How to watch the 'I Kissed A Girl' finale online: stream Final Kiss-Off from anywhere 

Relax! No spoilers. You already know it is the finale of "I Kissed A Girl" and that the girls have reached decision time as they approach the Final Kiss-Off, but what will they do? Quit their relationship or commit to a future outside of the Masseria? Here's how to watch the "I Kissed A Girl" finale from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for free!

"I Kissed A Girl" finale with Dannii Minogue, Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. time and date: The "I Kissed A Girl" finale (ep. 9) airs Sunday, June 2 on BBC Three at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT).

• FREE — Watch on BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

There are, of course, issues to resolve - Amy choosing Hannah over Fiorenza - and doubts creeping in as an audience of millions share the contestants' most private thoughts but then, suddenly, Dannii swings by unannounced and drops the bombshell that the girls' family and friends are on their way (that's the spoiler btw).

Will that help or hinder? Will issues be clearer or less certain? Take a wild guess.

And just to add a little more tension the girls are separated from their partners on the night before the Final Kiss-Off. When the morning comes will the future be so bright they have to wear sunglasses or will it be time to say goodbye?

If you don't want to miss a single kiss - presuming there are any - read on as we explain how to watch "I Kissed a Girl" finale live streams from anywhere in the world.

Watch the "I Kissed A Girl" finale with Dannii Minogue for FREE

Watch the "I Kissed A Girl" finale free on BBC Three on Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. BST. It will also be available to stream (along with all the other episodes) for free on BBC iPlayer.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and you don't want to miss this brand new twist on a popular show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch the 'I Kissed A Girl' finale with Dannii Minogue from abroad

You don't have to miss any of the drama from the first season of "I Kissed A Girl" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream the "I Kissed a Girl" finale – season 1 episode 9.

Can I watch the 'I Kissed a Girl' finale with Dannii Minogue in the U.S.?

"I Kissed a Girl" season one will be exclusive to Disney-owned stream Hulu in the U.S. (source: ITV.com). It will exclusively "premiere on the US streamer later this year."

Meanwhile, Dannii Minogue has confirmed on X (Twitter) that "I Kissed a Boy" is slated to premiere on Hulu on June 15 as part of the streamer’s 'Hulu Has Pride' LGBTQ+ month-long celebration.

Can't wait? You can watch "IKAB" episodes now on Amazon Prime Video – full Amazon Prime membership starts from $14.99 a month after a 30-day free trial.

If you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation and can't wait to get the goss you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including episode 9, the grand finale) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch the 'I Kissed a Girl' finale in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy the 2024 "IKAG" finale – S01E09 – by tuning in to BBC Three on at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) on Sunday, June 2 and streaming the Final Kiss-Off free on BBC iPlayer – along with all previous episodes and The Reunion.

If you're away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch the 'I Kissed a Girl' finale with Dannii Minogue in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are no plans to air "I Kissed a Girl" in Canada right now although you can watch all episodes of "I Kissed a Boy" on CTV.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including the finale) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch the 'I Kissed a Girl' finale with Dannii Minogue in Australia?

There's no word on when "I Kissed a Girl" will hit Australia, but it's worth noting that I Kissed a Boy" arrived on 10Play four months after it aired in the U.K..

If you are a Brit Down Under for work or on vacation you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including the finale) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch the 'I Kissed a Girl' finale in New Zealand?

TVNZ has secured the rights to "I Kissed a Girl" (2024), but there's no firm release date as yet. In the meantime you can stream all ten episodes of "I Kissed a Boy" free on the TVNZ+ streaming platform.

If you are a Brit traveling abroad for work or on vacation and just can't wait to find out what happens you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including the finale) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch the 'I Kissed a Girl' finale in Denmark?

TV2 Denmark has the rights to air all episodes of "I Kissed a Girl," but there's no release date as yet.

If you are a Brit traveling abroad for work or on vacation and just can't wait to find out what happens you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including the finale) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch the 'I Kissed a Girl' finale in Ireland?

Virgin Media Ireland (VMI), has bought the rights to air "I Kissed a Girl" and "I Kissed a Boy" in Ireland, although there's no confirmed release date yet.

Brits visiting Ireland can watch "I Kissed a Girl" final episodes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with NordVPN.

'I Kissed a Girl' full episode guide

Episode 1 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Dannii Minogue is back to play Cupid - and this time it’s for girls who like girls. Ten single girls are matched up and meet for the first time with a kiss. Will it end in love?

Episode 2 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Meg and Fiorenza deal with their big secret, Naee has multiple love interests, and new girl Eva turns heads. Everyone has a big decision to make at the first Kiss-Off…

Episode 3 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Eyes start to wander after the first Kiss-Off, and girl code is tested. Dannii swoops in to help, setting the girls their first Chemistry Test before dropping a big surprise...

Episode 4 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Three new girls rock the Masseria, new love triangles form, a star sign-themed dinner party brings one couple’s problems to the table, and the girls face their second Kiss-Off.

