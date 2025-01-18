The wait is over. "Gladiators" season 2 sees all the usual suspects return to the arena for more explosive lycra-clad action over five events with the brave and occasionally foolhardy Contenders firmly in their sights.

Here's how to watch "Gladiators" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

"Gladiators" season 2 - Dates, time, channel "Gladiators " season 2 premieres on Saturday, January 18 on BBC One at 5.50 p.m. GMT (12.50 p.m. ET/ 9.50 a.m. PT). It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC One/ BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

The relaunch of Gladiators in 2024 was the most successful on the BBC for seven years so don't expect many changes to the format in season 2 - although keen-eyed viewers will notice that Nitro (Harry Aikines-Aryeetey) is not competing after a knee injury and two more soon-to-be-revealed superhuman types are about to debut.

From the original 1990s game, the popular Atlaspheres (Gladiators smashing into each other inside huge hamster wheels) will return while there is also a brand new event called Unleash but the aim remains the same. And that is for members of the public to take on and beat the Gladiators.

Read on to find out how to watch "Gladiators" season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Gladiators' season 2 for FREE in the U.K.

"Gladiators" season 2 premieres at 5.50 p.m. on BBC One on Saturday, January 18 and will be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Gladiators' season 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Gladiators" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Gladiators" season 2 episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Gladiators' season 2 around the world

Can I watch 'Gladiators' season 2 in the United States?

"Gladiators" season 2 will be available on Plex in the U.S. with the first episode dropping on Saturday, January 18 at 2.50 p.m. ET/ 9.50 a.m. PT.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for FREE by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Gladiators' season 2 online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then "Gladiators" season 2 begins on Saturday, January 18 on BBC One at 5.50 p.m. GMT. It is also available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Gladiators' season 2 online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., "Gladiators" season 2 will be available on Plex in Canada with the first episode dropping on Saturday, January 18 at 2.50 p.m. ET/ 9.50 a.m. PT.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Gladiators' season 2 online in Australia?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "Gladiators" season 2 in Australia. If that changes we will let you know on here first.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show much earlier you do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Gladiators' season 2 online in New Zealand?

There is no release date for "Gladiators" season 2 in New Zealand but it will almost certainly join season 1 on TVNZ very soon.

If you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Gladiators' season 2 - Cast

Giant – Jamie Christian Johal

Legend – Matt Morsia

Fire – Montell Douglas

Nitro – Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Diamond – Livi Sheldon

Fury – Jodie Ounsley

Steel – Zack George

Comet – Ella-Mae Rayner

Bionic – Matty Campbell

Electro – Jade Packer

Phantom – Toby Olubi

Viper – Quang Luong

Athena – Karenjeet Kaur Bains

'Gladiators' season 2 - Episode guide

Season 02 Episode 01 – Bradley and Barney Walsh kick off a new series of the iconic competition, which sees a fresh crop of gritty Contenders take on the superhuman Gladiators in five brutal events before going head-to-head in the gruelling Eliminator. Who has the will and the skill to conquer the infamous Travelator and win a coveted place in the quarter-finals? Giant meets his match on the duel podium, Viper finally breaks his silence and here's the legendary, metal-crunching Atlaspheres. (Jan. 18)

S02 E02 – Gladiators ready! Hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh return as four more gritty Contenders take on the superhuman Gladiators in five brutal events before going head-to-head in the gruelling Eliminator. Who has the will and the skill to conquer the infamous Travelator and win a coveted place in the quarter-finals? In this contest, a whirlwind entrance from a brand new Gladiator leaves Contenders shaken, Legend plays mind games on the Wall, and brace yourself for an epic Eliminator. (Jan. 25)

Other episodes TBA but they will air at the same time and place - 5.50 p.m. GMT on BBC One...

Gladiators Series 2 NEW Trailer! - BBC - YouTube Watch On

'Gladiators' season 2 - FAQ

What is presenter Bradley Walsh's crazy connection with the original show? According to the official Gladiators website, Walsh's choreographer wife Donna Derby used to lead "The Gladiators cheerleading squad G-Force... [which] made fantastic audience entertainment with an array of vibrant dance routines and constant cheering on for the Contenders. They even managed to keep Wolf Man under control!"

