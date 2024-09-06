Netflix’s new documentary movie is going to make you cry happy tears — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has been spoiling documentary fans in recent months. The streaming service dropped must-watch movies "Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa" and “Daughters” last month, and it’s now gearing up to release its next documentary hit.

The first trailer for “Will & Harper” debuted this week ahead of its September 27 release date on Netflix (it’ll play in select theaters from September 13), and this short three-minute preview already has viewers breaking out the tissues. But not because this doc chronicles a horrific true crime story, instead, it's a joyful exploration of friendship and the value of living as your authentic self which looks set to see even the most cynical of viewers shed a few happy tears.

After watching the first trailer for “Will & Harper”, you’ll almost certainly be adding this heartfelt documentary to your Netflix watchlist, but if you’re looking for a few more details, including the movie's impressive early reviews, here’s what we know…

What is “Will & Harper” about?

Will & Harper | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Will & Harper” is a heartwarming documentary that follows comedy legend Will Ferrell and Harper Steele (a former writer on “Saturday Night Live”) as they embark on a road trip across the United States.

Friends for 30 years, Will and Harper had to reprocess their evolving friendship when Harper came out as a trans woman during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their subsequent 16-day road trip was designed to give the pair the chance to get reacquainted and partake in some of their favorite hobbies, but also to allow Harper to “reintroduce herself to the country she loves”.

Part reflection on the power of friendship, part exploration of the trans experience in America today, and also crackling with comedy throughout, “Will & Harper” is a documentary that will entertain, inspire and make you laugh a whole lot.

“Will & Harper” is already a critical hit for Netflix

The reaction to the first trailer for “Will & Harper” has been almost universally positive with praise for its gentle comedic tone, but also its emotionally resonant themes. But as of now, Netflix subscribers have only had a small taste of the full feature. However, a few lucky critics have been able to sample the whole meal after “Will & Harper” made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival back in January.

As of writing, “Will & Harper” holds a mighty impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 22 reviews. The site’s “Critics Consensus” reads, “Endearing and heartfelt, ‘Will & Harper’ is an ode and testament to long-lasting love, acceptance and evolution within a friendship.

Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair said: “The film’s greatest strength is the way it grants access to a topic many are deliberately ignorant about. Ideally, ‘Will & Harper’ will invite in the people who most need to hear Steele’s testimony.” Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com was also positive, saying “There’s a pure, true companionship here that should serve as a reminder to call that person in your life who might need someone to talk to.”

The Guardian ’s Benjamin Lee was similarly impressed: “[‘Will & Harper is] a generous, sensitive study of allyship and what that really means in the day-to-day with Ferrell working out in different, often potentially dangerous, situations how to do the right thing.”

With such strong word of mouth from critics, and the first trailer suggesting this will be a pretty special movie, “Will & Harper” looks set to be another documentary win for Netflix. I look forward to getting to meet Harper properly in just a few weeks.

If you need some alternative Netflix picks to help you pass the time until “Will & Harper” arrives on the streaming service, here’s a full rundown of everything new in September .