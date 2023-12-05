35 best gifts for runners — vetted by a marathon runner

It's the most magical time of the year, but it can be stressful knowing what to buy, especially if you're looking for a gift for a runner. Us runners are a peculiar species — we'll hoard running shoes for sentimental reasons, speak endlessly about PRs and split times if given half the chance, and choose to lap the block rather than finish a run on 4.8 miles.

To help make your life easier, I've hand-picked 35 of the best gifts for the runner in your life below. I've run five marathons, so I know what I'm hoping for under the tree this year, and have separated the best gifts into different price categories, so you can shop whatever your budget.

Best gifts for runners under $20

Better You Magnesium Flakes

There's nothing better than a hot bath after a chilly training run in the winter, and chucking some magnesium flakes in will help your runners' muscles recover faster. This bag of magnesium flakes is the perfect stocking filler, whatever distance they might be training for.

Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup

Whether your fitness fanatic is run-commuting to the office, or looking for a coffee cup small enough to stow in his or her backpack between fitness classes, this coffee cup ticks all the right boxes. It folds down when it's not being used, and comes in a number of different colors to suit every style.

Saucony Men's Bolt Rundry Performance No-show Multi-Pack Socks

Nothing says Happy Christmas like a new pair of socks, so imagine the joy on your loved one's face when they unwrap a whole multi-pack! These are great hidden socks, for an excellent price.

Lacrosse Massage Ball Set

As handy as one of the best foam rollers, these little massage balls are perfect for getting into tight muscles. The set comes with a hard and a soft lacrosse-sized massage ball, as well as a mini massage ball for targeting small, hard-to-reach areas. All three balls come in a handy carry bag for chucking in a gym bag.

HydraPak Softflask 250ml

While I never carry my own water on race day, I've used this HydraPak flask for most of my long training runs, as it doesn't leak, fits neatly in my hydration pack and is soft enough to roll or fold away once it's empty.

Lock Laces

The runner or triathlete in your life is bound to appreciate it this gift. The clever Lock Laces mean your runner never has to worry about their shoelaces coming untied on race day, and will help your triathlete with faster transitions.

LED Safety Lights

These little lights are affordable and can help keep your runner safe and seen when the weather changes. They clip onto anything — from a backpack to a running jacket — and have different modes of flashing to help cars spot your runner on the move.

Motivational shoe tags

If your runner is taking on her first race this year, these motivational shoe tags are a cute little stocking filler for less than $10. They slot into most laces, and will help give your runner a boost when she needs it on race day.

Gone for a Run 2024 Runner's Daily Desk Calendar

This cute desk calendar is packed with motivational quotes and inspiration for the runner in your life, whatever they are training for. There's also a handy training tracker, so your runner can keep an eye on his/her progress.

Body Glide Foot Glide

This handy anti-chafe balm can be rolled all over the feet to prevent any uncomfortable rubbing or blisters. In fact, it can also be used on the back of your runner's knees, or anywhere that might get chafed on the long run.

Foot massage roller

Another handy little stocking filler for the runner in your life, this little massage tool can help ease aches and pains from miles on his or her feet. The deep tissue massager can be used to relieve tension in the arch of the foot, and we guarantee it'll be one of their favorite gifts this holiday!

Best gifts for runners under $50

Epic Runs of the World, Lonely Planet

If the runner in your life is always looking for his or her next adventure, this is the perfect coffee table book to gift them this holiday season. They'll find 50 of the world's greatest running routes, plus another 150 courses around the world to aim for.

Spibelt Running Belt

The SPIbelt made it onto our list of the best running belts due to its great price and versatility. The belt looks like a thin pocket with an adjustable strap and is far more compact than a lot of the other belts on the market. Plus, it expands to fit all your runner's essentials on the move.

Tracksmith Inverno Gloves

These gloves are truly excellent. They are breathable enough that your runner won't have to remove them after their warm-up, soft enough that they can wipe their runny nose with ease, and they even have tech fingers to allow them to answer their phone or take a selfie without having to remove the gloves.

