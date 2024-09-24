5 top new movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more (September 24-30)

Some of the best streaming services on the market, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus are getting some great new movies this week. No matter your taste, there's something new on offer, whether you're looking to stream a family favorite, a new action-comedy starring two A-listers, or a spooky new thriller.

The biggest new movie dropping this week (and really, all month) has to be "Inside Out 2". After raking in well over $1.6 billion at the box office during its impressive theatrical run, the Pixar sequel is finally dropping on Disney Plus this week.

Not in the mood for animation? Prime Video's getting new mystery thriller "Killer Heat", Paramount Plus is bringing us the "Rosemary's Baby" prequel, "Apartment 7A", Will Ferrell sets out to process a changing friendship on Netflix's"Will & Harper", and Apple TV Plus gets the Brad Pitt and George Clooney action-comedy, "Wolfs" this week.

'Apartment 7A' (Paramount Plus)

Apartment 7A | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Natalie Erika James' "Apartment 7A" is a psychological thriller intended to serve as a prequel to the acclaimed 1968 horror flick, "Rosemary's Baby." This new movie throws us back in time to New York City in 1965 and explores what happened inside the Bramford building before Rosemary moved in. Here, we follow Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner), a young dancer who dreams of becoming a star in the Big Apple.

After suffering a devastating injury, an older wealthy couple welcomes Terry into their luxury home, and she soon finds she has a second shot at stardom. Soon, though, disturbing things start to happen, and Terry reasons that something evil lurks inside the Bramford building...

Watch on Paramount Plus from September 27

'Inside Out 2' (Disney Plus)

Inside Out 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After becoming the highest-grossing animated movie ever earlier in the year, "Inside Out 2" is coming home to Disney Plus, meaning you can relive the magic of this Disney Pixar hit from the comfort of your own home.

Set a couple of years on from the first film, "Inside Out 2" sees 13-year-old Riley Andersen heading to high school. As we all know, being a teenager is complicated, and that's true for Joy and the rest of her emotions, too. That's because Riley's crew have to make room for some new emotions — Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) — who start to clash with Joy and the gang over how best to look after Riley's feelings.

Watch on Disney Plus from September 25

'Killer Heat' (Prime Video)

Killer Heat - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Described by Prime Video as 'a contemporary mystery in classic noir style', Philippe Lacôte's "Killer Heat" takes us to a beautiful Greek island for a gripping detective story. Private eye and American expat Nick Bali (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), also known as "The Jealousy Man", is brought in to investigate the "accidental" death of a young shipping magnate on the island of Crete as his sister-in-law (Shailene Woodley) Penelope doesn't believe the official police verdict.

So, what really happened to Leo Vardakis? Well, that's what Nick wants to find out. The problem is, that this sun-kissed locale hides darkness around every corner, and given how the Vardakis family has ruled over the island... anyone could be a suspect.

Watch on Prime Video from September 26

'Will & Harper' (Netflix)

Will & Harper | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Will & Harper" is a heartwarming documentary about the 30-year friendship between Will Ferrell and Harper Steele. The pair have been friends almost every day since they first crossed paths working together on "Saturday Night Live," Steele is a talented scribe who eventually became the show's head writer from 2004-2008, while Ferrell became one of the show's many breakout comic stars.

After Harper came out as a trans woman three years ago, the pair weren't sure if they'd be able to hang out as easily. Enter Josh Greenbaum's documentary, which sees the pair hitting the road so that they can reconnect and reintroduce Harper to the country she adores as her authentic self.

Watch on Netflix from September 27

'Wolfs' (Apple TV Plus)

WOLFS â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Having helmed the MCU's first three "Spider-Man" movies, Jon Watts has moved into the action-comedy scene with "Wolfs," a breezy new adventure that reunites George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

In "Wolfs," Clooney and Pitt play professional, lone-wolf fixers. Clooney arrives at a high-profile crime scene and quickly gets to work. But his evening takes a turn when Pitt's fixer arrives minutes later. From here, the pair are forced to learn how to work together as their night soon starts to spiral out of control.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from September 27 (now playing in select theaters)

