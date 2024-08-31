Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

We may be at the tail end of summer, but TV is hotter than ever with a flood of new shows premiering across the best streaming services. If I have zero clue what to binge-watch next, I make a beeline for Prime Video's top 10 list. While they're not all guaranteed to be great, it's a great tool for cutting through the noise quickly and seeing what's got everyone else buzzing.

To help you decide what to watch, we’ve combed through the current Prime Video top 10 to highlight three standout shows that are actually worth the hype. These top picks are guaranteed to keep you entertained, whether you're in the mood for a Tudor period fantasy romance, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure, or one of the best historical dramas of the year so far.

So without further ado, let’s dive into these must-watch shows on Prime Video.

This article is based on Prime Video's top 10 shows in the U.S. as of 1 p.m. on August 31.

'My Lady Jane' (2024)

My Lady Jane - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This quirky historical fantasy romance stars Emily Bader as one of the most powerful and controversial figures in European history: Lady Jane Grey. But showrunner Gemma Burgess takes some pretty big creative liberties, imagining an alt-fantasy Tudor world inhabited by people who can turn into animals known as Ethians that have been cast out by the ruling class.

Penniless after her father's death, Jane is forced into an arranged marriage with Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel). Her world gets turned upside-down even further after a series of mishaps leads to her being crowned queen overnight, and she finds herself at the center of a plot by nefarious villains to seize the throne.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Fallout' (2024)

Fallout - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

As a big "Fallout" fan, I had high expectations for Prime Video's adaptation of the post-apocalyptic series. I'm thrilled to say it surpassed them. The eight-episode first season of "Fallout" is brimming with Easter eggs for keen-eyed fans, outstanding production design, fantastic music, and the series' signature irreverent humor.

The story centers on three characters, each from a different background in the wasteland: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a spirited and sheltered vault dweller venturing out of the only home she's ever known; Maximus (Aaron Moten), an ambitious recruit in the Brotherhood of Steel, a powerful paramilitary group obsessed with technology; and Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), a former Hollywood star who survived the initial nuclear blast and has since become a mutated gunslinging outlaw. Their fates intertwine as they uncover the true purpose behind the vaults that were supposed to be humanity's safety net in a nuclear war.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'The Serpent Queen' (2022)

The Serpent Queen | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

"The Serpent Queen" is being called one of the best historical dramas so far this year, and it's already chalked up a rare 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. So it's no wonder it's still standing firm in Prime Video's top 10.

The show is a dramatization of the enigmatic life of Catherine de Medici, played by Samantha Morton, as she rises through the ranks of French aristocracy to become Queen. A young orphaned noblewoman of Italian descent, she starts the series as a teenage bride arriving at the French court with no choice but to marry King Henry II. During her reign, she faces many challenges, including a loveless marriage, a foreign court that's hesitant to trust her, and the immense pressure to produce an heir. Yet, through it all, Catherine demonstrates she's more than cunning enough to hold her own.

Watch season 1 on Prime Video and season 2 with a Starz subscription

Prime Video Top 10 Shows right now

"The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022) "The Boys" (2019) "From" (2022) "Judy Justice" (2021) "Fallout" (2024) "The Serpent Queen" (2022) "Batman: Caped Crusader" (2024) "Reacher" (2022) "The Chosen" (2017) "My Lady Jane" (2024)