New on Apple TV Plus in April 2024 — all the new shows and movies

April showers bring new additions to Apple TV Plus, so there are even more things that you can settle in and stream with your friends and family.

This month, Apple TV Plus is offering something for everyone, from a detective noir to light-hearted comedies.

"Sugar" follows Colin Farrell as he transforms into a private investigator on the trail of a missing Hollywood producer's daughter. He ends up unearthing more about the producer's family the closer he gets to the missing girl — but some secrets were never meant to be shared.

"Loot" returns for a second season that focuses on the aftermath of Molly Wells' divorce. Though she pivots to a wellness journey after her very public separation, she still charged with figuring out a way to part with her massive fortune. This time around, though, she's trying to find a way to take better care of herself, too.

There's much more where that came from. Here's everything new on Apple TV Plus in April 2024.

'Loot' season 2

It's been a year since Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) has settled her messy divorce from billionare John Novak (Adam Scott). But she isn't sitting on her laurels. Wells enjoys life as a newly single woman by focusing on herself and what makes her tick as she explores new relationships and thrives as the head of her charitable organization, the Wells Foundation. She doesn't need anyone but assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side, at least for the moment — as long as he keeps bringing her drinks and green smoothies, of course. Meanwhile, she still has to figure out a way to give away the vast amount of cash she has.

Premieres on April 3 on Apple TV Plus

'Sugar'

John Sugar (Colin Farrell) is a private investigator who's hot on the trail of a missing girl named Olivia, the granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer. While Sugar is on the case, however, he ends up unraveling more than just the secrets behind Olivia's whereabouts. He also has to grapple with the Siegel family's deepest darkest secrets. And as it turns out, the Siegel family doesn't just want Olivia back, but it wants to keep all its dirty laundry buried, right where it belongs. In this noir detective series, nothing is quite what it seems.

Premieres April 5 on Apple TV Plus

'Girls State'

The future is female, and we're seeing it with all the girls who are coming of age during one of the most politically charged times in the history of American democracy. This documentary follows a set of aspiring young female leaders from different walks of life in Missouri as they work on their own unique experiment to build a government from scratch using what they know and believe — hopefully, better than the one already in place.

Premieres April 5 on Apple TV Plus

'Franklin'

We all know Benjamin Franklin and what he did for our country in December 1776. The man helped to bring us one of the most important conveniences in our modern world: electricity. But in this historical drama, the Founding Father's passion for bringing the commodity to Americans everywhere is put to the test with a clandestine mission he must undertake in France.

Premieres April 12 on Apple TV Plus

'The Big Door Prize' season 2

(Image credit: Apple)

The bizarre mystery continues in "The Big Door Prize," with the second season promising to bring some much-needed answers. The dramedy is set in a small town where a strange machine appears one day that can magically show everyone their true potential in life. When the townsfolk see what they're capable of, it upends relationships, changes their careers, and forces them to challenge what they've long held dear, all in the name of a better life for each of them — but at what cost?

Premieres April 24 on Apple TV Plus