persona 5 Royal for $24 at Target. This RPG/social sim is a steal at $35 off its original asking price, as it'll keep you entertained for dozens of hours. Plus, why not gather some friends and family and get Super Mario Party for $39 at Target? This party board game can get competitive, but there's no way you won't have an enjoyable time grabbing stars and playing mini-games.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Switch game deals up for grabs at Target. And if you're still hungry for more, check out our Presidents' Day Nintendo Switch deals coverage.

Target Nintendo Switch deals — Top picks

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $14 @ Target

Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

Cuphead: was $39 now $24 @ Target

Digital download: Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice. Note: this deal is for a digital version of the game, not a physical copy.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $24 @ Target

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Target

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that any gamer who ever owned a Sega Genesis will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will adore it.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Target

Sonic Frontiers is something of a departure from the Blue Blur's previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Splatoon 3: was $59 now $39 @ Target

Splatoon 3 is the freshest entry in Nintendo's colorful squid-based shooter series. Venture to the Splatlands, a new sun-soaked region filled with activities and new gear to unlock. Play online in intense 4v4 battles, enjoy the wonderfully creative single-player campaign, or team up with friends in the Salmon Run co-op mode.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $39 @ Target

Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games.

