LG's transparent OLED TV is totally mind-boggling, and it might’ve just won CES 2024

I'll admit, after LG wowed with the wireless LG M3 OLED TV at CES last year, I thought the company might struggle to top that. Yet it showed up prepared to CES 2024 with the transparent LG Signature OLED T, an operational TV that you can truly see through.

LG had the Signature OLED T on display at the annual tech trade show alongside its expected lineup of 2024 OLED TVs. But by comparison, even the new wireless M4 OLED looked boring next to a TV with a separated contrast filter that rolls down to reveal a transparent display.

As a prototype-turned-real-product, the LG Signature OLED T is reminiscent of the LG Signature OLED R, the $100,000 rollable OLED TV that first debuted at CES before transitioning to an ultra-premium set you could actually order.

And while the OLED R was certainly impressive at the time, the OLED T is a new level of awe-inducing. We originally imagined such a display would be reserved for used in high-tech retail spaces or museums, so it was quite a surprise to see it in an approachable living room-like setting. LG ran a demo of what it would work like as your everyday home TV, and it seemed more viable than you might expect.

What’s special about this TV — besides the obvious — is that LG developed a UI specifically for the OLED T that make the apps look like they’re floating in thin air. It looked especially effective when we checked out some space and fish tank animations. We even watched a scene from a movie with the contrast filter lowered, and while it's not up to par with typical LG OLED picture quality, it's still very much watchable. Of course, you can raise the contrast filter to get the more saturated movie watching experience you’re accustomed to.

The Signature OLED T feels like the culmination of a lot of things LG has been working on in recent years. It even has the Zero Connect Box like on the wireless M-series OLED. It’s important to have a super clean-looking setup if you’re getting a TV like this, as you wouldn't want anything to compromise the effect.

In terms of sound, LG isn’t saying yet the speaker specs and it said that there are still some partners to be announced. The company is also still working out whether the shelving unit we saw the TV installed in will be part of the purchase, but we should hear more about it during the second half of 2024.

