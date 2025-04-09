How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 online from anywhere in the world
A more ruthless Doctor is back — facing shocking twists alongside a new and almost unwilling companion
This new season of "Doctor Who" is a big one for several reasons, not least because it is still available to stream internationally on Disney+. It introduces us to a new companion, nurse Belinda Chandra (played by Varada Sethu), who is desperate to return to Earth so she can make her next shift. Naturally, a whole season of adventures and adversaries stand in her way...
Here's how to watch "Doctor Who" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
"Doctor Who" season 2 drops on Saturday, April 12 on BBC iPlayer at 8 a.m. BST (3 a.m. ET/ midnight PT/ 6 p.m. AEDT) and on BBC One at 6.50 p.m. later the same day in the UK.
• WATCH FREE — BBC One/ BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Global stream: Disney Plus (where available)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
It seems, for reasons that need not detain us here, that Belinda — or Bel, as you will get to know her — is the queen of a planet named in her honor (Miss Belinda Chandra-1) and has been kidnapped by robots in order in to marry some kind of de facto leader and become assimilated as as some kind of human-robot hybrid.
A race of humans (Belinda Chandra-kind, naturally) are out to overthrow their oppressors and the Doctor is more than ready to help. As they race to save Bel from a fate she never saw coming, but knows now, thanks to the arrival of the robots, one question remains: will she make it back to her shift on time?
Read on to find out how to watch "Doctor Who" season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere.
How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 for free in the U.K.
"Doctor Who" season 2 drops on Saturday, April 12 on BBC iPlayer at 8 a.m. BST and on BBC One at 6.50 p.m. later the same day in the UK.
You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll explain how to do that below...
How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), 'Doctor Who' season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Doctor Who" season 2 episodes online and on-demand.
Can I watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 in the United States?
You certainly can. "Doctor Who" season 2 will premiere in the U.S. on Disney+ on Saturday, April 12 at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.
However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation and you prefer to use your usual domestic streaming platform you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.
Watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 online and on-demand in the U.K.
"Doctor Who" season 2 premieres on Saturday, April 12 on BBC iPlayer at 8 a.m. BST and on BBC One at 6.50 p.m. later the same day in the UK.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 online or on TV in Canada?
As with the U.S., "Doctor Who" season 2 will premiere in Canada on Disney+ on Saturday, April 12 at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.
However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 online in Australia?
Yes. As with elsewhere around the world, "Doctor Who" season 2 will premiere in Australia exclusively on Disney+ on Saturday, April 12 at 6 p.m. (AEDT).
However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch "Doctor Who" season 2 online in New Zealand?
Yes. As with elsewhere around the world, "Doctor Who" season 2 will premiere in New Zealand exclusively on Disney+ on Saturday, April 12 at 7 p.m. NZST.
However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation and you want to catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
'Doctor Who' season 2 — Cast
- Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor
- Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra
- Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday
- Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart
- Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush
- Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood
- Michelle Greenidge as Ruby Sunday's mum Carla
- Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham
- Susan Twist as Susan Triad
- Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark
- ALSO: Caoilfhionn Dunne, Christopher Chung, Evelyn Miller, Ariyon Bakare and Julie Dray
- SPECIAL GUESTS: Alan Cumming as Mr Ring-a-Ding, Rylan Clark as Co-host of the Interstellar Song Contest and Freddie Fox and Rose Ayling-Ellis
'Doctor Who' season 2 — Episode guide
Season 02 Episode 01 — "The Robot Revolution": When robots from outer space kidnap nurse Belinda Chandra, the Doctor embarks on an epic intergalactic quest to get his new friend back home to Earth (Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar).
S02 E02 — "Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie
S02 E03 — "The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie
S02 E04 — "Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar
S02 E05 — "The Story & the Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson
S02 E06 - "The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams
S02 E07 — "Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai
S02 E08 —"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai
Watch "Doctor Who" season 2 trailer
'Doctor Who' season 2 — FAQ
Interview with Ncuti Gatwa
Looking back on your first year as the Doctor, what have been the most surprising or defining moments for you in the role?
Certainly the first scenes shot in the interior of the TARDIS. It just felt so epic and monumental to be at the helm of that console which has been going for 60 years.
I’d also say that first club scene when Ruby sees the Doctor for the first time, because I’d never seen anything like that on Doctor Who before. It felt very much like Russell was ushering in a new era for the show, and it felt very much like an opportunity to put my stamp on the character. It was nice to see the beginning sparks of the new Doctor and companion relationship. I’d say that was one of the defining moments for me. Plus, any scene I did with Bonnie Langford was incredibly defining for the show – I think I’m like her Fourth Doctor, so I’m really part of the canon now.
Also, I guess the scope of the show. Going out to America to do the press tour, I was very surprised at how much it has a fanbase there and a fanbase everywhere. Whenever you are in America and you hear an American voice talk about Doctor Who, it’s always kind of confusing. So that is really cool.
And just the immediate reception and love that each new Doctor gets as soon as they’re cast is a lovely thing to walk into.
Going into the second season, will we see any new sides to the Doctor / is there anything new you’re bringing to the role?
Yes, we saw a little bit of it in Joy To The World. I think there are a couple of moments when he gets quite mean in order to achieve the greater good.
There are moments when you see darker elements of the Doctor or his more vindictive elements, which was exciting because I hadn’t seen that before, or that the Doctor has that in him. Of course, we know them as a hero and a good guy, but the Doctor is a humanoid lifeform and therefore a complex emotional being who has dark elements to them as well. It’s interesting to play with that this season.
