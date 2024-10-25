Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch sale from $4 — 15 deals I'd get at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to shop Nintendo Switch deals. Not only will there be a ton of discounted games and accessories, but we're likely to see bundle deals on consoles too. We're still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but several great deals are popping up ahead of the event.

Right now I highly recommend taking a look at Woot's video game sale. This retailer is offering great discounts on popular games, like the recently released Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for $44. This game is perfect for Halloween, so get it while you can. You can also get the excellent Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with Animal Crossing New Horizons for $199 at Target. This isn't a new bundle, but it's still one of the best ways to buy a Nintendo Switch console. And if you really want to save the pennies, you can pick up the all-time-great Doom + Doom II bundle for just $4. Not much to ask for a slice of video game history in your library.

Keep scrolling to see all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Plus, check out PlayStation's early Black Friday sale too.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch console deals

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Price check: $239 @ Walmart

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart bundle: $299 @ Walmart

One of my favorite Nintendo Switch bundle deals has made a return. Right now you can get a Nintendo Switch console bundled with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online. That means you can get started with one of the Switch's best games and enjoy full online functionality.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart bundle: $349 @ Walmart

Want to play all the best Nintendo Switch games with a gorgeous OLED display? The Nintendo Switch OLED is the console for you. Right now you can get it bundled with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and a 12-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Store: digital game deals from $3

Fill out your library with digital game deals from $3 at the Nintendo Store. Right now you can score deals on indie hits like Dave the Diver, Balatro and Darkest Dungeon. There are also sales on blockbuster titles like Resident Evil, Sonic, Spyro and more. And while the cheapest pick at $3 (Dicey Dungeons) might not be your first choice, you can grab both Doom and Castlevania bundles for $4 apiece. Nice!

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Price check: $19 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Price check: $59 @ Best Buy

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $39 @ Woot

Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games.

Price check: $52 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $42 @ Woot

Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.

Price check: $49 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 @ Woot

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Price check: $61 @ Amazon

Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Bayonetta 3 brings more slick, colorful action to the Nintendo Switch. With lots of variety and customization, our Bayonetta 3 review said it's the best game yet in the series. However, we found that the high paced combat pushed the Nintendo Switch to its limits, which resulted in performance issues in some places.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: was $59 now $51 @ Amazon

Updated graphics and some welcome quality-of-life improvements make Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Nintendo Switch the best way to experience this classic RPG. With plenty of humor and loads of abilities and upgrades to unlock, the colorful game is one of the most beloved Mario games in history, and it's never looked or played as well as it does in this Nintendo Switch remake.