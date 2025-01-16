How to watch 'Allegiance' season 2 online – stream the cop drama from anywhere, release date, start time

Not to be confused with the lacklustre NBC spy drama of the same name, "Allegiance" season 2 is a Canadian police drama set in Surrey, British Colombia that majors on the struggles faced by rookie cop Sabrina Sohal (played by Supinder Wraich).

Here's how to watch "Allegiance" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Allegiance' season 2 release Date, time, channel "Allegiance" season 2 premiered in Canada on Wednesday, January 15 on CBC at 9 p.m. ET.

• FREE — Watch now: CBC/ CBC Gem (Canada)

Watch anywhere

First of all, she has to prove herself in a tough and dangerous job with the Serious Crimes Unit but then also has to fight racism and white privilege as she embarks upon a mission close to her heart.

Ajeet Sohal (played by Stephen Lobo) is her father but also the Canadian Minister of Public Safety and he has been accused of treason. Will the recent police academy graduate be able to discover the truth while earning a place with the unit?

Read on to find out how to watch "Allegiance" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Allegiance' season 2 for FREE in Canada

"Allegiance" season 2 dropped on Wednesday, January 15 on CBC at 9 p.m. ET with further episodes landing every Wednesday at the same time. It can also be streamed for FREE on CBC Gem. CBC Gem is totally free to watch. You just need to sign up, and then you can stream content on various different devices including many TVs. You don't have to miss the show if you're currently traveling abroad, because Canadians can unblock CBC Gem with a VPN.

Watch 'Allegiance' season 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Allegiance" season 2 should be available to Canadians no matter where they are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'Allegiance' season 2 in the U.S.?

Unfortunately there is no release date for "Allegiance" season 2 in the U.S. as yet.

However, if you're a Canadian viewer on vacation or working in the U.S., you can still watch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Allegiance' season 2 in the U.K.?

As with the U.S., unfortunately there is no release date for "Allegiance" season 2 in the U.K. as yet.

That said, if you are Canadian in the U.K. on work or for vacation you can catch the show as normal by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock CBC Gem.

Can I watch 'Allegiance' season 2 in Australia?

There is no release date for "Allegiance" season 2 in Australia as yet but it will almost certainly be available on Binge soon - where you can check out season 1 right now.

If you are a Canadian abroad Down Under and don't want to wait, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access CBC Gem as usual.

All you need to know about 'Allegiance' season 2

Allegiance | Season 2 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'Allegiance' season 2 premieres on CBC on Wednesday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET in Canada. It'll also be available to stream on CBC Gem. Release dates outside Canada are TBC.

'Allegiance' season 2 - Episode schedule

Season 02 Episode 01: “Unsee This” - On Sabrina’s first day at her job with Serious Crimes, her investigation into a woman's murder leads her into the sinister side of the tech world.

- On Sabrina’s first day at her job with Serious Crimes, her investigation into a woman's murder leads her into the sinister side of the tech world. S02 E02: "Mad About You" - Sabrina and Zak, new partners, investigate a pop star's death threat; they grieve a lost colleague; they disagree as they search for the culprit.

- Sabrina and Zak, new partners, investigate a pop star's death threat; they grieve a lost colleague; they disagree as they search for the culprit. S02 E03: "The House Always Wins" - A jewelry store robbery leads Sabrina into the predatory world of online gambling while a young man's life hangs in the balance.

- A jewelry store robbery leads Sabrina into the predatory world of online gambling while a young man's life hangs in the balance. S02 E04: "Daddy Issues" - TBA

- TBA S02 E05: TBA

TBA S02 E06: TBA

TBA S02 E07: TBA

TBA S02 E08: TBA

TBA S02 E09: TBA

TBA S02 E10: TBA

'Allegiance' season 2 - Cast

Supinder Wraich as Sabrina Sohal

Enrico Colantoni as Vince Brambilla

Stephen Lobo as Ajeet Sohal

Samer Salem as Detective Corporal Zak Kalaini

David Cubitt as Eli Bolton, a Superintendent.

Brian Markinson as Max Portman

Jake Foy as Kyle

Toby Levins as Douglas Gabinski, a supervising / Training Sergeant

Melanie Papalia

Where have we seen Supinder Wraich before "Allegiance" season 2? The Indian-born Canadian actress had regular roles in the television series "The 99", "Copper" and "Crawford" but also "Surreal Estate" and as Aqsa in "Sort Of".

