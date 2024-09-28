How to watch 'Saturday Night Live' season 50 online

"Saturday Night Live" returns for an historic 50th season. Throughout the 2024-2025 cycle we'll get all the usual antics from Studio 8H, plus a celebration of the rich history of the show, from Ackroyd and Murray to Sudeikis and Wiig. Read on for how to watch "SNL" season 50 online and on TV.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Hulu with Live TV / Sling or Fubo / Peacock

While no hosts or musical guests have yet been announced for season 50 of "SNL", it's set to be a big one. Not only could it be the final season for long-time producer Lorne Michaels, but it will also see the show look back at its own history, building up to the 50th anniversary in February 2025.

SNL season 50 brings back the usual cast including Michael Che and Colin Jost, plus three new members: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline. The SNL 50th anniversary celebration will feature "a weekend-long look back at the late-night sketch series", culminating in a special three-hour episode on February 16, 2025.

Ready for the biggest season of SNL yet? Keep reading to find out where to watch "Saturday Night Live" season 50 online in the U.S. and beyond.

How to watch 'SNL' season 50 online in the US

As it has for nearly 50 years, Saturday Night Live will air on NBC. Season 50 premieres on Saturday, September 28.

There are several ways you can access NBC, the most obvious one being to pull it down with one of the best TV antennas. Plus, it is common to most cable plans.

Alternatively, NBC is also in the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Overall, Sling TV is our favorite cable replacement of the lot from just $40/month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo from $79.99/month after a 7-day free trial, and Hulu with Live TV from $76.99 after a 3-day free trial are great options, too.

"SNL" season 50 will also be streaming on NBC's streaming service Peacock, with episodes landing on the platform the day after they air. Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Can you watch 'SNL' season 50 online in the UK?

Previous season of "Saturday Night Live" have aired on Sky Comedy. There's no word yet on if season 50 might find a home there, however. Fingers crossed.

How to watch 'SNL' 2024 live streams in Canada

Up North, Canadians are able to watch "SNL" at the same time as Americans on Global TV. Missed it the first time? It also has an online streaming platform.

How to watch 'SNL' season 50 online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Saturday Night Live" season 50 on streaming specialist Binge from Monday, September 30, not too long after it airs in the States.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

