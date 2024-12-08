Apple TV Plus just got this romantic comedy you missed in theaters — and audiences rate it 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Nigh on six months after it flopped at the box office, the historical romantic comedy-drama "Fly Me to the Moon" has finally come to streaming.

Greg Berlanti's latest effort had high stakes and A-listers in the frame and came in off the back of a modest genre resurgence, yet it failed to take off in the same way that fellow romances like "Anyone But You" did.

As of December 6, the space-race romcom is now on Apple TV Plus. Given its lackluster performance over the summer and a mixed critical reception (it's 65% on Rotten Tomatoe), I'd wager many would-be viewers probably won't be putting it on their watchlist.

However, as someone who saw and enjoyed this revisionist romance on the big screen, I'd urge you to at least give it a shot now it's available on Apple TV Plus; here's why.

What is 'Fly Me to The Moon' about?

"Fly Me to The Moon" is a romantic comedy-drama that follows marketing maverick, Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), as she's recruited for a bold new mission. Public interest in the space race is waning, and the government — represented by glib covert operative, Moe Berkus (Woody Harrelson) — wants Kelly's help to win it back.

To do so, Kelly sets up shop at NASA's HQ, and teams with Kennedy Space Center's straight-man launch director, Cole Davis (Channing Tatum). Kelly's been hired to do whatever it takes to win the American people over again, and while there's a hint of attraction between them, Cole doesn't welcome her methods, or her continued presence on-site.

Moe soon explains that the impending Apollo 11 mission is simply too big to fail, and presents her with another objective, codenamed "Project Artemis": secretly prep and record a fake moon landing that can be broadcast in case the real one fails. With so much at stake, Kelly and Cole are forced to work together have to work together as sparks start to fly in every sense.

Why I think 'Fly Me to the Moon' is worth streaming

Critics have rightly pointed out that the movie's got problems; I, too, find it weird that it seemingly has about three places where it could actually have ended, for example. However, "Fly Me to the Moon" is far from the worst movie to hit the big screen this year (that's still "Borderlands").

In fact, I'd wager that a lot of would-be viewers would find something to like here. Many did, in fact; the Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes currently sits at 90%, at the time of writing.

Uneven though it may be in the plot department, "Fly Me to the Moon" is an endearing, old-fashioned romance with a playful spirit. As you might expect, it's not taking itself seriously at all, but it's enjoyable, screwball viewing that thrives primarily because Johansson makes for a winning leading lady.

Watching Kelly Jones call the shots as things get increasingly more chaotic down at Kennedy Space Center is a treat, and she has decent, if not sizzling, chemistry with Tatum's launch coordinator. And, frankly, it's worth seeing simply to see Jim Rash in action as the pompous, self-important director, Lance Vespertine; he's utterly delightful every time he's on-screen and steals every scene he's in.

Want a second opinion? IGN critic A. A. Dowd gave "Fly Me to the Moon" a 6/10 rating and said it had "diverting (if sometimes clumsy) charm" to it, adding: "there's plenty of appeal in pairing an uncommonly bubbly Scarlett Johansson with an agreeably earnest Channing Tatum."

Similarly, Total Film's Kate Stables rated it 3/5 stars and labeled "Fly Me to the Moon" a "jaunty if somewhat overstuffed space-race romcom," arguing at release that it was "a bold, retro-styled original story, one that stands out in a sea of safe summer sequels."

On the flipside, Empire's Ian Murray offered a 2/5-star score, writing, "With a stellar cast, an enticing '60s setting and rocket-powered stakes, Berlanti's film has all the right parts [...] but the result is disjointed and underwhelming".

In conclusion, "Fly Me to the Moon" is not a perfect picture, and I'm not trying to argue that here, either. But if you both have Apple TV Plus and are looking for a zippy, fun watch, then this space race romcom is worth checking out.

Not sold on 'Fly Me to the Moon'? Well, there's still plenty more great stuff to watch on Apple's streaming service; be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Apple TV Plus for plenty more streaming recommendations.