Episode 5 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

In a shocking twist, Priya and Naee have a big decision to make, causing upset in the Masseria. But the girls don’t have long to dwell on things, as two new girls join the party!

Episode 6 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

The new girls settle into the Masseria and enjoy a cheeky chemistry test. Meanwhile, as a love triangle forms, one girl is torn between her head and her heart.

Episode 7 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Emotions soar as the girls return from dates, sparking another love triangle that leads to the most dramatic Kiss-Off in herstory.

Episode 8 - Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

The Kiss-Off shatters hearts, the girls face their final Chemistry Test, and the thirstiest party yet leads to explosive confrontations. The summer of love hangs in the balance.

Episode 9 (Final Kiss-Off) – Sunday, June 2

The girls are nearing their Final Kiss-Off. Will they commit to a relationship back home? Or will they call time on their summer romance?

Episode 10 (The Reunion) – Sunday, June 2

Eight months on from the Masseria mayhem, the girls are back to reveal all. Dannii Minogue hosts a very special one-off studio reunion to ask burning questions.

Watch all available episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

Meet the girls

Who are the "I Kissed a Girl" contestants? Name: Thea

Age: 23

From: London

Occupation: Singer Thea lives in London with her mum and twin sister, who also identifies as queer. Thea’s family are of West African and Lebanese heritage. Thea is a singer and musician and is known for her mix of R&B and neo-soul vibes. She is passionate about better representation for women-of-colour in the music scene, especially for darker skin toned girls like herself. Thea loves to connect with people through her music. "Finding love for ourselves and others in our generation regardless of gender identity can be so difficult and I love that I express that in my music." Thea has an open heart and loves to love. She says she wouldn’t have it any other way but does recognise that her open heart can expose her to heartbreak, especially on the queer dating scene which can be ‘brutal’. Name: Hannah

Age: 23

From: Glasgow, Scotland

Occupation: Student Originally from Glasgow, Hannah is at university in London studying Prosthetics for Film and TV. When Hannah was 12, her brother Adam sadly passed away. He was born with Edwards Syndrome, a rare and serious condition which many babies do not survive from their first year. At 16 Hannah started to post on social media. It was around the same time Hannah was coming out and it helped her to express herself. Hannah has now built up a following just short of 600K and her content ranges from make-up tutorials to lifestyle videos. Hannah describes herself as a dominant femme. She backs herself with bags of confidence and jokes that when it comes to girls, she always gets what she wants. Hannah won’t be played around - if she sees one red flag in the Masseria she’ll be quick to end thin Name: Abbie

Age: 24

From: Brighton

Job: Makeup artist and hair stylist Abbie lives at home with her parents and older sister in Brighton, where she owns her own salon. She loves the city’s queer and accepting energy. Abbie came out to her family when she was 12 years old, and it was her grandad who was her biggest support and ally. With her long blonde hair and feminine clothes, Abbie says people don’t usually realise she’s a lesbian. She says she finds herself constantly having to ‘come out’. Name: Amy

Age: 24

From: Surrey, living in London

Job: Social media manager Amy grew up in a conservative corner of Surrey, attending a private school where she was lacrosse captain. Amy had feelings about her sexuality from as early as 13 but she didn’t find the confidence to come out to family until she was 21. Both of Amy’s sisters are also lesbians. Amy says she has a femme energy and is attracted to other femme girls. Amy jokes that ‘femme for femme’ lesbians are a dying breed and that she’s always playing second fiddle to more masc-presenting girls. Name: Cara

Age: 25

From: Ballycastle, Northern Ireland

Job: Support worker/aesthetics Cara is known for her sense of humour and sense of adventure. Her friends joke that life is never dull with Cara around! She grew up on a council estate and is proud of people knowing where she’s come from in life. Cara identifies as bisexual, and she’s had relationships with men and women. She explains that being Bi can be a weird feeling because she can sometimes feel ‘stuck in the middle’. Some men treat her like a kink and some queer women see her as ‘not gay enough’. Name: Demi

Age: 23

From: Hemel Hampstead

Job: Publishing executive Demi jokes that she is a ‘baby gay’ - she’s had a few experiences with girls but has never been in a relationship. Demi graduated with a master’s degree in Gender, Media and Culture and now works as a publishing assistant. She lives with her family in Hemel Hempstead, and her family are of Nigerian heritage. As a self professed ‘lover girl’ Demi tends to gravitate towards interesting people and pays more attention to ‘vibes’ than looks. She’s excited to meet a girl with a first kiss but expects she’s going to fluff it up somehow… ‘I’ll probably trip up or touch a boob, watch this space!’ Name: Fiorenza

