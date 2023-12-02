35 best fitness gifts 2023 — tested and approved

As a fitness editor, it’s my job to test some of the best fitness gear on the market — from the best running watches and running shoes to get you around your first marathon, to the sports bras that’ll keep everything in place as you squat, jump, and lunge. But if you’re shopping for the runner or yogi in your life this holiday season and don’t know where to start, I’ve found 35 of the best fitness gifts on the market to shop right now.

All of the items on the list below have been tested and recommended by the Tom’s Guide fitness team. I’ve run five marathons, and know what to look for when it comes to running tech and gear. Dan loves the great outdoors and spends his weekends hiking in Seattle; Sam is a personal trainer, so knows what to shop for CrossFit fanatics, and Jess is a big fan of healthy cooking, and knows the gadgets to help. Together, we’ve come up with the best gifts to buy this season.

Below, I’ve separated the gift guide to suit every budget — from stocking fillers under $15, to more extravagant gifts for those looking to splash out this year. With the holidays fast approaching, now is the time to shop, so read on to find out the best fitness gifts to buy for your loved one (or yourself, hey, we’re not judging) this year.

Best fitness gifts under $15

Better You Magnesium Flakes

There's nothing better than a hot bath after a chilly training run in the winter, and chucking some magnesium flakes in will help your runners' muscles recover faster. This bag of magnesium flakes is the perfect stocking filler, whatever distance they might be training for.

Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup

Whether your fitness fanatic is run-commuting to the office, or looking for a coffee cup small enough to stow in his or her backpack between fitness classes, this coffee cup ticks all the right boxes. It folds down when it's not being used, and comes in a number of different colors to suit every style.

Saucony Men's Bolt Rundry Performance No-show Multi-Pack Socks

Nothing says Happy Christmas like a new pair of socks, so imagine the joy on your loved one's face when they unwrap a whole multi-pack! These are great hidden socks, for an excellent price.

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block

If your fitness fan has recently gotten into Pilates or yoga, this affordable set of soft yoga blocks is the perfect stocking filler this Christmas. They are non-slip for the sweatiest of sessions, and come in a few different colors.

Lacrosse Massage Ball Set

As handy as one of the best foam rollers, these little massage balls are perfect for getting into tight muscles. The set comes with a hard and a soft lacrosse-sized massage ball, as well as a mini massage ball for targeting small, hard-to-reach areas. All three balls come in a handy carry bag for chucking in a gym bag.

Burt's Bees Christmas Lip Balms

Whatever your fitness fanatic is training for, avoiding chapped lips in the winter months is a must. This four-pack of Burt's Bees balms features four festive flavors — Peppermint, Salted Caramel, Cranberry Spritz & Shortbread Cookie.

Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Pack

Got someone really tricky to buy for? This Tony's gift box contains a six-pack of the wonderful Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars. Whatever they're training for in 2024, show your loved one they deserve to treat themselves this holiday season.

HydraPak Softflask 250ml

While I never carry my own water on race day, I've used this HydraPak flask for most of my long training runs, as it doesn't leak, fits neatly in my hydration pack and is soft enough to roll or fold away once it's empty.

Lock Laces

This might seem like an odd gift, but the runner or triathlete in your life is bound to appreciate it. The clever Lock Laces mean your runner never has to worry about their shoelaces coming untied on race day, and will help your triathlete with faster transitions.

Best fitness gifts under $50

Stanley Adventure to Go Insulated Travel Tumbler

Our Senior Fitness Writer Dan picked this one. Whether you want to keep 35 ounces of coffee hot and fresh for up to 25 hours or a thirst-quenching beverage ice-cold for 27 hours or more, this insulated stainless steel thermos has your back. It boasts a leakproof design with a built-in cup that doubles as a lid. It's also seemingly bombproof. But just for good measure, Stanley includes a lifetime warranty.

Spibelt Running Belt

The SPIbelt made it onto our list of the best running belts due to its great price and versatility. The belt looks like a thin pocket with an adjustable strap and is far more compact than a lot of the other belts on the market. Plus, it expands to fit all your runner's essentials on the move.

Epic Runs of the World, Lonely Planet

If the runner in your life is always looking for his or her next adventure, this is the perfect coffee table book to gift them this holiday season. They'll find 50 of the world's greatest running routes, plus another 150 courses around the world to aim for.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag has a one litre capacity, and is currently available in 10 different colors on the lululemon website. It went viral this year for a reason, and you can find out more in our Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag hands-on review here.

Bala Bangles

These are some of the best ankle weights we've tested, and they look absolutely beautiful, whether you're loved one is wearing them for a Pilates class or in the gym. They come in two different weights —1lb and 2lb — and in several different colors to suit every style.

