New on Paramount Plus in March 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Looking for something new to watch? March 2025 brings a packed lineup to Paramount Plus, adding tons of new shows and movies to the already deep catalog of over 500 movies and over 400 shows. Don't forget about live sports either — March Madness arrives on Paramount Plus this month.

In terms of what's a must-watch, there is a pair of new movies hitting the streaming service this month. "Strange Days" is a serial killer thriller starring former "Reacher" star Willa Fitzgerald that has gotten rave reviews from critics. Then there's "Rumours," an absurd comedy horror about a G7 summit gone wrong starring Cate Blanchett and Charles Dance.

This month also brings the premiere of "Happy Face." This is a new Paramount Plus original show based on a true crime podcast and stars Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid. Episode 1 drops on March 20.

Read on to catch the rest of what's new this month on Paramount Plus. For more recommendations, check out "September 5," which was one of the biggest movies to hit Paramount Plus last month.

New on Paramount Plus in March 2025: Top Picks

‘Strange Darling'

Strange Darling Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"Strange Darling" stars Willa Fitzgerald as "the Lady," an anonymous woman in rural Oregon. She meets up with a man "the Demon" (Kyle Gallner), and they go to a motel for a one-night stand involving some role play and a smattering of recreational drugs.

But the night then devolves into something far more sinister, and the two begin a cat-and-mouse game with deadly consequences. Broken up across six non-linear chapters (think "Pulp Fiction"), "Strange Darling" is a thrilling horror film about a serial killer at the top of their game who possibly makes a fatal mistake. Don't miss it when it hits Paramount Plus to start the month.

Watch on Paramount Plus with Showtime starting March 1

'Rumours'

Rumours Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

When I first saw the trailer for "Rumours," I was hooked by the absurdity of this comedy horror film. Now that it's coming to Paramount Plus, I'll be adding it to my list of things to watch next.

"Rumours" stars Cate Blanchett as Hilda Ortmann, the fictional Chancellor of Germany. She arrives at the G7 summit — a regular meeting of the world's seven most powerful economies — to discuss a global crisis but it's soon the meeting itself that devolves into crisis when the undead and a giant brain make an unexpected appearance.

Including Blanchett, "Rumours" features an incredible cast. Charles Dance ("Game of Thrones") plays Edison Wolcott, the President of the United States, Denis Ménochet ("Inglorious Basterds") is Sylvain Broulez, the President of France and Alicia Vikander ("Ex Machina") co-stars as Celestine Sproul, the President of the European Commission. Come for the acting talent, stay for the jokes about what happens when the Germans get "caught up in the dramatics."

Watch on Paramount Plus with Showtime starting March 3

‘Happy Face' series premiere

Happy Face Limited Series Teaser - YouTube Watch On

"Happy Face" stars Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Moore, a makeup artist on the fictional "The Dr. Greg Show." She seems like your average person ... except it turns out her father is a convicted serial killer.

This true crime original series on the 2018 true-crime podcast "Happy Face" by the real Melissa Moore, whose father was Keith Jesperson, the real-life "Happy Face Killer." In this show, it's Dennis Quaid who stars as the titular murderer. It also stars David Harewood as the fictional talk show host Dr. Greg, who is based on the real-life Dr. Phil, who encouraged Moore to write the 2009 memoir "Shattered Silence: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer's Daughter" that ultimately inspired the podcast this show is adapted from.

Watch the series premiere on Paramount Plus on March 20

Originals, exclusives & premieres

March 1: "Strange Darling"*

Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer's vicious murder spree.

March 3: "Rumours"*

The leaders of seven wealthy democracies get lost in the woods while drafting a statement on a global crisis, facing danger as they attempt to find their way out.

March 4: "Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas" premiere

The shocking three-part docuseries follows the criminal investigation of a former cast member on the reality TV series Gigolos, who was arrested for murdering a young female client.

March 10: "Ringo & Friends at the Ryman"special**

This two-hour special celebrates the music and legacy of Ringo Starr through the lens of country music. Taped at the historic Ryman Auditorium - the "Mother Church of Country Music" - this once-in-a-lifetime event features exclusive performances.

