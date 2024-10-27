How to watch 'Lioness' season 2 online from anywhere
Joe leads a cutthroat operation along the Mexico-U.S. border
Morals are nothing but an impediment in "Lioness" season 2, Taylor Sheridan's espionage thriller that stars Zoe Saldana as chest-thumpingly, flag-wavingly nationalistic CIA intelligence officer Joe, who'll stop at nothing in the name of U.S. interests. Here's how to watch "Lioness" season 2 online and from anywhere with a VPN.
"Lioness" season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 27. Episodes now air weekly.
• U.S., CA, AU, U.K. — Paramount Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Working under the slick puppeteer Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman), Joe leads the CIA’s unscrupulous Lioness program, which is based on the ruthless exploits of an actual U.S. Armed Forces unit.
Not content with operating on the thin edge of what's ethical, Pyrrhic victories are the currency that Joe trades in, and now that Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) has had enough, season 2 will see her squeeze new recruit Josie Carillo (Genesis Rodriguez) for everything she's worth as part of a clandestine operation along the Mexico-U.S. border.
Threading huge budget military action scenes with vignettes from the officers' personal lives, and also starring Morgan Freeman as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins, here's where to watch "Lioness" season 2 online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Lioness' season 2 online in the U.S.
"Lioness" season 2 premieres with a double-header on Paramount Plus on Sunday, October 27.
Never signed up for Paramount Plus? A 7-day Paramount Plus trial is a great way to watch "Lioness" season 2.
The ad-supported Essential Plan costs $5.99 per month (or $59.99/year). It provides access to NFL on CBS and the UEFA Champions League, but does not include the live local CBS station feed.
The most ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime tier costs $11.99 per month (or $119.99/year). You get access to your local CBS station, though commercials will play on the live feed. And other shows have “brief promotional interruptions” about other Paramount Plus programming.
Away from home? You can catch the show on your usual streamer at home via a VPN. As you might have gathered by now, we recommend NordVPN.
The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." New users get a FREE 7-day trial.
How to watch 'Lioness' season 2 from anywhere
Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss "Lioness" season 2 if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.
With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility and impressive connection speeds – find out more in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch 'Lioness' season 2 online in Canada
"Lioness" season 2 is available in Canada on Paramount Plus, with two episodes set to land on the streamer on Sunday, October 27.
New members can take advantage of a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial , which means you can watch brand-new episodes of "Lioness" for free.
Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.
How to watch 'Lioness' season 2 online in the U.K.
"Lioness" season 2 is available to watch in the U.K. on Paramount Plus, with the series set to premiere with a double-header on Sunday, October 27.
New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you could watch brand-new episodes of "Lioness" free online.
Traveling abroad? You can access your usual U.K. streaming service from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.
How to watch 'Lioness' season 2 online in Australia
"Lioness" season 2 is available in Australia on Paramount Plus.
New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial , which means you could watch episodes of "Lioness" season 2 free online.
Episodes 1 and 2 land on Sunday, October 27. After that, one episode will drop each week.
Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.
'Lioness' season 2 cast
- Zoe Saldana as Joe
- Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade
- Laysla De Oliveira as Sergeant Cruz Manuelos
- Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield
- Dave Annable as Neal
- Jill Wagner as Bobby
- LaMonica Garrett as Tucker
- James Jordan as Two Cups
- Austin Hebert as Randy
- Jonah Wharton as Tex
- Thad Luckinbill as Kyle
- Hannah Love Lanier as Kate
- Morgan Freeman as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins
- Genesis Rodriguez as Captain Josephina Carrillo
