How to watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 3 online and from anywhere

Series lead Jeremy Renner may have taken a beating IRL – breaking 30 bones no less in a snowplow accident last year – but that hasn’t stopped him suiting up again as “mayor” Mike McClusky for “Mayor of Kingstown” season 3.

Here's how to watch “Mayor of Kingstown” season 3 online. Currently traveling abroad? You can stream new episodes from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3 online for free: date and streaming options “Mayor of Kingstown" season 3 will premiere on Sunday, June 2 in the U.S. and Canada, and on Monday, June 3 elsewhere.

Another thrillingly dark series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, the writer/producer/director behind (“Tulsa King,” “Special Ops: Lioness”), “Mayor of Kingstown” season 3 is one of our five top new shows to stream this week.

Following on from season 2, season 3 finds Renner back as McLusky, the "mayor" trying to prevent all-out war in Kingstown, Michigan. While Russian gangster Milo (Aidan Gillen) has recently absconded, filling the power vacuum is a new Russian mob looking to set up shop. There's a drug war raging inside Anchor Bay prison and out on the streets too, while "Bunny" Washington (Tobi Bamtefa), feeling betrayed by Mike, finds himself hellbent on revenge and turning against his former friend.

Into this flammable scenario land three new characters, ready to cause even more disruption: Aryan gang member Merle, played by Richard Brake; Kevin Jackson (Denny Love) as an impressionable prison guard; and Anna Fletcher ("The Hunger Games" actress Paula Malcomson), whose character is currently something of a mystery.

Read on below as we explain everything about how to watch “Mayor of Kingstown” season 3, and free with a Paramount Plus subscription.

How to watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 3 online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss “Mayor of Kingstown” S3 if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Where to watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' S3 online in the U.S.

Fans of the show Stateside can watch “Mayor of Kingstown” season 3 online from Sunday, June 2 on Paramount Plus. The number of episodes this season haven't been confirmed, although each prior season has been made up of 10 in total.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial , which means you could watch brand-new episodes of “Mayor of Kingstown” free online. See below.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923", "Lawmen: Bass Reeves", and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Membership is $5.99 a month and new users receive a free 7-day trial.

How to watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 3 in Canada

Thankfully, Paramount Plus is available in Canada too, and “Mayor of Kingstown” season 3 will premiere on Sunday, June 2 – the same as in the U.S.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 3 online in the U.K.

U.K. viewers won’t miss a beat either thanks to Paramount Plus. Season 3 of the gritty crime drama debuts on Monday, June 3 on the streaming service, with new episodes added at the same time each week.

A Paramount Plus subscription is just £6.99 a month. But, even better, new subscribers are entitled to a 7-day free trial first before paying anything.

Don't forget: If you out of the country, you can always use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual Paramount Plus account from anywhere.

Watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 3 online in Australia

That’s right – in Australia you can watch “Mayor of Kingstown” season 3 exclusively on Paramount Plus too, with new episodes being uploaded every Monday from June 3.

But, if you’re traveling abroad, simply use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3 cast

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky

Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky

Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer

Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter

Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky

Michael Beach as Captain Kareem Moore

Necar Zadegan as Evelyn Foley

Rob Kirkland as Captain Walter

Rob Stewart as Captain Richard Heard

Natasha Marc as Cherry

Derek Webster as Stevie

Nichole Galicia as Rebecca

Richard Brake as Merle Callahan

Denny Love as Kevin Jackson

Paula Malcomson as Anna Fletcher

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3 episode schedule

While we've only had 6 episodes confirmed so far, kicking off with "Soldier's Heart," it's likely that season 3 will feature 10 episodes in total, as per the first two seasons.

Episode 1: "Soldier’s Heart" – June 2, 2024

"Soldier’s Heart" – June 2, 2024 Episode 2: "Guts" – June 10, 2024

"Guts" – June 10, 2024 Episode 3: "TBC" – June 17, 2024

"TBC" – June 17, 2024 Episode 4: "TBC" – June 24, 2024

"TBC" – June 24, 2024 Episode 5: "TBC" – July 1, 2024

"TBC" – July 1, 2024 Episode 6: "TBC" – July 8, 2024

