3 best streaming service bundles — save up to $29 with these discounted prices

With how much streaming costs in 2025, figuring out which services are actually worth your money is tougher than ever. And with the way some of the biggest platforms (looking at you, Netflix) keep rolling out yearly price hikes, you’d think they’re about to launch some kind of next-level, sci-fi feature to justify the cost.

But there’s a way to cut down on those bills. Streaming bundles are the move right now, and you might be surprised at how much you can actually save. For example, the Disney Plus/Hulu/Max bundle is one of the most popular options, and signing up saves you $12 a month compared to subscribing separately. That means you’re getting three of the best streaming services for just $16 a month.

Honestly, I never really paid attention to streaming bundles before. It always seemed easier to just pick one service and pay for it. But after looking into the numbers and seeing how much you can actually save, I’ve officially converted. Now, I’m considering canceling my individual subscriptions just to take advantage of these deals (because they seriously don’t get talked about enough).

So, if you’re looking to save money on streaming in 2025, here are the three best streaming bundles I found that are absolutely worth it.

Disney Plus/Hulu/Max

Disney Plus/Hulu/Max bundle (with ads): $16 a month @ Hulu

The Disney Plus/Hulu/Max bundle is hands down one of the best streaming deals right now. With a saving of $12 a month, you get three massive platforms that would normally cost way more separately. I used to ignore bundles, but this one actually makes sense, especially with how expensive streaming is getting. Plus, you have so much more content to explore with this bundle.

Premium plan (no ads): $29/month

For $16 a month (with ads), you get Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max (three major platforms) for way less than paying for them separately. That’s a 43% savings, which is a lot considering how much content you’re getting. Even if you dislike ads and want an uninterrupted streaming experience, the $29 per month ad-free option still saves 42% compared to subscribing individually.

With this bundle, you’re getting access to some of the biggest shows and movies across three powerhouse streaming services. On Disney Plus, you have all the Marvel and Star Wars content, from “Loki” and “Andor” to blockbuster hits like “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Hulu (which we rated four stars in our review) brings a mix of quality originals like “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building,” plus next-day streaming for major network shows. However, one of the biggest perks of Hulu in this bundle is that it has the entire “Alien” franchise, including “Alien: Romulus,” which was my favorite movie of 2024.

And then there’s Max, our favorite streaming service, home to HBO’s heavy-hitters like “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” and “Euphoria,” along with iconic flicks like “Barbie” and both “Dune” movies. Whether you're into action, drama, comedy, or sci-fi, this bundle pretty much guarantees there’s always something worth watching.

AMC Plus bundle

AMC Plus bundle (with ads): $6 a month @ AMC Plus

This bundle is honestly a steal since you'll be saving around $13 a month. You get AMC Plus, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films, plus six live TV channels, which is wild for the price. If you’re into dark thrillers, prestige TV, or indie movies, this bundle is perfect, and you can also sign up for a seven-day free trial if you want to browse the content beforehand.

Annual ad-free plan: $7/month

Monthly ad-free plan: $9/month

For less than the price of most standalone services, the AMC Plus bundle includes Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited, and live AMC channels, making it a great option for anyone who wants to watch something a little different.

In fact, Shudder is one of the most overlooked streaming services, packed with everything from classic slashers to dark thrillers, meaning you don’t just have to be a horror fan to enjoy it. Sundance Now offers incredible documentaries and true crime, while IFC Films Unlimited is full of cult classics and indie flicks you probably wouldn’t find anywhere else. On top of that, AMC’s live channels bring must-watch original series and my all-time favorite franchise “The Walking Dead.”

With streaming prices climbing every year, it’s rare to find a bundle that actually saves money instead of adding to the cost. Individually, just Shudder alone costs $6 a month, so getting all these services for even less is a seriously good deal. This is probably the best $6 you can spend considering you’re getting some services for free.

Starz/MGM Plus bundle

Starz/MGM Plus bundle: $11 a month @ Prime Video

The Starz and MGM Plus bundle on Prime Video is a great deal, but you’ll need to be a Prime Video subscriber first (the cheapest plan with ads is $8 per month). If you’re already in the Prime ecosystem, this bundle gets you premium movies, originals, and tons of classic movies, and you can save $4.

Prime Video monthly plan (with ads): $8/month

The Starz and MGM Plus bundle is a great way to stack premium content, but there’s a catch — you have to be a Prime Video subscriber first. The cheapest Prime Video plan is $8 a month, so if you’re not already subscribed, that’s something to consider. But if you’re already a member, this bundle gives you access to both Starz and MGM Plus at a pretty decent discount.

You save $4 a month, which might not sound like a lot, but over a year, that’s $48 in savings, which is almost the price of another streaming service for a few months. And with how expensive streaming has gotten in 2025, every dollar saved matters. This bundle gives you a solid mix of blockbuster movies, underrated classics, and premium TV series.

Starz has original shows like “Outlander” and “Sweetpea,” plus a rotating selection of big-name movies. In February 2025, movies like “Dawn of the Dead,” “Uncle Buck,” and “Robin Hood” were added. MGM Plus is great for classic movies and hidden gems like “From,” which is one of my favorite dark thriller shows of all time. Seriously, I’d sign up just for this show alone.

If you already use Prime Video, this bundle makes sense since it’s cheaper than subscribing separately, keeps everything in one place, and gives you a ton of content without ads.

Streaming bundles are one of the best ways to save money

Streaming prices have gotten ridiculous, so bundles are one of the smartest ways to cut costs while still getting access to great content. Instead of juggling multiple expensive subscriptions, bundling services together can knock a few bucks off your monthly bill, and those savings add up over time.

Another great strategy? Rotating subscriptions based on what’s worth watching. Our streaming editor Kelly Woo cancels certain services each month depending on the content lineup, meaning no need to pay for something you’re barely using. It’s an easy way to avoid wasting money while still keeping up with the best new shows and movies.

And don’t forget about the best free streaming services like Tubi and Pluto TV. They won’t replace premium services of course, but they have a surprising amount of great content without the extra cost. Between bundles and strategic cancellations, there are plenty of ways to save on streaming in 2025.

I used to think streaming bundles were just a way to get people to sign up for services they didn’t need, but after looking at my own subscriptions, I realized I was paying way too much. If you’re like me and tired of juggling overpriced subscriptions, bundles are actually worth it.