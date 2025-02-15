How to watch 'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special' online — TV channel, live streams, special guests

Billed as "One Night 50 years In The Making", the "Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" honors five decades of the iconic late-night comedy show that became an institution and, as you might expects, features a star-studded lineup of A-list celebrities and musical icons. Read on to find out who...

You can watch the "Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

"Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" - Streaming details "SNL 50th Anniversary Special" airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Feb. 16. It will streamed live on Peacock and available to watch later if you missed it.

• U.S. — NBC (via Sling TV or Fubo) or Peacock

• Canada — StackTV

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

You know what to expect. Or do you? The "SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration" – as it's officially known – will be as big, chaotic and emotional as the occasion demands.

Alumni scheduled to make an appearance include (in alphabetical order): Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and Will Forte.

There will also be more A-List actors (Tom Hanks), musicians (Paul McCartney) and celebrities than any show other than SNL is entitled to expect and they can be found below as can our guide on how to watch "Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch ''Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, February 16 in the U.S. and will also be streamed live at the same time on Peacock and available to watch later if you missed it.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Hulu With Live TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

You can get one whole year of Peacock for $29.99 (use code: WINTERSAVINGS). That's 63% off.

Abroad? Don't panic. Americans away from home can still catch the celebrations on their usual domestic screening service by using a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC in select markets. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month half-price.

Watch 'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special' from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out on "'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and stream "Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" online from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch 'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" is available to stream on Stack TV in Canada on Sunday, February 16 at 8.00pm ET.

Created by an inhabitant of the Great White North - Lorne Michaels - and formerly home to many other famous Canadians including Dan and Peter Aykroyd, Mark McKinney, Martin Short, Phil Hartman, Mike Myers and Norm Macdonald, there is every reason for celebrations North of the border.

However, for those not in Canada at the moment, signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sadly, "'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" hasn't found a streaming home in the U.K..

But have no fear because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best U.S. VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can I watch 'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" hasn't been picked up for live broadcast in Australia but will probably end up on Binge very soon with the current season and other 50th anniversary programming already on there.

Can't wait? Anybody currently Down Under from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to tap into their usual streaming service.

'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special' special guests

Adam Driver

Ayo Edebiri

Bad Bunny

Dave Chappelle

John Mulaney

Kim Kardashian

Martin Short

Miley Cyrus

Paul McCartney

Paul Simon

Pedro Pascal

Peyton Manning

Quinta Brunson

Robert De Niro

Sabrina Carpenter

Scarlett Johansson

Steve Martin

Tom Hanks

Woody Harrelson

ADDITIONAL NAMES TO BE ANNOUNCED

SNL Celebrates 50 Years of Cast Members Ahead of the SNL50 Anniversary Special - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide