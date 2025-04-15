Aston Villa vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League quarter-final second leg

It’s a huge night for Aston Villa on Tuesday, April 14, as they attempt to recover from their 3-1 defeat to PSG in Paris and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. Kicking off at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET, Villa Park will be rocking as Unai Emery’s side attempt to overcome the Ligue 1 leaders and set up a clash with either Arsenal or Real Madrid.

Aston Villa vs PSG will be shown on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. and on Paramount+ in the U.S.. Find out how you can watch for free below...

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG for free

Fans in Pakistan can watch Aston Villa vs PSG for free on Tapmad (geo-restricted), an ad-free sports streaming service that doesn’t even require a registration.

Note: Free coverage on Tapmad only works with a Pakistan-based IP. Therefore, if you're abroad, use a VPN to access the game.

We recommend NordVPN to unblock a Tapmad free stream — it’s fast, secure, reliable and relatively cheap.

How to unblock Aston Villa vs PSG with a VPN

A good VPN will let you set your IP address to (almost) any country, so you can tune into any streaming service around the world. It's ideal if you're abroad.

There's a ton of VPNs around, but many are not particularly good or reliable. That's why we love NordVPN – it's secure and works with free streams.

Exclusive deal Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal There's a good reason you've heard lots of people recommend NordVPN – it's the best of its kind, outstanding at unblocking streaming services, highly secure and fast. You can also get 3 months free and if you don't like it after 30-days, NordVPN will give you your money back.

✅ Using a VPN to watch Aston Villa vs PSG is simple.

1. Sign up and install NordVPN (3 months free + 30 day trial)

2. Connect to a Pakistan server — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a Pakistan-based server.

3. Go to Tapmad and watch the free live stream!

Can you watch Aston Villa vs PSG in 4K for free?

Unfortunately, this game is not being shown by any broadcasters in 4K.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs PSG free without cable?

Yes – if you consider using a free trial. The game will be shown on Paramount+ in the U.S. which offers a free 7-day trial.

A subscription to Paramount+ starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Champions League schedule

Tuesday, April 15

Quarter-finals

Aston Villa vs PSG (Agg 1-3)

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona (Agg 0-4)

Wednesday, April 16

Quarter-finals

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich (Agg 2-1)

Real Madrid vs Arsenal plays (Agg 0-3)

Tuesday, April 29

Semi-finals

Saturday, May 31

Final

What is the Champions League? An annual club football competition organized by UEFA, the Champions League has been running since 1955 and is contested by top-division clubs across Europe. Attracting a huge television audience throughout the world, the final is consistently the most-watched sporting event in the world. This year the format was changed as 36 teams qualified for the initial league phase which was followed by a knockout phase. This will conclude with the final on Saturday, May 31, which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Have Aston Villa or PSG ever won the Champions League? Aston Villa won the tournament in 1982 when it was known as the European Cup. They secured a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the final, with the winning goal scored by Peter Withe. PSG have never won the Champions League. Their best performance in the competition came in 2020 when they reached the final, eventually losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

