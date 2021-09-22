How to watch Foundation online for free

Sci-fi fans and Lee Pace fanatics alike will watch Foundation online with Apple TV Plus this week. The series is an adaptation of the foundational sci-fi book series of the same name by Isaac Asimov, and early footage reveals that the series will be as important for those looking at our present concerns as those who want to revel in a future.

Jared Harris co-stars as Hari Seldon, a mathematician who is presenting grave (but admittedly uncertain) predictions for the future of man. The Empire's Committee of Public Safety, a governing body, doesn't seem to trust Seldon, and Brother Day (Pace) is among the most outspoken.

Foundation looks to tell an epic story, which spans across an entire millennium. It's from show-runner showrunner David S. Goyer (who wrote for the Blade films, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises), and the first two episodes arrive together this Friday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Foundation online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Foundation from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Foundation and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Ted Lasso. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch Foundation for free

Foundation episodes 1 and 2 will stream Apple TV Plus.

Those episodes debut together on Friday, September 24 at 12 a.m. ET.

Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries around the world. And you can sample its offerings for free, thanks to its 7-day free trial.

You can watch Foundation for free, as new subscribers can take advantage of the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $4.99 per month. Apple TV Plus features excellent originals such as Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest and For All Mankind.View Deal

Fooundation episodes

Foundation consists of 10 episodes, but they won't drop all at once. Here are their expected release dates: