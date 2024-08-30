How to watch 'Password' online — stream rebooted U.K. quiz show from anywhere

Celebrities and civilians alike will be trying to decipher the magic word, as the much loved game show "Password" returns to U.K. screens to entertain you on Saturday nights. Here's how to watch weekly episodes from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

Originated in the U.S. in the early 60s, "Password"'s simple but addictive format was quick to be adapted for U.K. television screens and ran on and off for 25 years. Having been brought back in the States by executive producer Jimmy Fallon a couple of years ago, it has transferred across the pond once again for a seven-episode run on ITV.

Stephen Mangan ("Green Wing") will become the U.K. version's eighth host, as he tries to keep control of competing teams captained by comedians Alan Carr ("Chatty Man") and Daisy May Cooper ("This Country"). With a jackpot prize up for grabs, they will feed their team one-word clues in pursuit of guessing the secret password. Unsurprisingly, however, Carr and Cooper's brains may not work quite the same as the contestants' — let the chaos ensue!

"'Password' is a brilliantly fun format greatly complemented by a fabulous on-screen trio in Alan, Daisy and Stephen," said Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV. She'll be hoping that the rebooted game show will be as big a success in the U.K. as the Keke Palmer-hosted version has in the U.S., where it was the most-watched new unscripted series premiere of the summer across broadcast networks.

There's no need for guessing games in this article, though — read on as we explain for how to watch "Password" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Password' for free

The new U.K. version of "Password" goes out on ITV1 from 9:30 p.m. BST on Saturdays from Aug. 31 (episode 1 is at 9:40 p.m.).

The seven episodes will also go out weekly to stream for FREE online on ITVX. All you need to watch is a U.K. TV licence.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and you don't want to miss the rebooted show? Don't worry — you can watch it via VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'Password' from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "Password" online, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might just be the answer.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market right now...

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX to watch the show.

Watch 'Password' around the world

Can I watch 'Password' U.K. anywhere else in the world?

It doesn't look as though the new U.K. version of "Password" will be shown anywhere else in the world. It may pop up on the U.K.-centric streaming service BritBox at some point, but for now "Password" isn't available in countries like the U.S., Canada or Australia.

If you are a Brit abroad for work or vacation, you can stream the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN and choosing U.K. from the list of servers.

Episode 1 – Saturday, August 31

– Saturday, August 31 Episode 2 – Saturday, September 7

– Saturday, September 7 Episode 3 – Saturday, September 14

– Saturday, September 14 Episode 4 – Saturday, September 21

– Saturday, September 21 Episode 5 – Saturday, September 28

– Saturday, September 28 Episode 6 – Saturday, October 5

– Saturday, October 5 Episode 7 – Saturday, October 12

