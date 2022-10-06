iPad Pro 2022 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9: What we know so far

The Apple iPad Pro 2022 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 are both expected to launch in October 2022. If that happens, it should make for an interesting match-up since each is a flagship tablet. Granted, the Surface Pro 9 running Windows 11 is pretty usable as a 2-in-1 laptop, while the iPad Pro 2022 is a tablet at its core. However, given how you can buy a decent detachable keyboard for each, the two devices could potentially stand alongside (or replace) the best laptops.

Of course, neither device has officially been announced as of yet. But given all the information we've heard from reliable sources, we’re inclined to believe we’ll see the Surface Pro 9 and iPad Pro 2022 announced soon. There have been more reports and leaks about the iPad Pro than the Surface Pro 9, but we still have a fairly good idea of what to expect when the devices eventually surface.

With that in mind, here’s what we know so far about the iPad Pro 2022 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

Both the Surface Pro 9 and iPad Pro 2022 are expected to release in October.

The former could be unveiled during the Microsoft Fall 2022 event happening on October 12, with a launch perhaps happening soon thereafter. The Surface Pro 8 also debuted in October so it’s not unreasonable to believe the new device will follow a similar trajectory.

Regarding price, Tech Advisor reports that German sites Laptop6 and WinFuture suggest the Surface Pro 9 will start at around $1,299 in the United States. This presumably entry-level configuration would pack an Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If these leaks are accurate, then it appears the new 2-in-1 will cost $100 more than its predecessor — at least for starters.

The Surface Pro 9 could cost $100 more than its predecessor (pictured above). (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Though many suspected that Apple would have an October event, recent reports suggest Apple could announce the new iPads and other products via press release in October. While the event may not happen, we should still see the launch of rumored devices like the iPad Pro 2022, M2-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros and more.

As for the iPad Pro 2022's price, you can expect another premium product — and we imagine that the 11-inch model will get at least the same $100 price hike as the 12.9-inch one did last year, if the rumored mini-LED display is introduced. That would make the tablet start at $899 for the 11-inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch version. That’s just the entry-level price, with the cost currently rising all the way to $2,199 if you want a 2TB 12.9-inch model with 5G connectivity.

iPad Pro 2022 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Rumored design

Like almost everything about the Surface Pro 9, we don’t know much about the 2-in-1 laptop’s design. We aren’t sure how or if Microsoft will change anything at all.

Regardless, we expect little to change from the design of the Surface Pro 8, which sported a 13-inch (2,880 x 1,920) 120Hz touchscreen in a slim chassis that measured 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches and weighed a little less than 2 pounds. It also had a decent pair of webcams (5MP front/10MP rear) and some surprisingly good speakers for a tablet, though they got too distorted at high levels.

Design-wise, the iPad Pro 2022 is expected to be virtually identical to the iPad Pro 2021 (pictured above). (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Similarly, the most recent rumor suggests that the chassis of the new iPad Pro 2022 will remain largely similar to its predecessor barring a change from a three-pin Smart Connector to a four-pin one . This could help power accessories easily and could hint at wireless charging as well. The iPad Pro range is, once again, expected to come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

It’s also possible Apple could be adding a notch to the iPad Pro’s design . However, a more recent report from 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) says that while Apple is considering this move, the decision is not set in stone. You could argue that a notch makes a bit more sense here than on the company’s high-end laptops, as the iPad Pro uses FaceID for authentication, which makes for a sizable camera footprint. All the same, it’s likely to prove unpopular even if adding a notch does result in even thinner bezels.

Another design tweak we’ve heard talk of, via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, is a glass back for the possible introduction of wireless charging . While this has long been a feature of Apple’s non-SE iPhones, there’s talk that this will go a step further with reverse-wireless charging, meaning it will be able to top up the battery of other devices such as your iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods. That sounds like a further step on the rumored long-term goal for devices to charge each other over the air (though that’s years away).

iPad Pro 2022 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Rumored display

We haven’t heard any reports about the Surface Pro 9’s display, though we expect it to be similar to the Surface Pro 8’s 13-inch (2,880 x 1,920) 120Hz touchscreen. Thankfully, we have a bit more to chew on with the iPad Pro 2022.

It's believed the Surface Pro 9's screen won't be different from the Surface Pro 8. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo once reported that the 11-inch iPad Pro could sport a mini-LED display similar to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, Kuo has backed off that claim as of late, and now display analyst Ross Young says an 11-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED is unlikely . Apparently, the 12.9-inch model is doing well enough to where Apple will likely want to keep that feature exclusive to its most expensive tablet.

As for OLED displays, those aren't expected to arrive for the iPad Pro until 2024 . But they sound like they'll be an impressive update if you can wait, making the iPad screen brighter and more durable.

iPad Pro 2022 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Reported specs

Specs-wise, we haven't heard anything to suggest the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will be a radical departure from its predecessors. The most significant report we've heard about the Surface Pro 9’s specs is that Microsoft plans to offer an ARM version in addition to a model with Intel chips inside.

If true, it effectively spells the end of the Surface Pro X line, which featured ARM-based Surface 2-in-1s powered by Qualcomm chips. Instead, Microsoft will reportedly merge it with the core Surface Pro line by offering the Surface Pro 9 with either Intel or Qualcomm chips inside.

Specifically, the latest reports claim we can expect Surface Pro 9 models packing either Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake chips or a custom Snapdragon 8cx SoC from Qualcomm, reportedly branded as the Microsoft SQ3. Such a name would make it a clear follow-up to the Microsoft SQ2 which powered the 2020 Surface Pro X.

The other big expected spec change as the result of this merger is the addition of a Surface Pro 9 model with 5G connectivity. That's part of what the FCC was certifying in the aforementioned filing, and it makes sense given that a key value of the ARM-based Surface Pro PCs is their wireless connectivity.

If that’s all true, it's reasonable to expect such a model might be closer in size to the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which is nearly a tenth of an inch thinner than the Surface Pro 8.

Some reports suggest the iPad Pro 2022 will sport the company's M2 processor. (Image credit: Apple)

A report from 9to5Mac says the iPad Pro 2022 could be powered by Apple's M2 chip, which was announced at WWDC 2022 and appears in both the MacBook Air 2022 and entry-level MacBook Pro 2022 . However, we may even see an M2 Pro version of the iPad Pro according to analyst Jeff Pu's claims of Apple's new 3-nanometer chip getting used in an iPad later this year.

As for cameras, the same 9to5Mac report says that the iPad Pro 2022 could feature a similar camera setup to the iPhone 13 , which would give it impressive image quality along with features like Cinematic mode for video. And as stated above, the next iPad Pro may ship with support for wireless charging.

iPad Pro 2022 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Outlook

Since neither the iPad Pro 2022 nor Surface Pro 9 have been officially announced, it would be wise to take everything written above with the proverbial grain of salt.

If reports and leaks are anywhere near true, it seems we won’t be receiving monumentally different devices compared to their respective predecessors. It appears the most significant changes coming to Microsoft and Apple’s machines are updated processors, namely an Alder Lake CPU for the Surface Pro 9 and an M2 chip for the iPad Pro 2022. If that’s true, then these devices could find their way into our best 2-in-1 laptops and best tablets lists, respectively.

October should prove eventful for both Microsoft and Apple, not to mention those of us eager to see what devices these tech giants release. Be sure to return for all the latest updates on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and iPad Pro 2022.