Age: 22

From: Glasgow

Job: Drummer for band Uninvited Fiorenza is a chef by day and a drummer by night. With her masculine rock-chick style, Fiorenza says that girls often assume she’s a ‘player’ but in fact she couldn’t be further from it. Fiorenza says she’s a real ‘softie’ and her usual type is a femme girl with an edgy fashion sense and bags of personality. She loves an assertive girl who is hard to get - known to the dating scene as a ‘Black Cat’. As the only single member of her band, Fiorenza is hoping that she can find her perfect cat in the Masseria. Name: Georgia

Age: 28

From: Hunmanby, North Yorkshire

Job: Professional footballer Georgia is a professional footballer and has played since she was eight years old. In the past, Georgia has struggled with the word ‘lesbian’ because of the negative use of the word by other kids at school. Over the years, she’s managed to shake off those feelings and now feels proud in her sexuality and in her own skin. Georgia normally gravitates towards femme girls with a bit of an edge. She wants to meet a girl who has her own ambitions, and who understands that football is a big part of her life. Name: Lisha

Age: 22

From: Caernarfon, Wales

Job: Psychology undergraduate Lisha grew up in the small town of Bangor, Wales and is currently studying for her postgraduate degree in Psychology. She played football from a young age, and though she may have hung up her boots to focus on her studies, it doesn’t stop her from supporting the Welsh dragons. Lisha has had relationships with girls in the past, but she says it’s been tricky to find the right dynamic. She connects with femme girls and tends to take a more dominant role in a relationship, but it can be frustrating when partners only want to see her in the ‘masc’ box and don’t let her express her feminine side too. Name: Meg

Age: 24

From: Goole, West Yorkshire

Job: Fire breather Meg is a dancer and fire-breather from West Yorkshire. She describes herself as a homebody and her friends call her ‘Mama Meg’. She is known for her funky style and her love of tattoos. Meg hates labels, but if she had to label herself she would say she’s ‘bisexual with more of a preference towards women’. She is looking for someone who can match her energy, someone who has a good heart and someone who would never make her feel second best. Name: Naee

Age: 25

From: London

Job: Engineer Naee works as an engineer, maintaining the rides at iconic London attractions. When she came out to her mum and sister, her sister shouted, “I knew it!”. Naee is a masc girl and says she only dates femmes. Naee loves to take the lead in a relationship and treat her girlfriend like a princess. She says she quite likes a girl behind the wheel, but she’ll take care of everything else - she will carry your bags and open the doors. Name: Priya

Age: 23

From: Newport, South Wales

Job: Hotel customer service Priya is a self-confessed ‘daddy’s girl’, known for being full of energy and always speaking her mind. Her family nickname is ‘Priyoncé’ because she’s known for being a diva! Priya says she finds it hard to meet other queer women in her local area, and in the past, she has turned to rather unconventional methods… She once set her distance setting on hinge to a location in America. Priya admits she has a habit of falling fast for girls and she’s trying to learn to take things at a slower pace. Name: Eva

Age: 22

From: Belfast

Job: Fashion graduate With a degree in Retail Fashion, Eva likes to mix up her style. She describes herself as ‘Stem’ - a girl with a mix of masculine and feminine energy. Eva has had relationships but doesn’t think she’s ever been in love. She has found it hard meeting other queer friends but has recently built up a circle of mates through a football team; they call themselves the ‘football mums’. Eva’s favourite traits in women are confidence, ambition, and independence. Her biggest red flag is when her date drops the ‘love bomb’ too early. Eva admits she’s the biggest flirt going and she can’t wait to join the Masseria for an amazing summer ‘surrounded by fit girls’.

When is the I Kissed a Girl final? The "I Kissed a Girl" finale airs on Sunday, June 2, on BBC Three and streams live/on demand via BBC iPlayer. Keep an eye on host Dannii Minogue's Twitter/X for all the latest "I Kissed a Girl" updates, plus the official Spotify "I Kissed a Girl" playlist.

What can we expect from the I Kissed a Girl finale 2024? According to the BBC, "The girls have reached the end of their summer of love. Soon they all have a huge decision to make at the Final Kiss-Off. Will they commit to a relationship back home? Or will they call time on their relationship? But with tensions sky-high from the night before, first the girls need to address their issues. "After trying their best to avoid each other, two girls finally air their grievances, clear the air and agree to disagree. And meanwhile, for another girl, the revelations at the most recent Chemistry Test are playing on her mind. Is she moving at the same pace as her partner? And what will happen when reality hits home on their return? "The girls are blown away when Dannii arrives completely unannounced. She explains that shortly all the girls’ family and friends will be arriving in Italy to help them come to the right decision at the Final Kiss-Off. And it’s also time to make introductions to their new partners. Gulp - better make a good impression, hey? "The family reunions are filled with love and laughter. But when the girls get some alone time with their loved ones, some express reservations about the pairings, which sow seeds of doubt in some of the girls’ minds… "On the penultimate night, the girls are separated from their partners, knowing they won’t see each other until the Final Kiss-Off. Who will turn and commit to a future outside the Masseria? And who will call time up on their summer of love?"