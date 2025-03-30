Looking to do a little spring cleaning of your streaming services? A new month is the perfect time to reduce the clutter of your streaming bill.

There are so many platforms now and paying for all them can really eat away at your bank account. Americans now pay an average of $61 a month for streaming services, according to a Deloitte report — or a hefty $732 a year. In 2025, streaming costs are higher than ever.

There is a way to save money on streaming, though, and still watch your favorite shows and new movies: It's called churning. That involves canceling one or more services for a short time and re-subscribing later when a must-see title premieres.

For April 2025, I would cancel Prime Video and Paramount Plus and here's why I think you should consider it.

Why I'd cancel Prime Video in April 2025

Since Prime Video comes with an Amazon Prime membership, you may think of it as "free." But a Prime account is not cheap and a Prime Video standalone subscription is one of the pricier ones among streaming services.

If I'm plunking down that kind of cash, I want to know I'm getting my money's worth. And this month, Prime Video isn't serving up enough to make a Prime membership or even just the standalone plan worth it.

"Reacher" just finished its third season and the currently airing "Wheel of Time" season 3 is a yawn. There's no returning hit like "The Boys" season 5 or "The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 to catch my interest.

I will be a bit sorry to miss the premiere of "Étoile," a new comedy-drama from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the creators of "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Gilmore Girls" and "Bunheads."

Étoile - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Like the latter, "Étoile" is set in the world of ballet, though at a much higher level. The head of a ballet company in New York (Luke Kirby) and one in Paris (Charlotte Gainsbourg) strike a deal to swap their top dancers for a year in the hopes of reviving the fortunes of both.

The month's other major release is the Kevin Bacon supernatural series "The Bondsman." Bacon stars as a murdered bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil to track down demons who have escaped from hell. Oh, and he's a country musician on the side.

The Bondsman | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

That's a terrifically kooky premise, but not enough for me to keep Prime Video. As for "Étoile," I'm much more tempted. But it's not premiering until April 24, so I can easily wait a week to resubscribe.

Why I'd cancel Paramount Plus in April 2025

Paramount Plus has even less going for it this month than Prime Video. The big ticket, of course, is the end of March Madness. The Final Four is set for April 5, while the championship game will air April 7.

But those two rounds are airing on CBS, which you can watch for free the old-fashioned way — with a TV antenna. Mine is hooked up to a Sling AirTV Anywhere device so I can record shows to watch later.

The only noteworthy Paramount Plus original is the "1923" season 2 finale, which should be a banger. If you're a fan, you should keep the service until April 6, then cancel.

How much you'll save by canceling Prime Video and Paramount Plus this month

How much you can save by canceling Paramount Plus and Prime Video depends on what plans you have.

Prime Video does come free with an Amazon Prime membership, which is $139 a year or $15 a month. The standalone Prime Video plan is $9 per month.

Meanwhile, Paramount Plus Essential is also $8 per month, and the Showtime tier (with the live CBS feed and Showtime content) is $13. The latter is what you need to watch March Madness, so again, consider looking into an antenna to watch teams cut down the nets.

So, you could save up to $28 a month if you cancel both. That may not sound like a lot, but it's not nothing, either. Churning streaming services throughout the year can save you a few hundred dollars. And with the prices of everything skyrocketing these days, every dollar counts.