March 11: "Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party Extended" premiere

The highly anticipated film, restored from its original 16mm source, is an era-defining look at rock & roll that captures Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers as they finish, promote and tour the groundbreaking "Long After Dark" album.

March 20: Happy Face series premiere

The series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter's life.

Synopses provided by Paramount Plus.

*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only

**All Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can livestream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount Plus. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

New shows on Paramount Plus in March 2025

March 5

"The Amazing Race" season 37 premiere**

"The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe Special"

"The Surreal Life" season 2

March 12

"Air Disasters" season 20

"The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish" season 1

March 19

"Teen Mom: The Next Chapter" season 2

March 26

"Basketball Wives" season 11

Dates for library titles are subject to change

New movies on Paramount Plus in March 2025

March 1

"A League of Their Own"

"Annihilation"

"Becoming Jane"

"Blue Crush"

"Boys on the Side"

"Cloud Atlas"

"Continue"

"Crawl"

"Dune" (1984)

"Edge of Tomorrow""

"Elizabethtown"

"Ex Machina"

"Face/Off"

"Failure to Launch"

"Foxcatcher"

"Foxfire"

"Frozen River"

"Good Will Hunting"

"Harlem Nights"

"Inglorious Basterds"*

"Julie & Julia"

"Jungleland"

"Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life"

"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider"

"Love, Rosie"

"Marie Antoinette"

"Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life"*

"Million Dollar Baby"

"Motherhood"*

"Mulholland Drive"

"Only the Brave"

"Pan's Labyrinth"

"Practical Magic"

"Pulp Fiction"

"Rat Race"

"Room"

"Run All Night"

"Searching For Bobby Fischer"

"Serpico"

"Shutter Island"

"Sicario: Day of the Soldado"

"Sleepy Hollow"

"Snake Eyes"

"Son of a Gun"

"Staying Alive"

"Sugar & Spice"

"The Abandon"

"The Fifth Estate"*

"The Glorias"

"The Heartbreak Kid" (2007)

"The Hurt Locker"

"The Ides of March"

"The Kite Runner"

"The Lodge"*

"The Machinist"

"The Manchurian Candidate"

"The Other Boleyn Girl"

"The Queens of Comedy"

"The Sum of All Fears"

"The Terminal"

"The Virgin Suicides"

"The Warriors"

"The Way Of The Dragon"

"The Weekend"

"The Women"

"There Will Be Blood"

"Trail of Justice"

"Up In The Air"

"Wayne's World"

"Wayne's World 2"

"Witness"

March 3



"The House with a Clock in Its Walls"*



March 8



"Babylon"

"India Sweets and Spices"*



March 16



"Bridge of Spies"*



March 18



"The Last Manhunt"*



March 21



"The Hunting Party"*



March 23



"The Free World"*



March 26



"Mass"*



March 31



"American Psycho"*

"American Psycho II: All American Girl"*

Live sports on Paramount Plus in March 2025

Throughout March

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship*

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Serie A competition

AFC Champions League Elite competition

March 1

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Connecticut @ Providence*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Seton Hall @ St. John's*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Cincinnati @ Houston*

March 2

Sail Grand Prix - Australia*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Wisconsin @ Michigan State*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan*



March 3

AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 Leg 1

March 4

AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 Leg 1

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1

March 5



AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 Leg 1

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1

March 6

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1

UEFA Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1

March 8

NCAA Men's Basketball – Iowa State @ Kansas State*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Ohio State @ Indiana*

March 9

NCAA Men's Basketball – Michigan @ Michigan State*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship*

March 10



AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 Leg 2

March 11



AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 Leg 2

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2

March 12



AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 Leg 2

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2

March 13



UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2

UEFA Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2

March 15



NCAA Men's Basketball – Big Ten Conference Men's Tournament Semifinals*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Mountain West Conference Men's Championship*

March 16



NCAA Men's Basketball – Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Championship*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Big Ten Conference Men's Championship*

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show*

March 20



Concacaf Nations League Semifinals – USA vs. Panama; Mexico vs. Canada

March 23



Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match

NWSL – Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash

March 29



NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship*

March 30



Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Team Challenge*



* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.