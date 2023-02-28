LG unveils C3 and G3 OLED release dates and prices — what you need to know

LG’s OLED TVs are consistently some of the best TVs you can buy. In fact, both the C2 and the G2 OLED are in the top four of our best TVs list. Now, the next generation is officially here.

In a press release today, LG announced the full lineup for the LG G3 “Gallery Edition” OLED TVs and the LG C3 OLED TVs . These TVs will be available for pre-order on LG’s website beginning on March 6 with shipping expected to commence later in the month. Additional retailers will also have the TVs available for purchase in late March.

LG G3 and C3 OLED TVs: Models and pricing

Here are the LG G3 OLED TV models that LG has announced. LG has also said that additional models will be announced at a later date:

83-inch OLED83G3PUA: $6,499

77-inch OLED77G3PUA: $4,499

65-inch OLED65G3PUA: $3,299

55-inch OLED55G3PUA: $2,499

Here are the LG C3 OLED TV models that LG has announced. LG has also said that additional models will be announced at a later date:

83-inch OLED83C3PUA: $5,299

77-inch OLED77C3PUA: $3,499

65-inch OLED65C3PUA: $2,499

55-inch OLED55C3PUA: $1,799

42-inch OLED42C3PUA: $1,299

LG G3 OLED TV: Still the pinnacle for LG OLED

(Image credit: Future)

While we now know the official lineup and pricing for these new LG OLED TVs, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen them. LG announced both models back at CES 2023 and gave us a peak at the expected upgrades over the last generation, with the highlight being the new Alpha 9 Gen6 processor. This processor gives the new TVs improved upscaling and enhanced dynamic tone mapping and also powers the impressive virtual 9.1.2 surround sound.

The LG G3 OLED TV — which LG dubs the “Gallery Edition” — remains the gold standard for LG. We went hands-on with the G3 OLED at CES 2023 and it definitely impressed us. The picture brightness is brighter than ever. In fact, LG says that a combination of the new processor and “Brightness Booster Max technology” allows the G3 to achieve 70% greater brightness than the LG G2 OLED TV .

LG C3 OLED TV: Still great, still relatively affordable

(Image credit: Future)

While the LG C3 OLED TV isn’t a major upgrade over the LG C2 OLED TV or the LG C1 OLED TV , it’s still a positioned to be great TV. In our early hands-on testing of the C3 OLED we loved the performance boost that it got from the new Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor and the new WebOS 23 smart TV platform. We just aren’t sure that you need to upgrade if you already have a C2 OLED or even a C1 OLED.

Still, for a premium OLED TV the LG C3 OLED TV remains reasonably affordable. The cheapest model starts at $1,299 for a 42-inch model and you can even get a 55-inch TV for under $2,000. While you can definitely splurge — you can spend $5,299 for an 83-inch C3 OLED — it's relatively cheap for an OLED TV that is anything but.