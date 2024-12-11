How to watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online: live stream ceremony and performances from anywhere
Zach Bryan faces off against Taylor Swift and Drake for the Top Artist prize
The premier awards ceremony is back on TV! The Billboard Music Awards 2024 (BBMAs) returns to Fox this year, where it promises to delight fans as legends like The Rolling Stones, Drake, and Taylor Swift, plus phenomenally successful newcomers like Zach Bryan, compete to take home the illustrious awards.
Read our guide below for how to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online live or on-demand. Traveling outside of the U.S.? Download a VPN to stream the awards ceremony from anywhere.
The Billboard Music Awards 2024 will air on Thursday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT
• U.S. – Watch Fox live on Sling Blue or Fubo.TV, or stream after broadcast on Paramount Plus.
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
For the first time since 2006, the Billboard Music Awards are back on Fox, with the star-studded ceremony to be hosted by stand-up comedian Michelle Buteau. Viewers can expect glitzy awards drama and exclusive performances from K-pop sensations Stray Kids, Shaboozey, and rock band Coldplay.
The BBMAs celebrate the biggest names in the biz, based on metrics like album and song sales and streaming over the 12-months from October. Dominating this year is Zach Bryan. He’s leading with 21 nominations, closely followed by Swift (17), country musician Morgan Wallen (15), and Sabrina Carpenter (9).
With 39 wins each, it's possible Swift could surpass Drake and become the BBMAs most awarded musician. But Bryan could spoil her BBMA dreams. He’s up against them both in the Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album categories, and is even taking on country legend Dolly Parton for Top Rock Album.
Don’t miss an electrifying evening of celebration and one-off performances featuring your favorite acts. Find out below how to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online and potentially FREE from anywhere now.
How to watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online in the U.S.
U.S. viewers can watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 on the Fox channel, when it airs on Thursday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
If you don’t have cable, there are multiple options to view the ceremony live online. Fubo TV and Hulu plus Live TV both start at around $80 a month. And if you haven’t previously subscribed, you’ll be entitled to a 7-day free trial or 3-day free trial, respectively. Fox is also available with Sling TV and its Sling Blue plan (from $40 a month), but check it’s available in your market area first.
The awards ceremony will also stream live through Fire TV channels on select Amazon devices (Fire TV, Fire tablets), as well as through the Billboard website. Viewers can also check out performances via the Billboard and BBMAs' social media channels (YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etc.).
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.
Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more. Currently $49.99/month after the free trial ends.
Alternatively, watch the show on-demand after after its Fox broadcast with a Paramount Plus subscription. New subscribers can stream the show without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. After that, it’s $7.99 a month for the Essential (with Ads) plan.
Traveling outside of the U.S. right now? You might run into some problems streaming the BBMAs abroad, but don't worry, U.S. viewers away on vacation or work can use a VPN to access their normal home platform. We recommend trying NordVPN.
How to watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online from anywhere
Currently traveling the globe and visiting a country where the Billboard Music Awards 2024 isn't available to stream?
Luckily, you can still watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers out of the country looking to join in the fun. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Paramount Plus, for example — and watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online from wherever you are in the world.
Can I watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 online in the U.K., Canada, Australia, or elsewhere?
International music fans are out of luck. Despite getting an on-demand release on Paramount Plus, there’s no indication that the U.S. music ceremony will be available to Paramount Plus subscribers outside of the United States, or that it will be broadcast by any other non-U.S. network.
Usually based in the U.S. but away right now? U.S. viewers can connect to regionally restricted streaming services by using a VPN and watch the Billboard Music Awards 2024 from anywhere.
Billboard Music Award 2024 categories and finalists
Top Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- Morgan Wallen
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Zach Bryan, “Zach Bryan”
- Drake, “For All The Dogs”
- Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”
- Taylor Swift, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”
- Taylor Swift, “The Tortured Poet’s Department”
Top Hot 100 Song
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Tommy Richman
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Top Male Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
Top Duo/Group
- blink-182
- Coldplay
- Fuerza Regida
- Linkin Park
- Stray Kids
Top R&B Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Tommy Richman
- SZA
- Tyla
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Touring Artist
- Chris Brown
- Bruno Mars
- Usher
Top Rap Artist
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Metro Boomin
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Touring Artist
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
- $uicideboy$
Top Country Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Post Malone
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Complete list of Billboard Music Awards categories
- Top Gospel Song
- Top Artist
- Top New Artist
- Top Male Artist
- Top Female Artist
- Top Duo/Group
- Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Top Hot 100 Artist
- Top Hot 100 Songwriter
- Top Hot 100 Producer
- Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Top Radio Songs Artist
- Top Song Sales Artist
- Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
- Top R&B Artist
- Top R&B Male Artist
- Top R&B Female Artist
- Top R&B Touring Artist
- Top Rap Artist
- Top Rap Male Artist
- Top Rap Female Artist
- Top Rap Touring Artist
- Top Country Artist
- Top Country Male Artist
- Top Country Female Artist
- Top Country Duo/Group
- Top Country Touring Artist
- Top Rock Artist
- Top Hard Rock Artist
- Top Rock Duo/Group
- Top Rock Touring Artist
- Top Latin Artist
- Top Latin Male Artist
- Top Latin Female Artist
- Top Latin Duo/Group
- Top Latin Touring Artist
- Top Global K-Pop Artist
- Top K-Pop Touring Artist
- Top Afrobeats Artist
- Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Top Christian Artist
- Top Gospel Artist
- Top Billboard 200 Album
- Top Soundtrack
- Top R&B Album
- Top Rap Album
- Top Country Album
- Top Rock Album
- Top Hard Rock Album
- Top Latin Album
- Top K-Pop Album
- Top Dance/Electronic Album
- Top Christian Album
- Top Gospel Album
- Top Hot 100 Song
- Top Streaming Song
- Top Radio Song
- Top Selling Song
- Top Collaboration
- Top Social Artist
- Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
- Top R&B Song
- Top Rap Song
- Top Country Song
- Top Rock Song
- Top Hard Rock Song
- Top Latin Song
- Top Global K-Pop Song
- Top Afrobeats Song
- Top Dance/Electronic Song
- Top Christian Song
What time do the Billboard Music Awards 2024 start?
The Billboard Music Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET / PT on Thursday evening. That means 1 a.m. GMT early Friday morning in the U.K. and around 12 p.m. AEDT on Friday in Australia.
Who is performing at the Billboard Music Awards 2024?
So far the below have been confirmed as filming performances for the awards ceremony:
Coldplay
Megan Moroney
Seventeen
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Stray Kids
Jelly Roll
Shaboozey
Where can I find the full list of Billboard Music Awards 2024 finalists?
Visit the Billboard Music Awards website for the full list of finalists in each category and more information about the ceremony.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018. He currently works across a range of brands including TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, What Hi-Fi? and CinemaBlend, where he regularly pens How To Watch articles about where our readers can stream the latest new movies and TV shows, as well as producing detailed guides on the best streaming services, from Disney Plus to Netflix. He received a first-class degree in Humanities and Media in 2013 from Birkbeck University and later an MA in Contemporary Literature and Culture. In addition to his work for Future's websites, Daniel writes across the broad spectrum of arts topics – including photography, sculpture, painting, film – and has been published in The Brooklyn Rail and Eyeline magazine, among others.