How to watch 'The Split: Barcelona' online – stream the legal drama from anywhere

Two years on from the third and final series, "The Split: Barcelona" arrives as a two-part special based around the marriage of Hannah and Nathan's daughter Liv on a vineyard in the wine region of Catalonia.

Here's how to watch "The Split: Barcelona" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Nathan (Steven Mangan) and lawyer Hannah (Nicola Walker) were an item when "The Split" began but are no longer together and now Hannah and the mysterious Archie (Toby Stevens) are circling each other on the brink of either committing or passing up on the opportunity.

Beneath the surface are "explosive secrets" (or so we are promised) that threaten to destroy another marriage and the usual emotional jeopardy that weddings seem adept at bringing to the fore.

Each of the three main characters are of the age where they have reason to pause and consider where they are and what they want out of life but the real hook for most viewers is probably Hannah's internal dialogue and her fear of commitment vs a tangible fear of long-term loneliness.

Read on to find out how to watch "The Split: Barcelona" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "The Split: Barcelona" for free in the U.K.

Both episodes of "The Split: Barcelona" drop on BBC iPlayer at 6 a.m. GMT on Sunday, December 29 with episode one airing on BBC One at 9 p.m. that night and episode two on Monday, December 30 at the same time. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'The Split: Barcelona' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Split: Barcelona" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Split: Barcelona" episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'The Split: Barcelona' around the world

Can I watch 'The Split: Barcelona' in the United States?

Previous seasons of "The Split" made their way onto Hulu but we can't find any confirmation that the "The Split: Barcelona" will end up there, too.

As yet there is no U.S. release date for new two-part special.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free (with a valid TV license) by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch "The Split: Barcelona" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., both episodes of "The Split: Barcelona" drop on BBC iPlayer at 6 a.m. GMT on Sunday, December 29 with episode one airing on BBC One at 9 p.m. that night and episode two on Monday, December 30 at the same time. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "The Split: Barcelona" online or on TV in Canada?

There is currently no release date for "The Split: Barcelona" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch "The Split: Barcelona" online in Australia

Yes. "The Split: Barcelona" will be available to stream for free on ABC iView in Australia from Friday, January 3.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and can't wait that long you can catch the show on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch "The Split: Barcelona" in New Zealand

"The Split: Barcelona" will be available to stream in New Zealand on TVNZ on Tuesday, December 31 from 11 a.m. NZDT. The service is free.

However, if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show earlier on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'The Split: Barcelona' - Cast

Nicola Walker as Hannah

Stephen Mangan as Nathan

Deborah Findlay as Ruth

Annabel Scholey as Nina

Fiona Button as Rose

Elizabeth Roberts as Liv

Ian McElhinney as Ronnie

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Glen

Alex Guersman as Gael

Toby Stephens as Archie

Romina Cocca as Valentina

Manu Fullola as Álvaro

Tibu Fortes as Julian

Amanda Goldsmith as Wren

Dariam Coco as Lola

Pedro Gutierrez as Xavier Santos

'The Split: Barcelona' - Episode guide

Episode 1: Lawyer Hannah Defoe and her family are reunited to attend the wedding of Hannah’s daughter Liv and fiance Gael at a magnificent vineyard nestled in the Catalan countryside. (Sunday, Dec. 29 in the U.K.)

Episode 2: Explosive secrets come to light that threaten to derail the wedding, unravel a marriage of 30 years, and encourage Hannah to finally face her fears and commit to something new. (Monday, Dec. 30 in the U.K.)

The Split Barcelona | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

FAQ: 'The Split: Barcelona'

What has Nicola Walker (Hannah Defoe) said about "The Split: Barcelona"? Hannah has started dating again, can you talk a little bit about that - as a woman in her fifties, how is she feeling about it? It must feel a little daunting having been married for so long? This is a new chapter in her life as a parent because when your daughter is getting married, you’re moving into a different phase. You know that awful phrase - ‘empty nest syndrome’? Hannah is getting close to the time when she will be in that house on her own. I think that she’s been very fortunate to have had amazing love in her life - from Nathan and from Christie - even though those have both collapsed. I think that means that she’s probably more likely to try again, but maybe with a little more realism - which is a shame, because I think as one gets older that does happen. I think that it’s the intimacy and the vulnerability as Hannah’s got older - it’s the idea of “do I really have the confidence and the appetite to be vulnerable with another person? Can I get on that merry-go-round again?” I think she’s really scared of that. When you’ve been physically intimate with someone for a long time, the idea of a new person… I mean that’s why Abi is so utterly brilliant. What she writes at the end for Hannah, the scene looking out to sea, is Hannah being very, very honest - I mean I’ve not heard a woman speak like that on prime time TV before. She’s being very vulnerable, laying all her cards on the table. Nathan’s earring - let’s discuss. I wanted him to have a tattoo as well - a massive tattoo of Hannah on his back! I think it’s a really good question actually - because it’s more meaningful than we imagine. Abi Morgan is a genius and what that earring is, is actually more than one thing. That’s why her writing is so great, and it’s so amazing to play her characters. The earring is one thing when we meet it - Nathan, with an earring, what an idiot. What a late midlife crisis, utterly ridiculous, not even worth commenting (even though they are all commenting!) - I mean it’s fabulously ridiculous. It tells you everything you need to know about Nathan in the last two years in that moment. But then, it’s of course symbolic of so much more. It becomes a marker of where Nathan is, and where Hannah and Nathan are ultimately. He takes it off in the course of the two days because he doesn’t need it any more - and she lets him know she understands. There’s something deeper there, and Hannah knows it. And ultimately he does too. They’re little gifts, these character traits. They open up the whole character for you as an actor.

