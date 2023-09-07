I'm attending my first-ever Apple event — here's what I'm excited to see

I often measure the time in my career on what current iPhone is out. After reviewing nearly every model since the iPhone 4, I’m headed to the big show. Apple’s expected to unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup, along with the latest Apple Watch update, at its upcoming ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12.

Needless to say, I’m stoked about the opportunity to finally go to an actual Apple event. I’m equating this experience much like being a kid in a candy store, as I no doubt will be enamored and struck with awe to whatever I see at the Apple event.

I’ve watched all of Apple’s keynotes much like anyone else through its online streams, so this will be the first time I’ll have a seat where all the magic happens. Here’s what I’m most excited about potentially seeing at the upcoming Apple event.

No price hikes on iPhones

There’s a reason why I haven’t bought a flagship phone in such a long time. For years I would upgrade to the latest iPhone, but I soon realized that the original iPhone SE sufficed for what I needed in a phone — so I haven’t bought a flagship phone since then.

However, the iPhone 15 price rumors don't look good. So far, reports indicate that we could see a $100 price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro— with the possibility of a $200 premium at the high end of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Factoring in the softening global demand of smartphones expected for the second half of the year, it could be Apple’s way of boosting its bottom line so that it’s in the green. However, if Apple surprises us by somehow keeping its current pricing, it’ll surely have a gravitating effect on the industry because let’s face it, Apple typically sets the trends.

Rumors about price increases haven’t been isolated to the iPhone 15 Pro series. In fact, there were rumors last year that Apple would increase the price of the iPhone 14 Pro lineup , but it turned out untrue.

10x telephoto lens to take on Samsung

When it comes to camera phones, it’s given that each new model is expected to deliver sharper photos and better low-light performance. The biggest area of opportunity, however, relates to the telephoto cameras in today’s best camera phones.

Apple’s expected to stick with the same format as before with a triple camera arrangement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which consists of the main camera, ultrawide and telephoto. The latter’s especially interesting because the rumors vary with a 6x periscope telephoto camera at the very least. This would effectively double the zoom range over what’s offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max.

But I wouldn’t be satisfied with anything less than what its rival in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs. That’s why I would love to see a 10x telephoto lens instead with the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Apple’s event. That would be a more compelling package given the gigantic leap it would have over its predecessor.

I found the 10x telephoto lens in the Galaxy S23 Ultra practical for many cases, like whenever I use it as a b-roll video camera at professional video shoots. If the iPhone 15 Pro Max does turn out to pack a 10x periscope camera, it would really make for a compelling reason to top Samsung in our best camera phones list.

Yes, more hands-on time with the Apple Vision Pro

I can’t forget that just earlier this year at its WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple finally introduced its next generation gadget — the Apple Vision Pro. I’ve yet to have the chance to check it out in person, so I would love to experience what all the hype is about at Apple’s upcoming event.

I’ve been a proponent of virtual/mixed reality as far back as when I reviewed the original HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets, but Apple’s interpretation is something I’d love to experience myself. It seems like it’s an ongoing work in progress, as Apple continues to tweak and enhance its headset before it’s expected to officially launch sometime early next year.

New changes to the Apple Watch Series 9

I’ve reviewed hundreds of wearables in my career, but nothing has matched the utility of the Apple Watch — which is why I’m excited to learn more about what’s in store with Apple Watch Series 9.

Even though it’s unlikely we’ll get an Apple Watch with a circular face watch anytime soon, I can still dream of the day when Apple decides to change it up. Nevertheless, the Apple Watch Series 9 should see its fair share of iterative upgrades to continue making it the best smartwatch out there.

I’ve been wearing the Apple Watch Series 8 since last year, and even though I’ve tried out a handful of other wearables, I often found myself going back to it each and every time — mainly because it offers just enough “glanceable” information without distracting me too much. Plus, I love all the accessories for it. No other smartwatch comes close to matching it.

Big changes tipped for the Apple Watch Series 9 include a flatter looking design similar to the Apple Watch Ultra and longer battery life courtesy of the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13.

Apple is said to be working on a new technology that could test glucose levels without the need of a needle pricking underneath the skin. This miniaturization process could be game changing, but it sounds like it won't happen for this Apple Watch generation.

Fewer overly produced pre-recorded segments

I’ll never forget some of the early iPhone events when the entire event was held live, and without any pre recorded segments. Demos were done in real time, which sometimes didn’t go as planned — but that’s what made them exciting to watch.

Apple made it a habit to produce pre-recorded segments for its events. I will admit that the production quality is some of the best in the industry, but I’d love to see more real people talking on stage about the products — along with all the usual product reveals.

I would absolutely love it if Apple returns to its original format of hosting the event live on stage complete with crowd reactions. It’s what made the early iPhone events so memorable, including the time when Jobs tried demoing FaceTime on stage with the iPhone 4. We all know how that turned out.