Supergoop! Everyday Play SPF 50 Lotion

SPF is an absolute essential whether you're playing tennis, heading for a hike, or running a marathon. This Supergoop! Play lotion is my go-to all year round. It doesn't irritate my eyes when I sweat or leave me with gross white marks on my face.

Nike Club Cap

It doesn't get cooler than this fluffy Nike cap. Versatile enough for anything from cool morning outings to chilly mountain hikes, it comes in three different colors and in three different sizes.

Honey Stinger Organic Waffle Variety Pack

Give your runner the gift of long-run fuel with this Honey Stinger variety pack, which includes five different flavors so they can find their favorite before race day. The best part? You can Amazon Prime it if you're shopping last-minute.

Fast and Free Fleece Running Ear Warmer

Keep cold ears toasty all winter long with this sweat-wicking ear warmer. It's nice and fleecy on the inside, making it soft against the skin, and even has a gap for your runner's ponytail. Available in several different colors.

Gone For a Run BibFOLIO Plus Race Bib and Medal Display

Another gift only a runner could love! This handle display is a lovely way to showcase your runner's achievements, and has room for up to 100 race numbers and 24 medals.

Nike Dri-FIT Legend

For $35, this is a great all-rounder. Your runner can layer it in the winter when the weather really drops, or wear it on its own in the Spring when running outdoors. Available in several colors and sizes.

HOKA Packable Trail Hat

This unisex hat is perfect for all weather. You can fold it away into a pocket when you're not using it, and it'll keep the weather off your face when you need it to. It's still available now in three different colors.

Merino Wool BUFF

Whether you're shopping for a marathon runner, or a runner looking to take on his or her first 5K this year, this is a safe choice. It'll keep the wind and cold out all winter, and comes in lots of different colors.

The North Face Salty Bae Lined Beanie

This super-soft fluffy beanie is the perfect gift for any lover of the Great Outdoors. The beanie has a soft knit-in lining and textured appearance, and is available in four different colors.

Best gifts for runners over $50

Nike Pegasus 40

Buying shoes for someone is tough, but this is a good bet. The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of my favorite versions yet. Read my Nike Pegasus 40 review for more info.

Theragun Mini

TheraGun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three different foam attachments as well as three different speeds. So not only can you carry this with you wherever you go but you can tailor the device to massage more than one area of your body. It's one of the best massage guns on the market, and you can read our Theragun Mini review before adding it to your cart.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

I've run multiple marathons with these headphones, and have always been impressed with the battery life, how easy they are to use on the go, how comfortable they are to wear and how well they stay put. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review to find out why they're a great gift.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

A recovery slider is essential to have in your kit bag at the end of a marathon. If your runner is taking on their first, or their fiftieth 26.2, these Hoka recovery sliders are bound to go down well as a gift this holiday season.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

This cozy, unisex fleece is a great gift for the runner in your life to chuck on after training. It's super warm, and has a flattering fit. Forget matching pajamas, it's all about matching Nike fleeces this winter!

Shield Hybrid Vest 2.0

I've run five marathons, and I love the look of this running gilet for running in the cold. It has side pockets to stash your running gloves when the weather heats up, and zipped pockets for your essentials. You can also shop for the men's version of this jacket here.

Shokz Openrun

If you always worry about your runner heading out alone, these are some of the best bone conducting headphones we've tested this year. They'll allow your runner to still listen to music or a podcast, while also being able to hear traffic and people around them.

Fitbit Charge 6

If you're shopping for a tracker and don't want to spend a fortune, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best Fitbit and best fitness tracker I've tested this year. It has a bright screen, a haptic side button, and all of the best Google apps to make the watch stand out from the crowd.

Osprey Daylite Cinch Backpack

If your runner is looking to run-commute some of their miles next year, this is an excellent backpack to buy them for Christmas. It has a mesh covered back panel for breathability, and a cinch close, allowing you to stuff things in the top mid-run.