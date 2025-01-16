How to watch 'Allegiance' season 2 online – stream the cop drama from anywhere, release date, start time
Rookie cop has six months to make the grade with Serious Crimes Unit and prove that her father was not a traitor
Not to be confused with the lacklustre NBC spy drama of the same name, "Allegiance" season 2 is a Canadian police drama set in Surrey, British Colombia that majors on the struggles faced by rookie cop Sabrina Sohal (played by Supinder Wraich).
Here's how to watch "Allegiance" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
"Allegiance" season 2 premiered in Canada on Wednesday, January 15 on CBC at 9 p.m. ET.
• FREE — Watch now: CBC/ CBC Gem (Canada)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
First of all, she has to prove herself in a tough and dangerous job with the Serious Crimes Unit but then also has to fight racism and white privilege as she embarks upon a mission close to her heart.
Ajeet Sohal (played by Stephen Lobo) is her father but also the Canadian Minister of Public Safety and he has been accused of treason. Will the recent police academy graduate be able to discover the truth while earning a place with the unit?
Read on to find out how to watch "Allegiance" season 2 online and from anywhere.
Watch 'Allegiance' season 2 for FREE in Canada
"Allegiance" season 2 dropped on Wednesday, January 15 on CBC at 9 p.m. ET with further episodes landing every Wednesday at the same time. It can also be streamed for FREE on CBC Gem.
CBC Gem is totally free to watch. You just need to sign up, and then you can stream content on various different devices including many TVs.
You don't have to miss the show if you're currently traveling abroad, because Canadians can unblock CBC Gem with a VPN.
Watch 'Allegiance' season 2 from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Allegiance" season 2 should be available to Canadians no matter where they are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual Canadian service, you'd select Canada from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to CBC Gem and watch "Allegiance" season 2 for free just like you would at home.
Watch around the world
Can I watch 'Allegiance' season 2 in the U.S.?
Unfortunately there is no release date for "Allegiance" season 2 in the U.S. as yet.
However, if you're a Canadian viewer on vacation or working in the U.S., you can still watch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Allegiance' season 2 in the U.K.?
As with the U.S., unfortunately there is no release date for "Allegiance" season 2 in the U.K. as yet.
That said, if you are Canadian in the U.K. on work or for vacation you can catch the show as normal by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock CBC Gem.
Can I watch 'Allegiance' season 2 in Australia?
There is no release date for "Allegiance" season 2 in Australia as yet but it will almost certainly be available on Binge soon - where you can check out season 1 right now.
If you are a Canadian abroad Down Under and don't want to wait, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access CBC Gem as usual.
All you need to know about 'Allegiance' season 2
'Allegiance' season 2 release date
'Allegiance' season 2 premieres on CBC on Wednesday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET in Canada. It'll also be available to stream on CBC Gem. Release dates outside Canada are TBC.
'Allegiance' season 2 - Episode schedule
- Season 02 Episode 01: “Unsee This” - On Sabrina’s first day at her job with Serious Crimes, her investigation into a woman's murder leads her into the sinister side of the tech world.
- S02 E02: "Mad About You" - Sabrina and Zak, new partners, investigate a pop star's death threat; they grieve a lost colleague; they disagree as they search for the culprit.
- S02 E03: "The House Always Wins" - A jewelry store robbery leads Sabrina into the predatory world of online gambling while a young man's life hangs in the balance.
- S02 E04: "Daddy Issues" - TBA
- S02 E05: TBA
- S02 E06: TBA
- S02 E07: TBA
- S02 E08: TBA
- S02 E09: TBA
- S02 E10: TBA
'Allegiance' season 2 - Cast
- Supinder Wraich as Sabrina Sohal
- Enrico Colantoni as Vince Brambilla
- Stephen Lobo as Ajeet Sohal
- Samer Salem as Detective Corporal Zak Kalaini
- David Cubitt as Eli Bolton, a Superintendent.
- Brian Markinson as Max Portman
- Jake Foy as Kyle
- Toby Levins as Douglas Gabinski, a supervising / Training Sergeant
- Melanie Papalia
Where have we seen Supinder Wraich before "Allegiance" season 2?
The Indian-born Canadian actress had regular roles in the television series "The 99", "Copper" and "Crawford" but also "Surreal Estate" and as Aqsa in "Sort Of".
More from Tom's Guide
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.