Where do we find the Doctor at the beginning of the season?
We find the Doctor in a hospital searching for his companion, he’s alone but he’s got a mission. He just left Bethlehem, as you do, and he’s had this beautiful journey with Anita and Joy whereby he learnt a lot about himself and notices he’s a lonely character – so he’s on a search for a new friend and companion.
This season introduces viewers to a new companion, Belinda Chandra played by Varada Sethu. What was it like stepping on set with Varada for the first time?
It was really weird stepping onto set for the first time with Varada because she had been on the Doctor Who set before, and we had spent like a month or two months working together. So, it felt weirdly familiar. We also got on really well when we first worked together.
It was exciting as well, I felt a bit like a kid – you know when you show your friend your favourite film and you talk all the way throughout it telling them ‘This is going to happen’ and ‘This is going to happen’, so it felt like that – it was a very excitable time.
It was such an excitable energy in the air from everyone, everyone was excited by this fresh energy to enter the Whoniverse and she smashed it.
What can fans expect from the dynamic between the Doctor and Belinda? How is this relationship different (or similar) from his relationship with Ruby Sunday?
I think the viewers can expect to see the Doctor challenged by Belinda in a way that he hasn’t been before. He’s very used to sort of charming his way out of anything and getting what he wants, but Belinda doesn’t want to be in a spaceship with him – she wants to go home and be on Earth and get to her shift, and has no interest in exploring the universe with a madman that breaks all his promises.
So, I guess it’s different from Ruby because Belinda has accumulated more responsibilities throughout her life. She’s at the stage in her life where she has responsibilities, and isn’t interested in flying around the universe. It’s an interesting dynamic.
It starts quite push and pull. I think with Ruby and the Doctor it was like two magnets attracted to each other, and this one is like they’re trying to figure each other out. The amount the Doctor learns from Belinda about himself, and the less desirable qualities about himself, actually helps him to grow. Each companion helps the Doctor to grow, but this one is in a very different way because he’s learning about the sides of him that aren’t great.
What new outfits can we expect the Doctor to wear this season, and what were some of your favourite looks?
You can expect the Doctor to pay homage to an actor who plays his roots! [Laughs] He’s in a kilt this season which is very exciting.
You can expect a different look every episode this year, one that is as always very suited for his adventures. It’s really interesting to see what each costume brings out of you as an actor and how it informs the story, so it was nice to continue that fashion journey with the Doctor.
This season has some great guest stars. What can you tell us about working with them?
Rylan! Rylan is a great actor and took me by surprise. He just absolutely gave his heart and soul to it, and I was shocked to discover he is a huge Whovian. He is the loveliest, loveliest, loveliest man, his energy stayed on set for a little while, everyone kind of felt the love for Rylan, so it was really nice to work with him.
Rose (Ayling-Ellis)… It was brilliant to work with Rose and amazing to learn British Sign Language. I was very much struck by how much of a better way it is to communicate. It feels so much more heartfelt and emotive and expressive. She is so hilarious and talented and brilliant.
Jonah (Hauer-King) was a real pleasure to work with and again the loveliest loveliest boy. Everyone who has joined this season – and there are still some surprises to come – have been great.
Without giving too much away, can you share a few hints about what fans can expect from season two?
This season is so exciting because they go to places on Earth that we haven’t seen the Doctor go to before. There are plot points and journeys in this season that are very intrinsic to the Fifteenth Doctor’s iteration. There are layers peeled back from the Doctor and his life, both the Doctor as a whole’s life and Fifteen.
Do you have a favourite location that the Doctor visits this season?
I did and that was Lagos, Nigeria. It’s where he goes to get his haircut, which is also my favourite thing to do!
It was exciting because it is a very new part of Doctor Who lore. It’s ironic that we have a character that is an alien, and him and his spaceship are able to mould into any time and place everywhere and blend in seamlessly. But I guess Fifteen, Thirteen and the Fugitive Doctor are three Doctors who can’t do that. So this is a relatively new experience for the Doctor to not just blend in everywhere. So story wise, that was very interesting for me to portray going to Nigeria because that’s somewhere on Earth where he feels more at home. Also, the TARDIS in Africa is a great thing.
If you could describe season two in one word, what would it be?
Revealing…
Are there any big shocks in the season?
There are big shocks, yes – and I cant tell you any, you’ll just have to watch and see…
Is this season scary? Which monster or villain did you find the scariest?
I think this season is scarier than last season. There is a chilling quality that runs across the whole season, it feels more psychologically chilling. I would say my favourite monster is the one from The Well. It’s like a psychological thriller
Is there a certain message that you hope viewers take away from this season?
Yes, a work life balance is important as we see through the wonderful character of Belinda Chandra! [Laughs].
Audiences can watch season one and two of Doctor Who on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK and stream it on Disney+ across the globe (where available). How excited are you for global audiences to be able to see more of the Doctor’s adventures?
I am so excited for the global audience to be a part of the Doctor’s adventures, because they are epic! It’s a show like none other in the world, so everyone in the world should watch this one. There is something for everybody. The variety of places the Doctor goes allows for the bringing in of new audiences and communities across the globe.
I’m excited for the world to see our wee British show that is brilliant, I am excited for them to see the work we do here in Cardiff, Wales.
What else can I watch on BBC iPlayer?
Lots – including "Strike: Ink Black Heart", "Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special", "Call The Midwife", "Doctor Who: Joy to the World", "Strictly Come Dancing", "Outnumbered" and plenty more.
More from Tom's Guide
