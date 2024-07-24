Epic Nintendo Switch sale from $14 — 21 games I'd buy now from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Some of the best Nintendo Switch games have seen epic price reductions. I’ve got my eye on the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart as now is a great time to fill out your summer library of Switch games.

If you’re looking for one of the best games on a budget, opt for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $17 at Amazon ($42 off.) It’s one of the most underrated Switch titles out there, delivering dozens of hours of tactical gameplay with a zany sense of humor.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Switch game deals from across the web. Plus, check out the Crocs deals I'd buy from $14 at Amazon.

Best Nintendo Switch deals right now

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $14 @ Best Buy

Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $17 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Price check: $24 @ Best Buy

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you'll experience an expansion of the storyline found in the popular Fire Emblem Three Houses game. However, Fire Emblem's usual strategic gameplay has been traded for fast paced hack-and-slash combat where you'll fight dozens of enemies at once. Our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes review deemed that this game is well suited both for fans of Three Houses and newcomers to the franchise.

Price check: $30 @ Best Buy

Five Nights at Freddy's Core Collection: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

This seriously spooky package bundles together the first five games in the popular Five Night at Freddy's franchise (that's FNaF 1-4 and Sister Location). In these basic but charming jump-scared-laden experiences, you'll have to survive the night by monitoring the activity of a group of haunted animatronics. Lose track of them and you just might not live to see the morning sun.

Sonic Colors Ultimate: was $39 now $24 @ Best Buy

Sonic Colors Ultimate is on sale for a solid discount. This Switch remake of the well-loved game originally released in 2010 features upscaled visuals alongside new game modes and additional features. Plus, Sonic Colors’ lightning-fast gameplay, excellent soundtrack and colorful game worlds have been faithfully recreated.

Price check: $33 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is something of a departure from the Blue Blur's previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Price check: $24 @ Target

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassins hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. All single-player DLC is included.

Cuphead: was $39 now $26 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals. This action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficult but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-and-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Dead Cells Return to Castlevania: was $44 now $27 @ Amazon

This valuable bundle packages the original Dead Cells game (and its four DLC expansions) with the new Return to Castlevania levels. You'll battle through Dracula's Castle, as you seek to reach the throne room of the Dark Lord in this side-scrolling roguelike. Dead Cells was widely praised upon its release, and this new Castlevania-themed expansion adds even more content. If you want a Switch game you can play for dozens of hours then don't skip Dead Cells.

Star Ocean The Second Story R: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

Another beloved RPG has made a triumphant comeback on Switch with this remake. Star Ocean The Second Story R is a sci-fi tale with incredible visuals, sharp action combat and an engrossing story. Whether you played the original or are new to the series, you’ll want to check this one out.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will start very soon, but you can relive Tokyo 2020 — or 2021 — with this Switch game. Team up with Mario, Sonic and crew in action-packed sporting events. Featuring a short but enjoyable story mode and a host of mini-games, this game is perfect for a party between friends and family.

Price check: $38 @ Amazon

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Sweep the Board!: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Admittedly, Demon Slayer Sweep the Board doesn’t have the compelling board game battles of the Mario Party series. However, it does deliver colorful visuals that impressively recreate the Demon Slayer anime series, plenty of mini games and a unique day/night mechanic that switches up the gameplay. If you can get a group of friends together that love Demon Slayer, this is pretty much a must play.

Price check: $29 @ Amazon

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged is a zippy arcade racer that packs modern features and throwback thrills. There are more than 130 vehicles to choose from including classic Hot Wheels as well as new motorbikes and ATVs. This sequel also packs new vehicle moves like the Lateral Dash and Double Jump. Plus the courses are more inventive than ever with locations including the suburbs, a mini-golf course and even the Wild West.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for $15 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Price check: $44 @ Walmart

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $46 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost seven years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Price check: $49 @ Walmart