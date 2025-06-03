Buying a Switch 2? I've picked the best trade-in options for your old console

I've always been a fan of trading in your old tech for cash. Not only is it a simple way to recycle your old gear, but it's also a great way to save money on whatever new device you plan to buy.

With the Switch 2 launch day upon us, a handful of retailers are offering cash or credits for your old Switch console. I don't expect to see any dollar-off discounts on the Switch 2 for the next year — if not longer. So a trade-in is the only way to slash the price of the Switch 2.

Below I've rounded up all of the retailers offering trade-in cash or credits you can use toward the purchase of your Switch 2. So if that $449 price tag is keeping you on the fence, here's an easy way to save a few bucks.

Switch trade-in deals

Best Offer! Trade-in offer: up to $175 off @ GameStop

GameStop will offer up to a $175 credit when you trade in an old Switch console for the new Switch 2. A Switch OLED will net you a $175 credit, whereas a Switch (V1 or V2) will yield a $125 credit. Meanwhile, a Switch Lite will get you $100 off. Note: If you're a GameStop Pro member, you'll get 10% added to your trade-in. Membership is $25/year at GameStop.

Trade-in offer: up to $70 off @ Amazon

Amazon lets you trade-in a variety of devices, but when it comes to Nintendo devices you'll earn a max of $70. Here's how it breaks down. A Switch OLED will net you a $70 credit, whereas a Switch Lite will get you $60 off.

Trade-in offer: up to $130 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering eGift cards when you trade-in your old tech for a Switch 2. You can trade-in a wide range of devices, but if you're planning on selling your old Switch here's what you'll get. A Switch OLED will net you a $130 credit, whereas a Switch will yield a $75 credit. Meanwhile, a Switch Lite will get you $60 off.

Trade-in offer: up to $87 off @ Walmart

Walmart's trade-in offers aren't the most lucrative, but if you're a Walmart shopper you have a few choices as to the type of device you can trade-in. Here's what they'll offer specifically for your old Switch. A Switch OLED will net you an $87 credit, whereas a Switch will yield a $49 credit. Meanwhile, a Switch Lite will get you $36 off.

Trade-in offer: up to $25 off @ Target

You'll need to open a free Target account in order to get an appraisal of your console, but here's what Target will offer for your old Switch. A Switch OLED will net you a $20 credit, whereas a Switch Lite will get you $25 off.