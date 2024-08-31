New on Prime Video and Freevee in September 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Summer may be winding down, but Prime Video and Freevee are heating up with a new batch of shows and movies in September 2024. If you're on the hunt for what to watch in the weeks ahead, both streaming services are welcoming a slew of top releases to keep you entertained.

There's something for everyone in this month's lineup, from the highly anticipated finale of the "Top Gear" crew's "The Grand Tour" to one of this year's most unique fantasy flicks "The American Society of Magical Negroes." There are also plenty of family-friendly options landing on Prime Video, including the surprisingly good "Puss in Boots" follow-up and the not-as-surprisingly terrific sequel "Paddington 2." And if you're looking for the next show to binge-watch, all seven seasons of CBS's modern-day Sherlock Holmes series "Elementary" are hitting the streaming service as well.

So, without further ado, here's our guide to the latest and greatest releases coming to Prime Video and Freevee in September 2024.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN SEPTEMBER 2024: TOP PICKS

'The Grand Tour: One for the Road'

The Grand Tour: One For The Road | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Make sure to have some tissues handy: the final chapter of the most iconic era in motoring television is almost here. "Top Gear" alum Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are finishing up the final leg of "The Grand Tour" with a trip to Zimbabwe in this one-off special.

Ignoring the instructions of their producer, the trio sets off in three cars they've always wanted to own — a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag — on one last grand adventure that serves as an emotional ending to the beloved British motoring series. "The Grand Tour" first launched in 2015, reuniting Clarkson, Hammond and May after Clarkson's firing for punching a producer brought "Top Gear" to an abrupt end. Each episode showcases their trademark banter, camaraderie and often chaotic antics.

Stream it on Prime Video from September 13

'The American Society of Magical Negroes'

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES - Watch At Home Tomorrow! - YouTube Watch On

“The American Society of Magical Negroes” may have been a box office disappointment, but here's hoping its arrival on Prime Video will finally give this unique modern fantasy flick the audience it deserves.

The eponymous society is a secret organization of Black people with magical powers who dedicate themselves to safeguarding the Black community by making the lives of white people easier. Their latest recruit Aren, played by Justice Smith of "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," is a failed artist who's initially thrilled to discover he has supernatural powers. However, when the society secures him a job at a major social media platform, he realizes he's little more than a diversity hire. Disillusioned with the mission, he begins to push back against the flaws in the system, which disrupts the Society's magic. The fantasy film also features David Alan Grier as Aren’s mentor, Roger.

Stream it on Prime Video from September 3

'Elementary'

Elementary - Exclusive Preview - YouTube Watch On

All seven seasons of CBS's "Elementary" arrive on Prime Video this month. This Emmy-nominated police-procedural drama was one of several Sherlock Holmes reimaginings that dominated Hollywood in the 2010s, but it still managed to carve out a place for itself. What sets it apart is its setting — modern-day New York City — and the inclusion of a gender-bent Dr. Watson (Lucy Liu) who is Holmes' equal rather than playing second fiddle as his assistant.

"Eli Stone" star Jonny Lee Miller plays the detective himself, freshly fallen from grace after a stint in rehab. Still battling the addictions that cut his illustrious career back in London short, he's strongarmed by his father into partnering with Dr. Watson, a former surgeon and addiction specialist, to keep from relapsing. Much to her chagrin, Holmes is dead set on carrying out his own post-rehab regimen: cracking the toughest cases on the NYPD's docket.

Stream it on Prime Video from September 14

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

I never saw the first "Puss in Boots" movie, so when all my animation nerd friends started singing the praises of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," I was pretty skeptical. But I'm happy to say this decade-in-the-making sequel is the rare spin-off that outshines the original, and it's right up there with the "Spider-Verse" series in terms of quality.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is a sharp reimagining of the character that blends 3D and 2D animation to evoke the feeling of a fairy-tale storybook illustration, with lush-painted backgrounds, stylized visuals and vibrant colors. Antonio Banderas returns as the famed feline along with Salma Hayek’s Kitty and a new cast of fairy-tale cohorts, including Jack Horner (John Mulaney), Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her Three Bears Crime Family (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and Samson Kayo).

Stream it on Prime Video from September 12

'Paddington 2'

PADDINGTON 2 - Full US Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While you're waiting for "Paddington in Peru" to hit theaters, you can catch what's widely considered to be one of the best sequels ever, "Paddington 2," on Prime Video. Ben Whishaw reprises his role as the voice of everyone's favorite marmalade-loving bear, where he's joined by a star-studded cast that includes Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant amongst many others.

The wholesome film kicks off with Paddington trying to figure out what to get for his Aunt Lucy's birthday. After he finds the perfect gift, a pop-up book, he works odd jobs to raise the money to buy it, but things take a turn when the book gets stolen and Paddington ends up behind bars. With the help of some crafty inmates as well as the Brown family, he sets off to clear his name, suss out the real thief, and uncover the surprising secrets the book holds.

Stream it on Prime Video from September 26

EVERYTHING NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN SEPTEMBER 2024

September 1

21 Grams (2004)

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Angela's Ashes (2000)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Brides of Dracula (1960)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)

Cape Fear (1962)

CB4 (1993)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Child's Play (2019)

Constantine (2005)

Continental Divide (1981)

Coogan's Bluff (1968)

Crimson Peak (2015)

Cyborg (1986)

Devil (2010)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dredd (2012)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Duck Soup (1933)

Election (1999)

For Love of the Game (1999)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Frida (2002)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gambit (1967)

Ghost Story (1981)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Durán (2019)

In The Heights (2021)

In the Name of the Father (1994)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lifeforce (1985)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Nerve (2016)

Night Creatures (1962)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Overboard (1987)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Red Eye (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Roxanne (1987)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Runaway Train (1986)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Steel (1997)

Stigmata (1999)

Swingers (1996)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Core (2003)

The Doors (1991)

The Egg And I (1947)

The General's Daughter (1999)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Misfits (2021)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mummy (1932)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

The Wolf Man (1941)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)

The Wolfman (2010)

September 3

Snack Shack (2024)

The American Society of Magical Negroes (2024)

September 6

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

September 10

The Money Game (2024)

September 11

Colette (2018)

September 12

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

September 13

The Grand Tour: One for the Road (2024)

September 14

Elementary, Seasons 1-7 (2013)

PBC on Prime Video (2024)

September 15

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

September 23

What If (2014)

September 24

Evolution of the Black Quarterback (2024)

September 26

Paddington 2 (2018)

September 29

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

EVERYTHING NEW ON FREEVEE IN SEPTEMBER 2024

September 1

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Madagascar (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Super 8 (2011)

The First Purge (2018)

The Grey (2011)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Tyler Perry's Acrimony (2018)

Winchester (2018)

September 12

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

September 13

Spark: A Space Tail (2016)

September 19

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

September 20

Jason Bourne (2016)

September 30

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)