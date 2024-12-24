How to watch the 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special online and on TV

Shine up your baubles, straighten the tree and put on your sparkliest jumper, because the most glamorous hour of the festive TV schedule is back! With six new celebrities entering the ballroom hoping to be crowned 2024’s yuletide champion here’s how to watch the 2024 "Strictly Come Dancing" Christmas Special from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 Christmas Special date, time, channel The "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 at 3:55 p.m. GMT / 10:55 a.m. ET. • FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

“Strictly” and Christmas just go hand in hand. The camp, the sparkles, the music. A lynchpin of the BBC’s Christmas schedule, the absolute mountain of TV gifts we have to unwrap this year means the ballroom competition airs earlier than usual, but it’s set to be no less of a televisual treat.

Coming off Chris McCausland’s stunning victory in the regular season, six new celebrities hope to replicate the comedian's success in the one-off edition. This year we're going to be treated to the best efforts of fellow funnyman Josh Widdicombe, “Drag Race” star Tayce, fitness presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams, Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (aka Gladiator Nitro), former Eastender Tamzin Outhwaite and racing driver and “Celebrity Race Across the World” contestant Billy Monger.

The usual judges are back with Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood all set for some seasonal scoring. Expect Craig to be on fine form – it is panto season after all.

And if that’s not enough to stuff your stocking, there will also be a performance from Spice Girl Emma Bunton and two spectacular group routines. Ready for a festive foxtrot and a Santa samba? Read on to find out how to watch the "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 Christmas Special online and from anywhere.

Watch the 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special for free in the U.K.

The "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 Christmas Special airs on BBC One in the U.K. at 3:55 p.m. GMT on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25. It also streams free on BBC iPlayer at the same time as its TV airing and on catch-up. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch the 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 Christmas Special should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the 2024 "Strictly Come Dancing" Christmas Special.

Watch around the world

Can I watch the 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special in the U.S.?

"Strictly Come Dancing" doesn't air in the U.S., and as such, there will be no broadcast of the 2024 Christmas Special.

The Stateside version of the show, "Dancing with the Stars" can, however, be streamed on Disney Plus.

If you are a Brit travelling in the States, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch the 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are currently no plans to air the "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 Christmas Special in Canada.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch the 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special in Australia?

"Strictly Come Dancing" isn't available to stream in Down Under, so you won;t be able to watch the 2024 Christmas Special.

Aussies do have their own version of "Dancing with the Stars" which streams for free on 7Plus.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about the 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special

2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special trailer

The Strictly Christmas Special is coming! - YouTube Watch On

Who are the the 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special contestants? Josh Widdicombe (comedian, podcaster and author) "I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?" Tayce (Drag artist, model and presenter) "I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor. My partner and I are going to dance for our lives! In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and discoballs." Vogue Williams (presenter, podcaster, DJ and fitness expert) "I’m so excited to join the Strictly family! Carlos would have more of a chance of winning a Nobel prize than turning me into a good dancer but I am determined to try my very best! I’m loving it so far, bring on the Ballroom floor." Harry Aikines-Aryeetey aka Nitro (Gladiator and Olympian) "STRICTLY... ARE YOU READY?! Nitro’s blasting onto the Ballroom floor this Christmas! I’m swapping my trainers for dancing shoes, and trust me, I’m bringing the power, the energy and the moves! This December I'm gonna light up that dancefloor and crank the Christmas spirit all the way UP. Let’s do this!" Tamzin Outhwaite (actress) "I've always wanted to do Strictly because I want to learn to Ballroom and Latin dance but I know that at my age, I don't think my body would be able to do the amount of weeks that is required. So I said yes to the Christmas Special because it feel like a little snippet, a Strictly hors d'oeuvre. Like I could just dip in for a couple of weeks." Billy Monger (racing driver and TV presenter) "I've spent the last 12 months training 20 hours a week for an Ironman world record attempt, but the thought of donning sequins in front of Craig Revel Horwood fills me with a fear I've never experienced before. This is about as far from my comfort zone as it can get! My family are big Strictly fans, so I'm doing it for them and to raise awareness for what I’m doing for Comic Relief next year. I'm just hoping my leg doesn't fall off mid-dance!"

What are the 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special pairings?

Josh Widdicombe & Karen Hauer

Tayce & Kai Widdrington

Vogue Williams & Gorka Márquez

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey & Nancy Xu

Tamzin Outhwaite & Nikita Kuzmin

Billy Monger & Nadiya Bychkova

