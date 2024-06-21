How to watch 'Orphan Black: Echoes' online and from anywhere

Set four decades after the events of the superb original series, "Orphan Black" is back! With human cloning now outlawed, but 4D printing just beginning to emerge as an underhand workaround, "Orphan Black: Echoes" follows the awakening of Lucy, a seemingly normal woman who's haunted by disturbing relics of a past she can't recall.

Below, we've broken down how you can watch "Orphan Black: Echoes" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Stream 'Orphan Black: Echoes' online, date, TV channel ► Date and time: "Orphan Black: Echoes" will air on U.S. TV every Sunday from starting June 23, but the show is already available to watch, in full, for free, for those in the U.K., on ITVX.

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — AMC Plus or AMC via Sling / Fubo

• CA — AMC Plus

• AU — Stan

It's under interrogation by a therapist (Keeley Hawes) who's not all she seems that Lucy (Krysten Ritter) comes to the sudden realization that she has no memory of a childhood, a family, nothing at all beyond the events of that morning.

Recurring flashbacks of a bloodied knife imply something unspeakable, and a subsequent assassination attempt years later deepens the mystery. Continuing to play happy families with her boyfriend Jack (Avan Jogia) and his daughter Charlie (Zariella Langford) will only put their lives at risk, so she sets out to get to the heart of the conspiracy.

In teenage adoptee Jules (Amanda Fix), what she uncovers is something so implausible it's all she can do to put it into words. The Neolution is alive and well, after all.

Below, we explain where to watch "Orphan Black: Echoes" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Orphan Black: Echoes' free online

All 10 episodes of "Orphan Black: Echoes" are already available to stream for free on ITVX in the U.K..

Outside the the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch "Orphan Black: Echoes" from anywhere with one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN. Read on and we'll explain how.

How to watch 'Orphan Black: Echoes' from anywhere

Just because ITVX isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Orphan Black: Echoes" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the show.

Watch 'Orphan Black: Echoes' in the U.S.

U.S. viewers can watch “Orphan Black: Echoes" every Sunday from June 23 at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. There will be 10 episodes in total, airing weekly.

AMC is a broadcast network that can be accessed through a cable TV package, but if you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

You can get AMC in Sling TV Orange or Blue packages, which both start at $40 per month. Which to go for depends on the channel line up that's right for you, which you can read about in more detail here.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 180 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN and Paramount Network. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

If you're a Brit currently visiting in the U.S., you could still connect to ITVX and watch "Orphan Black: Echoes". Simply download a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock ITVX from anywhere in the world. Never used a VPN? It's incredibly easy – details just above.

How to watch ‘Orphan Black: Echoes' on AMC Plus

Looking to stream "Orphan Black: Echoes" online? Another option is a subscription to AMC Plus. You can catch new episodes every Sunday in the U.S..

AMC Plus starts at $8.99 if you want to pay monthly but you can average that down to $6.99 per month if you're happy to pay for a year up front.

AMC Plus gives you the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. Subscribers also get early access to certain AMC shows.

Watch 'Orphan Black: Echoes' in Canada

In Canada, the entire season of "Orphan Black: Echoes" is available to stream on AMC Plus, upon which it aired in November. A monthly subscription costs CA$6.99 a month, after your 7-day free trial.

If you're a Brit currently abroad in Canada, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch "Orphan Black: Echoes" for free on ITVX.

Watch 'Orphan Black: Echoes' in Australia

Viewers based in Australia can watch "Orphan Black: Echoes" on Stan. The show has been available to stream on the service since November.

If you're a Brit currently abroad in Australia, you can connect to ITVX with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.