Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

It's finally the weekend, and with so many new movies and shows on Netflix, deciding what to watch can be a pain. Sure, Netflix's top 10 list is a handy guide to scope out the most popular TV shows, but how do you know which ones are actually worth the hype?

That's where we come in. Here at Tom's Guide, we've narrowed down the three best shows on Netflix's most-watched list right now. This list covers a good mix of genres, including a fan-favorite comedy series, a Benedict Cumberbatch-led psychological thriller, and a creepy documentary about a TikTok cult that's unseated "Bridgerton" from the No. 1 spot on Netflix's top 10.

There’s something for everybody here. For even more streaming recommendations, check out our guide on the best new movies that just landed on streaming as well as everything new to Netflix this month.

Best Shows in the Netflix Top 10

'Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult'

It's safe to say “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” has taken the world by storm. Almost immediately after its May 29 debut, Netflix's new documentary knocked its award-winning "Bridgerton" series from the No. 1 spot on its top 10 most-watched shows.

This documentary, which is actually based on true events, follows a sister's fight to save her sibling from a cult disguised as a talent management company on TikTok. It focuses on the loosely affiliated group of dancers in Los Angeles who have signed up to 7M, the supposed “company” finding talent online. However, it turns out the leader of this cult is actually a pastor pretending to be a manager: Robert Shinn. The aspiring influencers under his wing constantly seek his approval by trying to showcase their talent, no matter what it takes. Netflix’s three-episode documentary shows how dancers and past members of the “company” escaped while trying to rebuild their lives. If you’re a fan of documentaries and want something short to stream over the weekend, this is the perfect choice. And it will genuinely shock you.

'Tires'

You'd never guess how beloved this Netflix comedy is based on its 43% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences clearly love "Tires" (it's currently sitting at an 83% audience score with 100+ reviews), so much so that Netflix has already confirmed a second season is on the way.

This six-episode comedy series follows Will (Steven Gerben), a young man who wants nothing more than to do right by his father’s auto repair shop but struggles to turn the business around. Frustrating things further is his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis), who causes constant trouble. However, Will has no choice but to keep his annoying cousin in line while working to become a better manager. Gillis is the writer, co-creator, and executive producer of “Tires," which began in 2019 on his YouTube channel before Netflix spun it into a full series. If you enjoy silly humor and are looking for something easy to watch, "Tires" is worth tuning into.

'Eric'

It looks like Benedict Cumberbatch is aiming to add another Emmy to his shelf to match the one he got for “Sherlock.” In this emotional thriller, he stars as Vincent, a puppeteer and creator of a beloved 1980s children's television show whose life falls apart when his 9-year-old son vanishes on the way to school one morning.

Devastated and overcome with guilt, Vincent and his wife (Gaby Hoffmann) struggle to cope with the loss. He clings to his son's drawings of a blue monster puppet named Eric, and as he spirals further, becomes convinced that putting Eric on TV will bring his son home — much to the dismay of his son's mother, his friends and the police. But "Eric" is about much more than just a missing boy and a desperate father. Over the course of six episodes, the show holds an unflinching mirror to the challenges of addiction and self-loathing while also highlighting the unfair consequences born of forces beyond our control.

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" "Eric" "Bridgerton" "Tires" "Jurassic World Chaos Theory" "Geek Girl" "Your Honor" "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Scandal" "Raising Voices" "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"