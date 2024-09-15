How to watch 'Tulsa King' season 2 online and from anywhere

The first season of "Tulsa King" may not have gone under the radar but it should have been bigger news. Stallone was in superb form (and shape) as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, the leader of a gang of misfits taking on anybody that wanted what they had and this season he's back to shakedown anybody who is still not paying attention. And that includes you.

Here's how to watch "Tulsa King" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Tulsa King' season 2 date, streaming info "Tulsa King" season 2 premieres on Sunday, September 15 in the U.S. and Canada and a day later in the U.K. and Australia. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

• Watch FREE — TVNZ (New Zealand)

• U.S. & RoW Canada — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The first season of Tulsa King picks up with 'The General' having been arrested. His crew are determined to capitalize on their investments as hostile forces – from law and order to the New York mob and rival Tulsa organized crime outfits – advance on all sides.

How long will Dwight Manfredi be behind bars? You got it. He's out in no time, looking sharp, making plans with his own unorthodox firm, shaking hands and breaking heads with only his problematic love life seeming to cause him any degree of emotional turmoil.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch "Tulsa King" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Tulsa King' season 2 for FREE

Lucky views in New Zealand can watch "Tulsa King" season 2 for free on the TVNZ Plus streaming service. New episodes drop at the same time as in the U.S., 8am NST on Monday mornings from September 16.

Not watched season 1 yet? Not problem. You can watch Tulsa King season 1 on TVNZ too.

Kiwis abroad can stream "Tulsa King" season 2 FREE from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch 'Tulsa King' season 2 online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "Tulsa King" season 2 if you've traveled somewhere where the service isn't accessible.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch 'Tulsa King' season 2 online in the U.S.

"Tulsa King" season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday, September 15.

Never signed up for Paramount Plus? Today's your lucky day. A 7-day Paramount Plus trial is a great way to check out "Tulsa King" season 2.

Away from home? Don't panic. You can catch the show on your usual streamer at home via a VPN. As you might have gathered by now, we recommend NordVPN.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." New users get a FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch 'Tulsa King' season 2 online in Canada

Paramount Plus is also available in Canada and "Tulsa King" season 2 will premiere at the same time as the U.S. on Sunday, September 15 with episodes dropping on a weekly basis.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch 'Tulsa King' season 2 online in the U.K.

"Tulsa King" season 2 premieres in the U.K. on Paramount Plus on Monday, September 16, the day after the U.S. and Canada and episodes will drop on a weekly basis.

If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

How to watch 'Tulsa King' season 2 online in Australia

As with the U.K., "Tulsa King" season 2 premieres in Australia on Paramount Plus the day after the U.S. and Canada on Monday, September 16 with episodes then dropping on a weekly basis.

If you're traveling abroad you'll need to use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access you usual Paramount account.

'Tulsa King' season 2 - official trailer

Tulsa King | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

'Tulsa King' season 2 - cast

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi

Martin Starr as Bodhi

Jay Will as Tyson

Max Casella as Armand Truisi

Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne

Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux

'Tulsa King' season 2 episode guide

Episode 1 - Back in the Saddle: Dwight and his crew prepare for the opening of their casino and new weed shop but the law comes knocking.

Episode 2 - Kansas City Blues: A family member from Dwight's past surprises him in Tulsa, meanwhile his newfound success draws attention from the Kansas City Mob.

Episode 3 - TBA: Dwight has a contentious meeting with Bill Bevilaqua and later finds out his fate in court.

Episode 4 - TBA: Dwight and Bodhi explore a new investment opportunity; Thresher learns how far he can push certain people.

Episode 5 - TBA: Thresher makes a move on Dwight's crew as tensions rise within the New York City Mob family.

Episode 6: TBA

Episode 7: TBA

Episode 8: TBA

Episode 9: TBA

Episode 10: TBA

Will there be a season 3 of "Tulsa King"? You can bet on it. Strong rumors persist that Paramount will steam ahead with the ratings-winning show even if commitments prevent Stallone from reprising his role as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi. But that's a big 'if'.