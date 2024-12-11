How to watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online: live stream ceremony and performances from anywhere

The premier awards ceremony is back on TV! The Billboard Music Awards 2024 (BBMAs) returns to Fox this year, where it promises to delight fans as legends like The Rolling Stones, Drake, and Taylor Swift, plus phenomenally successful newcomers like Zach Bryan, compete to take home the illustrious awards.

Read our guide below for how to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online live or on-demand. Traveling outside of the U.S.? Download a VPN to stream the awards ceremony from anywhere.

Stream Billboard Music Awards 2024: date, start time, and streaming options The Billboard Music Awards 2024 will air on Thursday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT

• U.S. – Watch Fox live on Sling Blue or Fubo.TV, or stream after broadcast on Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

For the first time since 2006, the Billboard Music Awards are back on Fox, with the star-studded ceremony to be hosted by stand-up comedian Michelle Buteau. Viewers can expect glitzy awards drama and exclusive performances from K-pop sensations Stray Kids, Shaboozey, and rock band Coldplay.

The BBMAs celebrate the biggest names in the biz, based on metrics like album and song sales and streaming over the 12-months from October. Dominating this year is Zach Bryan. He’s leading with 21 nominations, closely followed by Swift (17), country musician Morgan Wallen (15), and Sabrina Carpenter (9).

With 39 wins each, it's possible Swift could surpass Drake and become the BBMAs most awarded musician. But Bryan could spoil her BBMA dreams. He’s up against them both in the Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album categories, and is even taking on country legend Dolly Parton for Top Rock Album.

Don’t miss an electrifying evening of celebration and one-off performances featuring your favorite acts. Find out below how to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online and potentially FREE from anywhere now.

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S. viewers can watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 on the Fox channel, when it airs on Thursday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, there are multiple options to view the ceremony live online. Fubo TV and Hulu plus Live TV both start at around $80 a month. And if you haven’t previously subscribed, you’ll be entitled to a 7-day free trial or 3-day free trial, respectively. Fox is also available with Sling TV and its Sling Blue plan (from $40 a month), but check it’s available in your market area first.

The awards ceremony will also stream live through Fire TV channels on select Amazon devices (Fire TV, Fire tablets), as well as through the Billboard website. Viewers can also check out performances via the Billboard and BBMAs' social media channels (YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etc.).

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Cut the Cord Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more. Currently $49.99/month after the free trial ends.

Alternatively, watch the show on-demand after after its Fox broadcast with a Paramount Plus subscription . New subscribers can stream the show without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. After that, it’s $7.99 a month for the Essential (with Ads) plan.

Traveling outside of the U.S. right now? You might run into some problems streaming the BBMAs abroad, but don't worry, U.S. viewers away on vacation or work can use a VPN to access their normal home platform. We recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online from anywhere

Currently traveling the globe and visiting a country where the Billboard Music Awards 2024 isn't available to stream?

Luckily, you can still watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers out of the country looking to join in the fun. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Paramount Plus, for example — and watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online from wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online in the U.K., Canada, Australia, or elsewhere?

International music fans are out of luck. Despite getting an on-demand release on Paramount Plus, there’s no indication that the U.S. music ceremony will be available to Paramount Plus subscribers outside of the United States, or that it will be broadcast by any other non-U.S. network.

Usually based in the U.S. but away right now? U.S. viewers can connect to regionally restricted streaming services by using a VPN and watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 from anywhere.

Billboard Music Award 2024 categories and finalists

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan, “Zach Bryan”

Drake, “For All The Dogs”

Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”

Taylor Swift, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift, “The Tortured Poet’s Department”

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

SZA

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top R&B Touring Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Touring Artist

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

$uicideboy$

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Complete list of Billboard Music Awards categories

Top Gospel Song

Top Artist

Top New Artist

Top Male Artist

Top Female Artist

Top Duo/Group

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Top Hot 100 Artist

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Top Hot 100 Producer

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Top Radio Songs Artist

Top Song Sales Artist

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Top R&B Artist

Top R&B Male Artist

Top R&B Female Artist

Top R&B Touring Artist

Top Rap Artist

Top Rap Male Artist

Top Rap Female Artist

Top Rap Touring Artist

Top Country Artist

Top Country Male Artist

Top Country Female Artist

Top Country Duo/Group

Top Country Touring Artist

Top Rock Artist

Top Hard Rock Artist

Top Rock Duo/Group

Top Rock Touring Artist

Top Latin Artist

Top Latin Male Artist

Top Latin Female Artist

Top Latin Duo/Group

Top Latin Touring Artist

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

Top Afrobeats Artist

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Top Christian Artist

Top Gospel Artist

Top Billboard 200 Album

Top Soundtrack

Top R&B Album

Top Rap Album

Top Country Album

Top Rock Album

Top Hard Rock Album

Top Latin Album

Top K-Pop Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Top Christian Album

Top Gospel Album

Top Hot 100 Song

Top Streaming Song

Top Radio Song

Top Selling Song

Top Collaboration

Top Social Artist

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Top R&B Song

Top Rap Song

Top Country Song

Top Rock Song

Top Hard Rock Song

Top Latin Song

Top Global K-Pop Song

Top Afrobeats Song

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Top Christian Song

What time do the Billboard Music Awards 2024 start? The Billboard Music Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET / PT on Thursday evening. That means 1 a.m. GMT early Friday morning in the U.K. and around 12 p.m. AEDT on Friday in Australia.

Who is performing at the Billboard Music Awards 2024? So far the below have been confirmed as filming performances for the awards ceremony: Coldplay Megan Moroney Seventeen Teddy Swims Tyla Stray Kids Jelly Roll Shaboozey

Where can I find the full list of Billboard Music Awards 2024 finalists? Visit the Billboard Music Awards website for the full list of finalists in each category and more information about the ceremony.