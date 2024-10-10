Peacock's new dark thriller show 'Teacup' is binge-worthy TV — and it will have you craving more

As a huge fan of horror-thrillers, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to watch “Teacup” ahead of its official release on Peacock. And let me tell you — I binged the entire thing in record time. This dark, twisted thriller instantly piqued my interest, and each episode left me craving more.

“Teacup” has major “From” vibes, another one of my all-time favorites, with its unsettling small-town setting and a narrative that manages to build a genuinely compelling mystery without getting confusing. It can be hard to find a good show to get into nowadays, but this one didn’t let me down. Watching a group of people navigate such a mysterious but deadly threat surrounding their land is my idea of chilling entertainment.

If you want a good mystery-thriller that is also incredibly dark, then here's everything to know about “Teacup” on Peacock. Hell, I would even recommend signing up for a subscription just to stream this show right now.

What is ‘Teacup’ about?

One of the best parts of “Teacup” is its mystery, and so I don’t want to spoil too much when talking about this show. However, be warned that there will be very minor spoilers ahead (not enough to ruin your viewing experience though).

“Teacup” is loosely based on Robert McCammon's 1988 novel Stinger. It tells the story of a diverse group of individuals facing a mysterious but deadly threat on a rural Georgia farm. This farm belongs to the Chenoweth family, headed by veterinarian Maggie (Yvonne Strahovski) and high school English teacher James (Scott Speedman).

Their neighbors, Ruben (Chaske Spencer), Nicholas (Luciano Leroux), Valeria (Diany Rodriguez), Donald (Boris McGiver) and Claire (Holly A. Morris) also arrive at the farm seeking help. From there, everything pretty much goes downhill, and each episode drip-feeds you more about this threat and why it’s there in the first place.

For another small insight into this show, Ian McCulloch, one of the creators, said the show is “a puzzle-box mystery, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a can’t-but-must look horror story, a family drama and a science fiction epic.” Having experienced the show, I definitely agree.

‘Teacup’ is both mysterious and frightening

(Image credit: Mark Hill/PEACOCK)

When I first heard about “Teacup," there was barely any information to go off of, and I went in blind. I’m honestly glad I did because wow — within the first few minutes, I was already hooked. The show wastes no time diving straight into the juicy stuff, pulling you into its mysterious world right away.

The first episode introduces us to the characters. We see Maggie and her son, Arlo (Caleb Dolden), catching a fly in a teacup right after the title card pops up (of course). We’re then briefly introduced to Maggie’s other child, Meryl (Émilie Bierre) and her mother-in-law, Ellen (Kathy Baker). Right off the bat, we know that this family is somewhat broken, and that drama instantly raises the stakes for what’s to come.

Then eventually we meet Maggie's husband, James, and it's obvious from the get-go that they have a very rocky relationship. It's the subtle details in their first conversation that really flesh out the characters. Even though this seems and looks like a normal opening to a drama-filled TV show, something just feels off. And those feelings are soon proven right when the animals at the farm start acting strange.

As you can probably guess, the plot really kicks off after that. What I found most impressive is how this show manages to balance the pacing, untangling its central mystery slowly while constantly introducing wild, unexpected plot twists that make you question everything you think you know.

(Image credit: Mark Hill/PEACOCK)

To put it out there — it does get pretty gory in some parts (not a constant thing though). The first truly violent scene had my eyes wide in shock and I had to pause the episode just to process it. But before this puts you off, the gore only adds to the mystery surrounding this farm.

Aside from the action and the shocking amount of body horror, “Teacup” is at its absolute best when the characters are at the forefront. Each episode peels back another layer, showing us their secrets, insecurities and messy relationships. There’s a family drama at the heart of it all, and that’s what makes the characters feel real and relatable. They’re just people dealing with heavy, personal stuff, all while navigating a terrifying situation.

I have to say Yvonne Strahovski absolutely shines as Maggie here. She plays a protective mother and a depressed wife struggling with panic attacks, and her performance really grounds the show for me. The side characters, including the neighbors, also felt like part of a close-knit community, but they often fell to the side in favor of developing the Chenoweth family (that’s fine because Strahovski delivers a standout performance).

If you’re a fan of shows like “From” or “The Stand”, or even movies like “The Mist”, “Teacup” is definitely something you need to check out. It has that same shocking mystery packed with plenty of horror, and the human drama makes for an addictive binge-watching session. It’s a show I know I’ll be going back to.

You need to watch ‘Teacup’ on Peacock now

(Image credit: Mark Hill/PEACOCK)

If you’re still on the fence about watching “Teacup”, let me give you one last push: this show is easily one of my favorite horror-thrillers of the year, and I’d happily binge-watch it all over again. It delivers everything you could want — suspense, shocking twists, incredible character depth and just the right amount of gore. Plus, every episode ends with a new revelation that leaves you desperate for more.

The first two episodes of "Teacup" are streaming now on Peacock. Two more episodes will drop every Thursday.