KETTLE GRYP

If your fitness fantatic is still strength training at home, they need a Kettle Gryp in their life. This clever little gadget turns any dumbbell into a kettlebell, and takes up a lot less space. If they do have a kettlebell or two on their Christmas list, however, you can shop the best kettlebells here.

Tracksmith Inverno Gloves

These gloves are truly excellent. They are breathable enough that your runner won't have to remove them after their warm-up, soft enough that they can wipe their runny nose with ease, and they even have tech fingers to allow them to answer their phone or take a selfie without having to remove the gloves.

Supergoop! Everyday Play SPF 50 Lotion

SPF is an absolute essential whether you're playing tennis, heading for a hike, or running an ultramarathon. This Supergoop! Play lotion is my go-to all year round. It doesn't irritate my eyes when I sweat or leave me with gross white marks on my face.

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack

This mini hip pack not only looks adorable, but it's also super handy. Available in five cool colors, the pack is made from extremely lightweight yet tough fabric. It has a one-liter capacity, and it can be clipped around your hips, or worn over your shoulder.

The North Face Salty Bae Lined Beanie

This super-soft fluffy beanie is the perfect gift for any lover of the Great Outdoors. The beanie has a soft knit-in lining and textured appearance, and is available in four different colors.

Aeropress Go Travel

If you're shopping for someone who frequently plans multi-day hikes, this is a gift that'll make you extremely popular. The AeroPress Go is slightly smaller than the AeroPress Original, but can still produce 1-3 servings of espresso-style coffee, and it features a handy mug and lid that double as a traveling case.

Merino Wool BUFF

Whether you're shopping for a runner, a hiker or a cyclist, this Merino wool BUFF is a safe choice. It'll keep the wind and cold out all winter, and comes in loads of different colorways.

Nike Club Cap

It doesn't get cooler than this fluffy Nike cap! Versatile enough for anything from cool morning outings to chilly mountain hikes, it comes in three different colors and in three different sizes.

Best fitness gifts over $50

Apple Watch 9

If fitness fanatic in your life is looking for one of the best smartwatches on the market, the Apple Watch Series 9 is seriously impressive. Featuring the new S9 processor and cool features like the double-tap gesture, it's a great watch. Read our Apple Watch Series 9 review to find out more.

Fitbit Charge 6

If you're shopping for a tracker and don't want to spend a fortune, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best Fitbit and best fitness tracker I've tested this year. It has a bright screen, a haptic side button, and all of the best Google apps to make the watch stand out from the crowd.

Nike Pegasus 40

Buying shoes for someone is tough, but this is a good bet. The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of my favorite versions yet. Read my Nike Pegasus 40 review for more info.

Theragun Mini

TheraGun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three different foam attachments as well as three different speeds so not only can you carry this with you wherever you go but you can tailor the device to massage more than one area of your body. It's one of the best massage guns on the market, and you can read our Theragun Mini review before adding it to your cart.

Seatylock Foldylock Compact

Shopping for a cyclist? The Seatylock Foldylock Compact is one of the best folding locks we tested (check out all of the best bike locks here). It has a buttery smooth articulation and a compact design that slides easily into the included mount, and is a great gift for anyone who rides.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

I've run countless marathons with these headphones, and have always been impressed with the battery life, how easy they are to use on the go, how comfortable they are to wear and how well they stay put. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review to find out why they're a great gift.

Shokz Openswim

Shopping for a swimmer? The Shokz Openswim headphones are the best swimming headphones we've tested this year. The headphones come with a handy carry pouch, which stops you from accidentally chucking them in the washing machine with your swimming towel, and a nose clip.

Lululemon Brushed Softstreme Ribbed Half Zip

This beautiful ribbed half-zip sweater is bound to go down well with your loved one, whether she's a yogi or a runner. Buttery-soft against the skin, with a high neck to keep the cold out, this is perfect for chucking on after class and comes in several different colors.

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover

While we're on the subject of cool fleeces, this 1/4 zip pullover is a wardrobe staple, whether you're heading out for a hike, or a weekend dog walk with friends. We love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy, and the different colors to suit every style.

Manduka Yogitoes Yoga Mat Towel

Shopping for a yogi? This is the only yoga mat towel they'll ever need. Lightweight enough to chuck in their yoga bag or hand luggage if they are traveling to a retreat, and absorbent enough to stop any slipping during practice.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

A recovery slider is essential to have in your kit bag at the end of a marathon. If your runner is taking on their first, or their fiftieth 26.2, these Hoka recovery sliders are bound to go down well as a gift this holiday season.