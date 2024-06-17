How to watch 'Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown' online: stream documentary now

It may now be over 45 years since cult leader Jim Jones conducted the mass suicide of nearly a thousand people in Guyana, but the events in Jonestown on November 18, 1978 still fascinate, baffle and horrify in equal measure today. A new three-part documentary seeks to resolve unanswered questions from the tragic incident, and here we're explaining how to watch "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown" online — and exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

'Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown' streaming details "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown" arrived on Hulu in the U.S. on June 17. International viewers can watch on Disney Plus.

• U.S. — Hulu (free trial) / Disney Plus Bundle (now) or National Geographic channel (from Aug. 14)

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

Told over three 45-minute parts as the latest addition to the National Geographic's award winning "One Day in America" documentary franchise that has previously covered 9/11, "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown" eschews the Jim Jones origin story to focus on what went on in his eponymous township in South America.

With the ostensible aim of building a utopian community in Guyana, Jones's spurious prophecies began to unravel when his shrouds of secrecy and clear evidence of abuse were unveiled by elopers and outsiders. Becoming increasingly desperate, the unbearably sad end to the cult is still to be fully understood.

Director Marian Mohamed — who won a BAFTA Television Award in 2021 for her documentary "Defending Digga D" — gathers together eyewitness testimony and rarely seen footage from inside Jonestown, as she interrogates the lead up to and events of that infamous day in 1978.

Read on for our guide to all the ways you can watch "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown" online, available globally on streaming services right now.

How to watch 'Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown' online in the U.S.

The docuseries "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown" can be streamed right now on Hulu.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle.

If you don't have those streaming services but have a cable or OTT package that includes the National Geographic channel, it's worth noting that "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown" will be broadcast there in a couple of months time on Wednesday, August 14.

How to watch 'Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown' online in Canada

In Canada, "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown" is available exclusively on Disney Plus, with all three episodes streaming right now.



How to watch 'Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown' online in the U.K.

Likewise, U.K. viewers can watch "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown" on Disney Plus and its Star strand now.



How to watch 'Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown' online in Australia

Australian viewers can also enjoy "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown" on Disney Plus right now.



'Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown' episode guide

Episode 1 — "The Promised Land"

— "The Promised Land" Episode 2 — "How Very Much I've Loved You"

— "How Very Much I've Loved You" Episode 3 — "Paradise Lost"

'Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown' trailer

Below is Hulu's trailer for "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown":