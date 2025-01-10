Nintendo teases a new product — it's not the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has just teased the existence of a new product. No, not that one.

Instead of playing into the worldwide hype machine around the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2, the Japanese gaming goliath is partnering up with Lego.

A joint reel from Lego and Nintendo of America posted on Instagram just revealed the two companies are working on a new Lego version of the iconic Game Boy that'll launch in October 2025.

Posted with the caption, "Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO form. Coming October 2025," the reel shows a black piece of Lego shaped like a D-pad along with the Game Boy's famous purple buttons falling Tetris-style down the screen.

A post shared by LEGO (@lego) A photo posted by on

This isn't the first time Nintendo and Lego have partnered up — there are numerous Lego sets of Nintendo properties like a pixelated Mario and Yoshi, a piranha plant and even a forthcoming Lego Mario Kart set. There was also a 2,600 piece replica set of the original NES released a few years ago, along with a TV display showing a blocky Super Mario screenshot.

The joint announcement is just a kick-off tease, so there's no actual detail on things like price or how many pieces it'll be or whether it'll actually be capable of playing games. We can expect that information to come from either Lego or Nintendo in due course.

But what about the Switch 2?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Mario-shaped elephant in the room here is, of course, the hugely-anticipated Switch 2 — which Nintendo has so far been stubbornly quiet about. The closest we've got to any kind of announcement from the Big N was a terse comment that the Switch 2 dummy unit shown off at CES this year was "not official", according to a report in NintendoLife.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even so, the vast amount of leaks and rumors — including a fully realized render — have us thinking the Switch 2 is primed and ready for the spotlight. It's just a question of when Nintendo decides to roll back the curtain.

In the meantime, you can follow all the latest news and rumors surrounding the device on our Nintendo Switch 2 hub here.