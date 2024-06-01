5 best movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more

As we head toward summer, we've seen the deluge of new movies debuting on Netflix and Prime Video each week turn into a trickle. But there's still a ton of films worth watching — both classics and new releases alike — across the best streaming services.

Leading the pack this week is "The First Omen" on Hulu, a surprisingly great horror prequel that manages to hold up to the original. Disney Plus debuts a new documentary in “Jim Henson: Idea Man," which dives into the illustrious career and troubled personal life of the famous Muppets and Sesame Street puppeteer. The gory and irreverent "Boy Kills World" lands on video-on-demand services this week. Meanwhile, George Clooney's "The Boys in the Boat" arrives on Prime Video while the adorable mystery flick "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" makes its Netflix debut.

So without further ado, here are the best new movies to watch this weekend. If you're still on the hunt for more recommendations for what to watch, be sure to check out our guide to summer movies in theaters.

'The First Omen' (Hulu)

With how often movie studios are churning out remakes these days, it's hard not to be skeptical of something like "The First Omen," billed as a prequel to 1976’s “The Omen.” The mixed-bag yet lucrative supernatural horror franchise hasn't had the best track record with sequels, but I'm happy to say this newest entry bucks that trend.

This prequel explores the origins of Damien, the demonic child at the heart of the original. A young American woman, Margaret (Nell Tiger Free), travels to a nunnery in Rome to pledge her service to the church, but what she finds shocks her to her core. While there, she uncovers a sinister evil and a shocking conspiracy that makes her question her faith. "The First Omen" is the feature debut of Arkasha Stevenson, a writer and director who led the third season of the woefully underrated horror anthology series "Channel Zero" — which could explain the bump in quality.

Watch it now on Hulu

'Jim Henson: Idea Man' (Disney Plus)

Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard helms this documentary about Jim Henson, the legendary artist and puppeteer behind some of the most beloved characters in entertainment. From creating classic Muppets and Sesame Street's iconic residents to directing cherished fantasy films like "The Dark Crystal" and "Labyrinth," Henson's 36-year career continues to influence Hollywood to this day.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This Disney Plus original documentary, produced with the full cooperation of the Henson family, offers an unprecedented, intimate look at Jim Henson’s illustrious career and complex personal life. It features never-before-seen archival footage — including Henson’s home movies, diary entries and sketches — as well as interviews with friends and family who knew him best. "Jim Henson: Idea Man" is a touching celebration of a true genius of our time, and it's definitely a must-see for fans of Henson's repertoire.

Watch it now on Disney Plus

'Boy Kills World' (PVOD)

"Boy Kills World" is the "John Wick" meets "A Clockwork Orange" mix I never knew I needed. Set in a future dystopia filled with madcap characters and hyper-violence, this directorial debut from Moritz Mohr is a pulpy action-comedy that appeals to fans of quippy comedies drenched in blood.

Starring as the eponymous boy is Bill Skarsgård ("Helock Grove," "It"), a mute character whose inner thoughts are voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, known for his role as Bob in "Bob’s Burgers." He's on a quest for vengeance against the ruthless Van Der Koys family, who executed his family during an annual televised event called The Culling. Trained by a mysterious Shaman (Yayan Ruhian), he's determined to bring down those responsible, carving a path of destruction along the way.

Buy or rent now on Amazon

'The Boys in the Boat' (Prime Video)

George Clooney steps into the director's chair for "The Boys in the Boat," a somewhat sleepy biographical sports drama based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Daniel James Brown. Set during the Great Depression, the movie tells the inspirational true story of the University of Washington men's rowing team as they compete for gold at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

This team of inexperienced rowers led by coach Al Ulbrickson Sr. (Joel Edgerton) goes on to beat some of the most prestigious programs in the U.S. before making its Olympic debut. Callum Turner, known for work in the "Fantastic Beasts" series, stars as Joe Rantz, a team member who views rowing as a chance to escape his troubled adolescence. While critics called the movie a by-the-numbers biopic that lacked memorable moments, audiences disagreed as “The Boys in the Boat” holds an impressive 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' (Netflix)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu is the rare video game movie adaptation that captures all the joy and heart of the source material. The first live-action film based on the hit Pokémon series, it follows Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), a once-aspiring Pokémon trainer who gave up on his dreams and grew estranged from his police detective father after his mother's death.

After he learns his father has died in a car accident, he heads to his apartment to clean up and discovers the shock of his life: his father's Pikachu, who speaks in plain English (none of that "Pika Pika" crap) that only he can understand. Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) convinces Tim that his father is alive, and they join forces to unravel the mystery of his disappearance while uncovering a sinister plot afoot. It's a fun mystery adventure stuffed with Easter eggs and references for die-hard fans that still has plenty for non-Pokémon players to enjoy.

Watch it now on Netflix