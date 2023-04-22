LG 2023 OLED TVs available now — where to buy LG C3, G3 and B3 OLED

LG’s 2023 OLED TVs have finally arrived at retailers this week in the US, UK and Germany.

After being available to pre-order starting on March 6, the highly anticipated LG C3 OLED, LG G3 OLED and LG B3 OLED are now available at most major retailers including Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab).

We’ve covered the LG C3 OLED and LG G3 OLED extensively in our hands-on reviews, but the LG B3 OLED is a new addition to the lineup that has two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate and uses the Alpha a7 Gen 6 processor instead of the more advanced a9 like the C3 and G3. It's a bit cheaper than the C3 and the G3, making it a great choice for gamers who care more about having the 120Hz refresh rate than the upscaling and motion smoothing capabilities of the better processor.

LG 2023 OLED TVs: sizes and prices

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV size MSRP LG B3 OLED 55-inch $1,699 LG B3 OLED 65-inch $2,399 LG B3 OLED 77-inch $3,299 LG C3 OLED 42-inch $1,399 LG C3 OLED 48-inch $1,499 LG C3 OLED 55-inch $1,899 LG C3 OLED 65-inch $2,599 LG C3 OLED 77-inch $3,599 LG C3 OLED 83-inch $5,299 LG G3 OLED 55-inch $2,499 LG G3 OLED 65-inch $3,299 LG G3 OLED 77-inch $4,499 LG G3 OLED 83-inch $6,499

LG 2023 OLED TVs: where to buy

From what we can see, launch pricing looks largely to be the same as what LG sent last month, but there might be a few pricing discrepancies similar to the ones we found when the Samsung S95C OLED launched earlier this month.

So where can you find the latest crop of LG OLED TVs? Well, in the US you’ll probably want to shop at Best Buy (opens in new tab) or Amazon (opens in new tab), both of which have most of the models in stock, though there are a few missing screen sizes right now. In the UK, there’s Hughes (opens in new tab), which should have all of the new models available starting today.

Not sure which one to buy? Check out our guides to the LG C3 OLED vs LG C2 OLED and LG C3 OLED vs C1 OLED , as well as our LG TV 2023 lineup breakdown. We’ll be getting these TVs in for review soon, so stay tuned for our final verdicts.