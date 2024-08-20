How to watch Democratic National Convention 2024 online for free — Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton

The Democratic party has headed to Chicago for its national convention. There, it will confirm Vice President Kamala Harris as its nominee to challenge Donald Trump in November’s election. The Vice President made a surprise appearance on stage on Monday. Here’s how to watch the Democratic National Convention live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

DNC 2024 live stream, date, time and channels Democratic National Conventional live stream takes place Monday, August 19 - Thursday, August 22.

• FREE STREAMS — DNC YouTube (U.S.) | CBC News (CAN)

• U.S. — Watch via Sling

Outgoing President Joe Biden gave an emotional address on Monday, handing over the political baton to his current deputy. There are plenty more big names set to speak on day two. Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are high on the agenda, giving distinct echoes of 2008.

As well as her unexpected arrival on stage yesterday, the Veep herself will formally accept the nomination and address the crowd on Thursday. Her running mate Governor Tim Walz will address delegates today. The full lineup for a packed event is below.

The election race is well and truly underway and while highly choreographed these events often provide historic moments. Here’s how to watch the Democratic National Convention 2024 from wherever you are.

How to watch the Democratic National Convention from anywhere

If you're not at home for the Democratic National Convention you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, for example, and watch the 2024 Democratic National Convention online.

How to watch the Democratic National Convention in the U.S.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention can be found on ABC, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX News, MSNBC, NBC, Newsmax, Spectrum and PBS.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts from $40 per month (depending on your location) with 50% off your first month. It comes with 40+ channels including FOX News, CNN, MSNBC, ABC News, Bloomberg TV and more.

Newshounds can also add Sling's News Extra plan to their basket for an additional $6 a month. This gives you even more U.S. news channels, including Newsmax, BBC World News, FOX Business and CNBC.

Sling Blue (from $40 per month) gets you 40+ channels including FOX News, CNN, MSNBC, ABC News and Bloomberg TV, plus FOX, NBC and ABC in select markets. You also get entertainment channels such as TNT, USA, AMC and Bravo. Better still, new subscribers get a discount on their first month of Sling.

How to watch the Democratic National Convention 2024 in the U.K.

Major UK news channels such as Sky News and BBC News are reporting from the DNC. CNN is available on Sky TV channel 506. There is also a free live stream of the Democratic National Convention available on the official DNC YouTube channel.

However, if you are abroad and can't access your usual outlet or account because it is geographically blocked you can still follow every single well-rehearsed word by using one of the best VPN services.

Democratic National Convention: Day 1 - YouTube Watch On

How to watch the Democratic National Convention 2024 in Canada

For interested parties in the Great White North, the Democratic National Convention 2024 will be broadcast live on CBC News Network, which can also be live streamed at CBC News and through the CBC Gem app.

Traveling abroad for work or on vacation and want to access your usual coverage? Just use one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2024 Democratic National Convention live in Australia

In Australia, news channels such as Sky News Australia will report from the event and share DNC highlights. There is also a free live stream of the Democratic convention available on the official DNC YouTube channel.

Traveling abroad for work or on vacation and want to access the coverage at home? Just use one of the best VPN services.

Democratic National Conventional 2024 Full Schedule

Tuesday, August 20

7 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: Delegation breakfasts

9 a.m.-10 a.m.: Morning press briefing

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Women's Caucus meeting

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Disability Caucus meeting

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Youth Council meeting

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Rural Council meeting

1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: Veterans & Military Families Council meeting

1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: Poverty Council meeting

1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: Interfaith Council meeting

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Main programming

Wednesday, August 21

7 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: Delegation breakfasts

9 a.m.-10a.m.: Morning press briefing

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Black Caucus meeting

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Hispanic Caucus meeting

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: AAPI Caucus meeting

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Native American Caucus meeting

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Ethnic Council meeting

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Labor Council meeting

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Small Business Council meeting

1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: Environmental & Climate Crisis Council meeting

1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: Seniors Council meeting

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Main programming

Thursday, August 20

When will Kamala speak at the Democratic National Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party's nomination and close out the DNC 2024 during prime time on Thursday, August 22.

