‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed

Rumors of a potential “Ted Lasso” season 4 have been swirling pretty much since the third season of the Emmy-winning Apple TV Plus series had its finale back on May 31, 2023 (to middling results, admittedly).

And now nearly two years later, fans officially have confirmation that "Ted Lasso" season 4 is in the works, straight from the coach's mouth.

During a March 14 appearance on "New Heights," the podcast from pro-football-playing brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, "Ted Lasso" co-creator and series star Jason Sudeikis gave "the official word" that the team is currently in the process of writing episodes for the fourth season.

Not only that but Sudeikis also teased that things will be looking a bit different in the show's fourth installment, with the titular soccer coach working with a team other than AFC Richmond. “Ted’s coaching, yeah, a women’s team. So there, that’s…” Sudeikis revealed.

However, the actor-producer didn't give too many details beyond that — when Travis Kelce inquired about the plot and location of the upcoming new episodes (“Is he coming back to the States or …?”) Sudeikis good-naturedly shut down that line of questioning. “Yeah, that’s too many questions," he joked, adding that the production team was still working out some details.

With word of season 4 officially out, Sudeikis released a statement via press release confirming the news: "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap', in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be."

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus, added: "Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fan base all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief."

Previously, co-creator Bill Lawrence discussed a potential fourth season with The Los Angeles Times, seemingly confirming what Sudeikis has recently said about a new chapter for his Ted Lasso character.

“One thing that [Jason Sudeikis] was always very clear about, without divulging anything, is that the story that we came up with for the first three seasons was Ted Lasso had a beginning, middle and end; without a doubt it had an end, you saw him jumping around and go home.”

Lawrence added, “I don’t want to speak for him, but it’d be interesting to see that there’s always another story to tell with characters that people like, but it’s a different story.

"It’s almost a self-reboot. I think that he [Sudeikis] always had in his head another story he wanted to tell.”

We'll see exactly how that new chapter plays out for Ted and all of your favorite characters when "Ted Lasso" season 4 sprints its way onto Apple TV Plus. As always, Tom's Guide will have all the intel surrounding those upcoming episodes, from plot points to character details to teaser trailers, and more.