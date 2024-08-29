One of the greatest fantasy movies ever made just crashed Prime Video's top 10 — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I noticed "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" made it into the top 10 on Prime Video, I suddenly felt extremely nostalgic. This movie has always been one of my all-time favorites, and seeing it thrive on one of the best streaming services just reaffirms its legendary status.

It’s clear that this movie’s magic is as powerful now as it was over two decades ago (and people probably want to experience this world again since "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has returned with season 2). If you haven’t revisited this epic adventure recently, or you haven’t witnessed the beauty of the trilogy whatsoever, now is the perfect time to dive into Middle-earth.

Here’s a detailed refresher of what "The Fellowship of the Ring" is about and why you need to stream it right now.

What is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' about?

The Fellowship of the Ring | The Lord of the Rings 4K Ultra HD

I’m sure most people don’t need an explanation of what this movie is about considering it’s so well-known and popular, but for those who need a refresher (or somehow haven’t seen it), I can give you a quick rundown.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, where a dark lord named Sauron seeks to dominate the land by reclaiming the One Ring, a powerful and malevolent object he created long ago. The ring, however, was lost for centuries, and it eventually falls into the hands of a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood).

Frodo, unaware of the ring's true nature, is guided by the wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen), who reveals that the ring must be destroyed to prevent Sauron's return to power. The only way to destroy the ring is to cast it into the fires of Mount Doom, located deep in Sauron's territory, Mordor.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' is an impressive piece of filmmaking

I still remember the first time I watched "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" when I was a kid. It was during the winter, and I was huddled on the couch with a blanket (my dad wanted to introduce me to it). However, to my surprise, I was transported to a world of epic landscapes, fantastical creatures and a story so grand that it felt like I was experiencing something truly special at such a young age. This experience is what makes the movie, and the entire franchise, so beloved by millions around the world.

As I’ve revisited the trilogy over the years, it’s become clear why "The Lord of the Rings" has endured and grown in popularity. It’s not just the breathtaking visuals or the epic battles, though those are undoubtedly impressive. It’s the heavy focus on friendship, courage and the struggle between good and evil that resonate with people from all walks of life.

Plus, fans of the books could see the love and care that went into bringing Middle-earth to life, while newcomers (like me all those years ago) soon came to appreciate this impressive piece of filmmaking.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Obviously, this movie has an excellent score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes , with viewers giving it a rating of 95%. Colin Kennedy from Empire Magazine said: "Putting formula blockbusters to shame, Fellowship is impeccably cast and constructed with both care and passion." Meanwhile, Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers stated that this movie is "the real deal, an epic that pops your eyes out, piles on thrills and fun, and yet stays intimately attuned to character."

Audiences continue to praise this masterpiece as well, with some saying they’re grateful for an "overall excellent portrayal of one of the greatest works of fiction of all time."

Now's the time for Tolkien

Whether you’re revisiting Middle-earth or experiencing it for the first time, there’s no better time to dive into this epic saga now that season 2 of the series " The Rings of Power " is available on Prime Video. I might even watch the movies again myself just to experience the most beloved and influential fantasy tales ever told.

Start your movie marathon by streaming “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” on Prime Video now.

