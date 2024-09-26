How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 online from anywhere

The Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is like Hotel California – you can check out any time you want but you can never leave. Jackson Avery and Monica Beltran return for this "Grey's Anatomy" season 21 while Meredith Grey never got the memo after her season 19 "exit" and even Sydney Heron is back after a 17 year absence.

Read on for how to watch "Grey's Anatomy" season 21 from anywhere with a VPN and see for yourself.

'Grey's Anatomy' S21: release date, start time, TV channel, streaming U.S. date and time: "Grey's Anatomy" season 21 premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

For many viewers, Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) is Grey's Anatomy and it is almost impossible to imagine the show without her (which is probably why she still receives top billing) but she is not just turning up to put in a shift this season.

The controversy surrounding her Alzheimer's research – and her decision to publish online rather than hand it over – was responsible for the drama at the end of season 20 as Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) showed why she is one of the best villains on TV.

Elsewhere, Jo (Camilla Luddington) has still not told Link (Chris Carmack) that she’s pregnant while and the will they/won't they intrigue around Jules (Adelaide Kane) and Mika (Midori Francis) seems set to run and run.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Grey's Anatomy" season 21 online – including any free streams.

Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' S21 free in Canada

Viewers in Canada can stream new episodes for FREE on CTV.ca the day after transmission. You can sign up to CTV with your email address.

Traveling outside of Canada? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your CTV account and watch from anywhere.

How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' S21 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Grey's Anatomy" season 21 on your usual streaming subscription?

You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' S21 around the world

Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' S21 in the U.S. online and without cable

"Grey's Anatomy" season 21 premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV.

All 20 seasons can be binged on Netflix, so it's likely that season 21 will become available on Netflix after it "wraps". But you might be waiting a while.

Traveling abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry, you can still access your usual domestic streamer via a VPN.

Where to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 in Canada

'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 premieres Thursday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. New episodes stream for FREE on CTV.ca the day after transmission.

Previous seasons can be binged on Netflix where this season will likely be available when it "wraps" – but you could be in for a long wait.

Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere on the planet.

Can I watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 in the U.K.?

The first 20 seasons of "Grey's Anatomy" are available to stream now on Disney Plus in the U.K. However, season 21 will likely not be available until it finishes screening in the U.S..

U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of a VPN.

How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 in Australia

"Grey's Anatomy" season 21 will premiere on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand on the same day it hits Hulu in the United States. That is to say, on Friday, September 27 (the day after the new episodes are broadcast by ABC).

Abroad? Aussies nationals traveling far and wide can access their usual streaming services from anywhere.

'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 cast list

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey.

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey.

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber.

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt.

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson.

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd.

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman.

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln.

'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 episode guide

S21E1 - "If Walls Could Talk": After firing some of Grey Sloan's best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia's research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past.

After firing some of Grey Sloan's best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia's research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past. S21E2 - "Take Me To Church": Meredith and Catherine continue to disagree, and Meredith confides in Bailey for support. Richard, Winston and Lucas spend the day outside of the hospital, and Blue deals with a relationship from his past. Levi meets the new hospital chaplain.

Meredith and Catherine continue to disagree, and Meredith confides in Bailey for support. Richard, Winston and Lucas spend the day outside of the hospital, and Blue deals with a relationship from his past. Levi meets the new hospital chaplain. S21E3 - "I Can See Clearly Now": TBA

TBA S21E4 to S21E18: TBA

How many episodes will Meredith appear in? Sources say, at least seven and potentially as many as 14.