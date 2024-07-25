Incredible Levi’s sale at Amazon takes up to 70% off — 19 deals I’d buy now

Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, there’s a huge Levi’s sale at Amazon that takes up to 70% off jeans, apparel, accessories and more. There are deals on Men’s, Women’s and Kids wear to get you set for summer.

Right now the Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts are on sale from $13 at Amazon. This classic style goes with pretty much everything, and their high-rise cut looks excellent. You can also grab the Levi’s Men’s Carrier Cargo Shorts on sale from $24 at Amazon. This is another great buy that’s perfect to wear to the beach.

Note that prices vary by size and color on Amazon, so check any different color options available in your size to find the best deal. For more, check out the deals I'd buy in Lowe's sale on grills, patio furniture and more.

Jeans/pants

Levi's Women's Bermuda Shorts: was $49 now from $11 @ Amazon

These Levi's Bermuda Shorts are a huge steal after this discount. Their high-rise cut emphasizes the waist and they have an A-line shape. They're great if you want to stay cool, without uncovering your whole leg.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts: was $59 now from $13 @ Amazon

These Levi's Women's shorts are on sale starting from $13 in certain sizes and colors. They're cute and comfortable, with reviewers praising their fit and flattering cut. These popular shorts have a 4.3 star rating based on over 28,000 Amazon reviews.

Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper Jeans: was $79 now from $15 @ Amazon

These Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper Jeans are on sale at Amazon in certain colors and sizes. They're available in standard as well as distressed looks. There's even a paint-splattered colorway up for grabs. The 512 jeans sit below the waist and have a tapered leg fit.

Levi's Women's Shaping Leggings: was $59 now from $16 @ Amazon

Get the look of jeans and the comfort of leggings in one with this pair of Levi's. They sit at the waist, shaping your hip and thighs. Reviewers on Amazon say they are flattering and feel soft to the touch.

Levi's Men's Seasonal Sweat Shorts: was $34 now from $16 @ Amazon

The Levi's Men's Seasonal Sweat Shorts are on sale starting from just $16. These shorts are perfect for casual wear or sports, and come in an eye-catching Moon Dream Lilac Air color with a tie-dye striped pattern.

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans: was $69 now from $18 @ Amazon

Levi's has the Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans on sale at Amazon. In addition to standard denim, they come in a variety of stylish muted colors, including Moody Deep Sea Moss and Decadent Chocolate. They have a high rise cut that sits above the waist.

Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans: was $69 now from $18 @ Amazon

These classic Levi's jeans are on sale for a super low starting price. They come in a ton of different colors, so you're bound to find your perfect shade of blue denim. Featuring a relaxed fit, they keep things looking casual.

Levi's Men's Carrier Cargo Shorts: was $49 now from $24 @ Amazon

Nab a pair of Levi's cargo shorts for a fantastic discount. Effortlessly stylish, they can be worn just about anywhere, particularly on the beach. This super-popular item has a 4.5-star rating from over 20,000 Amazon reviews, so you know they're well-loved by buyers.

Levi's Men's 550 Short: was $49 now from $28 @ Amazon

Get the short version of the Levi's 550 for a discount at Amazon. They sit at the waist and fall to just below the knee. There are three different colors available, and reviewers on Amazon love their comfortable fit and versatility.

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans: was $79 now from $37 @ Amazon

These straight Levi's jeans are on sale for a starting price under $40. Don't worry about the name — reviewers on Amazon assure that these jeans fit well, are comfortable and flatter the thighs and butt.

Levi's Women's 94 Baggy Wide Leg Jean: was $79 now from $55 @ Amazon

These super-wide leg jeans from Levi's make a serious statment. They come in black, gray and a couple of different shades of blue — I love the ice blue (New) Cool Holiday Traditions colorway. There's also an option with distressed knees if that's your thing.

Levi's Women's Apron Overall Jeans: was $89 now from $62 @ Amazon

These fun Levi's overalls are on sale from $62. They have an apron pocket with a Levi's logo, a small waist tie to adjust the fit and a high-rise cut. They don't stretch, but reviewers on Amazon assure that they're comfortable and stylish.

Apparel

Levi's Men's Short Sleeve Classic Pocket Tee: was $29 now from $13 @ Amazon

This Levi's Pocket Tee is a steal with prices starting from $13. Solid color, striped and patterned options are available. Reviewers say this tee fits well and doesn't fade after being washed.

Levi's Women's Simone Short Sleeve Blouse: was $54 now from $16 @ Amazon

Made of 100% cotton, this Levi's short sleeve blouse is airy and perfect for wear during spring and summer. It features a relaxed fit, with a sweetheart neckline and puffed sleeves.

Levi's Women's Quarter Zip Sweater: was $29 now from $18 @ Amazon

This Levi's quarter zip is on sale for a great starting price in certain sizes and colors. It features a standard fit, with an elasticated waist and sleeves to keep you cozy and comfortable.

Levi's Men's Classic 1 Pocket Short Sleeve Button Up Shirt: was $54 now from $23 @ Amazon

This Levi's Men's button up can be worn closed or open layered over a T-shirt or vest. It features a casual fit, with a pocket on the left side that has a red Levi's tag.

Accessories

Levi's Mens Socks 10 Pairs: $14 @ Amazon

10 pairs of Levi's socks for $14? I didn't believe that price at first, either. You can get them in low, ankle or crew cuts in black, white and gray. They're also breathable and wick sweat.

Levi’s Men’s Boxer Briefs 3-pack: was $23 now from $14 @ Amazon

If you’re in need of some new underwear, Amazon has you covered with this sale. You get 3 pairs of boxer briefs that are made of moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry. They feature the Levi’s logo across the waistband and are available in several different colors.