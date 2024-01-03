LG TV 2024 lineup: All the new OLED and QNED TVs coming this year

Like many display firms this year, LG is going all-in on AI. The company is touting the potential of its new alpha chipset, which now sports three different levels, including the A11, A9, and A8 processors. LG claims the new A11 chip presents as much as a four-fold higher AI performance over its predecessor.

LG is expanding its OLED lineup to include two models, the G4 and M4, as the main attractions for 2024. Both TVs will be equipped with the A11 processor and allow for a nearly 70% improvement in graphic performance in tandem with 30% better processing speeds, according to LG's calculations.

Leveraging AI, these two A11-powered models will sport improved upscaling, color refinement, and dynamic brightness. Other exciting features include AI Sound Pro, which will gift LG TVs with a built-in virtual 11.1.12 surround sound speaker for impeccable audio quality, as well as both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on all models.

The QNED side of things are looking incredibly promising as well, with the QNED99T taking a front seat as the main draw in the lineup. Several improvements on UI and UX, specifically with its webOS Dynamic Q Card, allow the new QNED lineup better levels of personalization and screen navigation. These models are, like the higher end TVs, getting built-in virtual surround sound speakers, too.

All of these exciting new offerings out of LG will be on display at CES 2024 located at the company’s booth, #16008 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Pricing and availability won’t become clear until after the show, which officially begins next Tuesday (January 9), though LG is having its press event the day before on January 8.

LG 2024 TVs: Signature series OLED M4

(Image credit: LG)

When CES begins, LG’s M4 OLED will be the talk of the town, due in large part to a swath of amazing features built upon the A11 AI processor. It shares practically all of its core features with the G4, aside from its Zero Connect, which essentially makes it a wireless TV. LG claims it’s the world’s first TV with wireless video and audio transmission at 4K 144Hz.

Beyond that, the M4's 4 screen multiview and inclusion of both G-Sync and FreeSync will make this TV a gamer’s dream come true. It will be available in a 65-inch model and is built upon LG’s One Wall Design, making it incredibly easy to fit into practically any household space.

Here are the M4 OLED TV sizes LG has announced so far: 97", 83", 77", 65"

LG 2024 TVs: the three main series in 2024

(Image credit: LG)

LG G4 OLED

Think of the LG G4 OLED as almost a little brother to the M4, though not exactly little at all. Aside from the addition of a 55-inch model and the loss of Zero Connect, the G4 is essentially the same TV. It even has far field voice recognition and Brightness Booster Max to boot.

Here are the G4 OLED TV sizes LG has announced so far: 97", 83", 77", 65", 55"

LG C4 OLED

One of the most beloved TVs of 2023 will be getting a somewhat lackluster upgrade with the LG C4 OLED, which will be using the A9 processor as opposed to the A11 on both the M4 and G4. The C4 will be starting at an 83-inch size and go down to 42 inches, plus it will have 2 screen multiview and an ultra slim design.

Here are the C4 OLED TV sizes LG has announced so far: 83", 77", 65", 55", 48", 42"

LG B4 OLED

At the lowest tier is the LG B4 OLED, which uses the A8 AI processor. Unlike the former three models, the B4 will only support 120Hz and, like its C4 predecessor, offer 2 screen multiview functionality.

Here are the B4 OLED TV sizes LG has announced so far: 77", 65", 55", 48"

LG 2024 TVs: QNED series

(Image credit: LG)

LG’s QNED lineup will be split into four main entries, including the QNED99T, QNED90T, QNED85T, and QNED80T. Much akin to the premium line of TVs, the QNED models will also be sporting some incredible AI upgrades thanks to the A8 chip, which LG claims allows for 1.6 faster processing and 2.3-fold better graphics fidelity.

At the forefront of its mini-LED lineup is the QNED99T, an 8K 120Hz display that comes equipped with a variety of major enhancements that make it the masterclass of LG’s QNEDs. These include AI Sound Pro, Precision Dimming, and so much more,. But don’t expect the QNED99T to come cheap — it will be available in both 86- and 75-inch models.

The QNED90T will be another powerful option for those looking to get a 4K TV with a plethora of features in a slim design. The QNED90T will have incredible contrast levels thanks to its million grey scale, which can differentiate shades of gray more easily. It also has a 20-bit accuracy for gradation.

The final two entries, the QNED85T and QNED80T, will sport the most range in terms of sizes. They'll also come with QNED Color enhancements and advanced local dimming. They are designed with a sleek 29mm profile for easy slotting into practically any space in the household.

Most TVs listed above will be shown off at CES 2024. Those in attendance can take a peek at LG’s 2024 lineup in person at the firm’s booth #16008 in the Las Vegas Convention Center starting January 9.