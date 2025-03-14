‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed

News
By published

The star/producer dropped major intel on the new season during a recent appearance on the Kelce brothers' podcast

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3
(Image credit: Apple)

Rumors of a potential “Ted Lasso” season 4 have been swirling pretty much since the third season of the Emmy-winning Apple TV Plus series had its finale back on May 31, 2023 (to middling results, admittedly).

And now nearly two years later, fans officially have confirmation that "Ted Lasso" season 4 is in the works, straight from the coach's mouth.

During a March 14 appearance on "New Heights," the podcast from pro-football-playing brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, "Ted Lasso" co-creator and series star Jason Sudeikis gave "the official word" that the team is currently in the process of writing episodes for the fourth season.

Not only that but Sudeikis also teased that things will be looking a bit different in the show's fourth installment, with the titular soccer coach working with a team other than AFC Richmond. “Ted’s coaching, yeah, a women’s team. So there, that’s…” Sudeikis revealed.

However, the actor-producer didn't give too many details beyond that — when Travis Kelce inquired about the plot and location of the upcoming new episodes (“Is he coming back to the States or …?”) Sudeikis good-naturedly shut down that line of questioning. “Yeah, that’s too many questions," he joked, adding that the production team was still working out some details.

With word of season 4 officially out, Sudeikis released a statement via press release confirming the news: "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap', in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be."

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus, added: "Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fan base all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief."

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

A photo posted by on

Previously, co-creator Bill Lawrence discussed a potential fourth season with The Los Angeles Times, seemingly confirming what Sudeikis has recently said about a new chapter for his Ted Lasso character.

“One thing that [Jason Sudeikis] was always very clear about, without divulging anything, is that the story that we came up with for the first three seasons was Ted Lasso had a beginning, middle and end; without a doubt it had an end, you saw him jumping around and go home.”

Lawrence added, “I don’t want to speak for him, but it’d be interesting to see that there’s always another story to tell with characters that people like, but it’s a different story.

"It’s almost a self-reboot. I think that he [Sudeikis] always had in his head another story he wanted to tell.”

We'll see exactly how that new chapter plays out for Ted and all of your favorite characters when "Ted Lasso" season 4 sprints its way onto Apple TV Plus. As always, Tom's Guide will have all the intel surrounding those upcoming episodes, from plot points to character details to teaser trailers, and more.

More on Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
TOPICS
Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo
Writer

Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
(L to R) Juno Temple as Keeley Jones and Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso season 3
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 — we just got two big hints on what’s coming
Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) and Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) (L-R) celebrate pitchside in &quot;Ted Lasso&quot; season 3.
'Ted Lasso' star teases season 4 filming — and more news could be coming soon
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3&#039;s trailer
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 would tell a ‘different story’ — creator Bill Lawrence describes it as ‘almost a self-reboot’
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watching a game at the Wrexham stadium in Wales, draped in red and white club colours.
'Welcome to Wrexham' season 4: Everything we know so far
Mark (Adam Scott) holding blue balloons in &quot;Severance&quot; season 2
'Severance' director Ben Stiller offers huge season 3 update — what we know about the Apple TV Plus show's future
Rebecca Ferguson leans against a wall in &quot;Silo&quot; season 2
'Silo' just renewed for season 3 on Apple TV Plus — and season 4 will be the last
Latest in Streaming
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in &quot;The Wheel of Time&quot; season 3
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Google Chromecast
Google has a fix for broken Chromecasts as long as you didn't factory reset
Adam Scott and Britt Lower in &quot;Severance.&quot;
'Severance' season 2 episode 9 sets the stage for an epic season finale — here's why
Electric State; Anora; Wheel of Time
9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 14-16)
Latest in News
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
One of Apple’s most controversial AI features could be coming to Android phones
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro Max leak claims it’s ready for production — and seems to confirm its new design
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Google Gemini vs GPT 4o
ChatGPT just got a massive update that lets you replace Gemini on your Android phone
More about streaming
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix

‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Electric State; Anora; Wheel of Time

9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 14-16)
the baratza encore esp coffee grinder with a 200g capacity hopper, steel burr, with plastic black exterior

I just tested one of the most famous budget coffee grinders — and it lives up to its hype

See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
One of Apple’s most controversial AI features could be coming to Android phones
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro Max leak claims it’s ready for production — and seems to confirm its new design
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain runs for the ball in his Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California
Indian Wells 2025 men’s semi-finals live stream: how to watch tennis online
Google Gemini vs GPT 4o
ChatGPT just got a massive update that lets you replace Gemini on your Android phone
Cumulus Coffee Machine
I tried this high-tech coffee maker that makes nitro cold brew in seconds, and I'll never order an espresso martini at a bar again
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in March, 2025.
Indian Wells women’s semi-finals: how to watch tennis live streams online
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
I love my Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses — but Zuckerberg's plan to create Oakley's my Dad would wear is kind of cringe
Sam Altman
OpenAI takes aim at authors with a new AI model that's 'good at creative writing'