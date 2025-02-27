Everything new on Apple TV Plus in March 2025

March may still be chilly, but Apple TV Plus is turning up the heat with an exciting lineup of new originals. First up on March 14, crime drama fans can dive into "Dope Thief," starring Brian Tyree Henry as a small-time crook whose DEA impersonation lands him in serious trouble.

Then there's "The Studio," premiering March 26. Seth Rogen stars as the chaotic new head of a Hollywood film studio, joined by a cast including Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and Ike Barinholtz.

Then, on March 21, music and animation collide in "BE@RBRICK," an inspiring series about a young singer-songwriter chasing her dreams – with a soundtrack from Timbaland.

Rounding out the month is "Side Quest," a four-episode anthology also dropping on March 26, set in the world of "Mythic Quest." Each episode explores different lives touched by a massively popular fictional video game that'll tickle the brains of gamers and industry folks.

Looking for more streaming recommendations? Check out our roundup of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, or see what’s new on Netflix this week. Otherwise, here’s everything coming to Apple TV Plus this month.

‘Dope Thief’

This crime drama follows Ray (Brian Tyree Henry), a small-time crook from Philadelphia who, along with his friend Manny (Wagner Moura), poses as a DEA agent to rob drug dealers. Their scheme takes a dangerous turn when they accidentally shake up a major narcotics scheme. As you can imagine, this isn't exactly great news for the pair as they're then forced to navigate a world they know basically nothing about. With an ensemble cast including names like Kate Mulgrew and Ving Rhames, the show is also executive produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, and is based on Dennis Tafoya's novel of the same name.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting March 14

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘BE@RBRICK’

(Image credit: Apple)

Toys may be inanimate objects, but that doesn't mean they can't rock out. Inspired by the iconic collectible BE@RBRICK figures and soundtracked by Grammy winner Timbaland, this animated kids' series follows Jasmine Finch (Brianna Bryan) and her bandmates. They work to challenge society in a world where each bear-shaped vinyl toy's job is predetermined by its painted-on appearance. Determined to change their destinies, Jasmine and her friends head out on a musical journey to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting March 21

‘The Studio’

Hollywood is where dreams are made — and often broken. In "The Studio," it's a bit of both. Created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, this comedy offers a satirical look at the inner workings of a struggling Hollywood film studio. Matt Remick (Rogen) is the new head of Continental Studios, who, along with his team of executives, struggle to keep the art of filmmaking alive despite pressure from corporate execs and a dwindling audience that just doesn't seem to care about going to the movies anymore. It's all Matt knows, but in the end, it could very well be the end of his career, movie lover or not.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from March 26

‘Side Quest'

The "Mythic Quest" universe is set to expand with "Side Quest," a four-episode anthology series that promises a deeper look into the lives of employees, players, and fans influenced by the game, with a series of standalone stories that explore the unique ways their day to day doings are shaped by working on or for the game and its player base.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting March 26