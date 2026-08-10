This week’s TV lineup is all over the map, and honestly, that’s part of the fun. New shows on Netflix, HBO Max and more of the best streaming services bring everything from superhero mystery and workplace hijinks to literary drama and international crime-solving, with a little Jack Reacher mayhem thrown in for good measure.

First up, "Reacher" season 4 puts its famously unstoppable hero back on the case, while "Lanterns" takes a darker trip into the DC universe. Meanwhile, "My Brilliant Career" brings a literary classic to the screen, "Tires" season 3 returns to the world’s most dysfunctional tire shop, and "Women in Blue" season 2 is back for another round of female police drama.

Whether you’re in the mood for fists, feelings or funny antics, there’s something to fill your watchlist. Here’s my guide to what’s new on TV this week.

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‘Women in Blue’ season 2 (Apple TV)

Women in Blue: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A little “Chinatown,” a little “Zodiac” with a feminist slant.

The plot: María (Bárbara Mori) is a lieutenant now, but the promotion doesn’t make policing any easier. When a student activist turns up dead, she and the Azules — Valentina (Natalia Téllez), Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), and Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana) — uncover a trail leading back to Mexico’s 1968 student massacre. Someone is delivering their own brand of justice, and the cops are next.

Premiere date: Episode 1 premieres Wed., Aug. 12 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘Reacher’ season 4 (Prime Video)

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Big Apple + big Reacher = big trouble.

The plot: Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is back in New York, where a disturbing subway encounter pulls him into a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of power. Season 4 adapts Lee Child’s “Gone Tomorrow,” with Reacher chasing answers involving politicians, extremists and old wars, all while wrestling with guilt over the woman whose death set the whole thing in motion.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-3 premiere Wed., Aug. 12 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘My Brilliant Career’ (Netflix)

My Brilliant Career | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: ‘Little Women’ meets Jane Austen in 1900 Australia.

The plot: Sybylla (Philippa Northeast) wants to become a writer, not somebody’s wife, which is inconvenient when her struggling family needs her to marry well. Sent away from home, she catches the eye of wealthy landowner Harry Beecham (Christopher Chung), but handsome Frank Hawdon (Jake Dunn) offers an appealing alternative.

Premiere date: All 6 episodes on Thu., Aug. 13 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Tires’ season 3 (Netflix)

Tires: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Family mixing with business and no HR department? Utter chaos

The plot: Shane (Shane Gillis) and Will (Steve Gerben) are now co-owners of Valley Forge Automotive, which sounds less like a promotion than a punishment. As the struggling shop — and their already-fragile friendship — starts to falter, the cousins must deal with their history. Meanwhile, new faces bring fresh shenanigans to the garage.

Premiere date: All 12 episodes on Thu., Aug. 13 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

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‘Lanterns’ (HBO)

Lanterns | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “True Detective” with superheroes.

The plot: Veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and rookie John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) investigate a murder in rural Nebraska, only to stumble into a conspiracy that reaches far beyond Earth. Their prickly mentor-protégé relationship adds some buddy-cop friction as they contend with Sinestro, Guy Gardner, alien worlds and the shape-shifting threat of the Manhunters.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sun., Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: HBO Max

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